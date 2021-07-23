

A treasure



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ATm7iBdsXsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ATm7iBdsXsM</a>

Indeed.So it was at 5pm today that the final cut off of whether you were postponing again to go to Greenman happened. A good long while spent agonising resulted in a postponement but then a sudden change of mind last night.On 21st August I am 50, and Richard Dawson is playing, and Hen Ogledd are playing later that night. I've wanted to take my kids (11+8) to a festival since before they were born so this would have been heaven, plus the kids really like Hen Ogledd ever since a zoom Hen Ogledd thing (plus me playing them alot). And Bulbils have played such a massive part in my life I wanted to 'be there' you know?I am re-envigorated... no.. let's do this. Not 2nd jabbed etc and a bit ... i dunno... everything... but hey ho, let's go!... Sam's lot are going... we need this.Two weeks ago tho we bought a puppy. I say we... more they. Didn't check the FAQ's about it. Worried about what it would be like for her but fuck it... it'll be fine.Ah... FAQ's no dogs allowed. Slump. Can't go.... aaaand next up is a live version of Richard Dawson's Dead Dog in an Alleyway (31 Jan 2020)...1. Have taken a version of this from the same set as that opening track as the whole thing is brilliant.2. It also has Richard Dawson talking about coronavirus 31 Jan 2020 .