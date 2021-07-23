« previous next »
Author Topic: Richard Dawson  (Read 1064 times)

Richard Dawson
« on: July 23, 2021, 12:56:00 am »
Went searching for a Richard Dawson thread but bizarrely couldn't find one... so let's set that record straight with a rendition of 'Civil Servant' from 2020

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/piXBms2yhcI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/piXBms2yhcI</a>
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #1 on: July 23, 2021, 08:30:22 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ysFZHzdYp0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ysFZHzdYp0</a>

A treasure

"Hoooooowwwww my heart goes leaping, like a hare a cloudburst"
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #2 on: July 23, 2021, 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on July 23, 2021, 08:30:22 pm

A treasure

Indeed.




So it was at 5pm today that the final cut off of whether you were postponing again to go to Greenman happened. A good long while spent agonising resulted in a postponement but then a sudden change of mind last night.

On 21st August I am 50, and Richard Dawson is playing, and Hen Ogledd are playing later that night. I've wanted to take my kids (11+8) to a festival since before they were born so this would have been heaven, plus the kids really like Hen Ogledd ever since a zoom Hen Ogledd thing (plus me playing them alot). And Bulbils have played such a massive part in my life I wanted to 'be there' you know?

I am re-envigorated... no.. let's do this. Not 2nd jabbed etc and a bit ... i dunno... everything... but hey ho, let's go!... Sam's lot are going... we need this.

Two weeks ago tho we bought a puppy. I say we... more they. Didn't check the FAQ's about it. Worried about what it would be like for her but fuck it... it'll be fine.

Ah... FAQ's no dogs allowed. Slump. Can't go.


... aaaand next up is a live version of Richard Dawson's Dead Dog in an Alleyway (31 Jan 2020)...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ATm7iBdsXsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ATm7iBdsXsM</a>






note: 1. Have taken a version of this from the same set as that opening track as the whole thing is brilliant.

2. It also has Richard Dawson talking about coronavirus 31 Jan 2020 .
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #3 on: July 23, 2021, 11:03:26 pm »
My last gig, pre covid

In fact just recommended him to a woman I'm trying to chat up on tinder and she said she hated it so thats going nowhere. What a coincidence.

Fucking love Richard Dawson, his epic "the vile stuff" is amazing if someone would be so kind as to embed that.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #4 on: July 23, 2021, 11:22:55 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU</a>


am not a great fan of his videos. His songs paint totally different things in my head to anything I see in them. But love to see him with that wooden guitar of his...


Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #5 on: July 23, 2021, 11:23:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GQVlNt6DAxY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GQVlNt6DAxY</a>

Was the last gig I was at too. Was to fly over and see him in the Barbican 4 days after lockdown was announced here also - with Circle, who he's releasing an album with soon. That was going to be bucket list stuff. And I've rolled over Green Man to next year so he's the next band I'm missing too. Gutted I'm missing Hen Ogledd with the kids.

Correct decision on tinder, Jake.   
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #6 on: July 23, 2021, 11:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:22:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU</a>


am not a great fan of his videos. His songs paint totally different things in my head to anything I see in them. But love to see him with that wooden guitar of his...




Fuck yes! Never send that to someone you might want to bed  ;D  That was absolutely brilliant.

Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #7 on: July 23, 2021, 11:41:29 pm »
Up there is the Dawson I saw at ATP. Hard to convey but the love I felt for him was nuts. He just destroyed everyone.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #8 on: July 23, 2021, 11:45:31 pm »
Bonnie Prince Billy, Sir Richard Bishop et al, your boys took a hell of a beating
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #9 on: July 23, 2021, 11:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:36:57 pm
Never send that to someone you might want to bed 

Oops.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2021, 11:50:13 pm »
He's fucking ace, and it's possible I never would have got into his stuff apart from the RAWK yearly music threads (despite, weirdly, his favourite pub in Newcastle being mine too, and having a couple of musical mates there who used to move in the same circles and apparently vaguely know him), so thanks guys!

Gutted that I've still never seen him live. Was supposed to go to a gig of his in March of last year, was gonna be the first gig I'd been to in ages too, but then the obvious happened.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #11 on: July 23, 2021, 11:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Jake on July 23, 2021, 11:45:51 pm
Oops.

;D

Tell her you can listen to it together if she allows you to do whatever you want to her in bed. It's a gambit but...
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #12 on: July 24, 2021, 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:22:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU</a>

That was amazing, absolutely love it.

Went to look if he is playing this year, so happy to see he is coming to York in September, hopes immediately dashed when I saw it was sold out.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #13 on: July 24, 2021, 12:05:47 am »
Quote from: Djozer on July 23, 2021, 11:50:13 pm
He's fucking ace, and it's possible I never would have got into his stuff apart from the RAWK yearly music threads (despite, weirdly, his favourite pub in Newcastle being mine too, and having a couple of musical mates there who used to move in the same circles and apparently vaguely know him), so thanks guys!

Gutted that I've still never seen him live. Was supposed to go to a gig of his in March of last year, was gonna be the first gig I'd been to in ages too, but then the obvious happened.



I was given the option of 'you go with the kids, I'll look after the dog' in that tone of voice that said 'you fucking dare', so shouted up to the kids 'do you want to go?

Ah... fucking hell.


Hen Ogledd is the big ticket at GreenMan... get your seats early! x
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #14 on: July 24, 2021, 12:06:46 am »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:59:55 pm
;D

Tell her you can listen to it together if she allows you to do whatever you want to her in bed. It's a gambit but...

I fail to see how she wins there. With my scarlet skull lodged firmly between her thighs like the deputy headmaster to Miss Bartholemew

If anyone here can find me a ticket to the York gig, I'll buy one for them too and we'll grab beers
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #15 on: July 24, 2021, 12:07:22 am »
Quote from: Jake on July 24, 2021, 12:00:15 am
That was amazing, absolutely love it.


Ah it's just 100. Brilliant.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #16 on: July 24, 2021, 12:08:39 am »
Quote from: Jake on July 24, 2021, 12:06:46 am
I fail to see how she wins there. With my scarlet skull lodged firmly between her thighs like the deputy headmaster to Miss Bartholemew

sounds winning to me!
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #17 on: July 24, 2021, 12:41:56 am »
... and if like me you take your kids to football this is our anthem...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NkSvn23fbAg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NkSvn23fbAg</a>
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #18 on: July 24, 2021, 09:33:29 am »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5O9BXeFm_yg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5O9BXeFm_yg</a>
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #19 on: July 24, 2021, 01:12:35 pm »
Chip and Filler, check your DMs
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #20 on: July 25, 2021, 12:54:00 am »
Quote from: Jake on July 24, 2021, 01:12:35 pm
Chip and Filler, check your DMs

Brothers. Heart Emoji.



As pinged to me by Chip today... a Bulbils cassette is out!.. https://bluetapes.bandcamp.com/album/blue-forty .. which has my (and their) favourite album 'Journey of the Canada Goose' on it. Not sure what number it was but was in my RAOTY. 63 albums in 18 months is really good going, this was in the middle, No. 30.

https://bulbils.bandcamp.com/album/30-journey-of-the-canada-goose
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #21 on: July 25, 2021, 01:05:50 am »
Bulbils were the best thing about Lockdown. I had an immediate connection with something outside my four walls. I kind of enjoyed the first 2 months because there was great weather - i had a garden - and I wasn't a nurse. Plus I had this connection with a pair of lovebirds in the north of england who discussed musical ideas, album art, font stuff... I loved it. Then within 24 hours they'd put something up. Or 48, or 72. It was industry and full of love. I needed them. They were like Lux Interior and Poison Ivy to me.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #22 on: July 25, 2021, 10:11:02 am »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lKOF9Fsspr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lKOF9Fsspr8</a>

This is my favourite one I think. This, or Nothing Important.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #23 on: July 27, 2021, 11:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on July 25, 2021, 10:11:02 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lKOF9Fsspr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lKOF9Fsspr8</a>

This is my favourite one I think. This, or Nothing Important.

Magic.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #24 on: July 29, 2021, 11:27:33 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1KNkuqUe5r4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1KNkuqUe5r4</a>
Full show. But the version of Scientist is magic. Rearranging if Beggar is perfect too.

Couple of pigsx7 in live band + all of Hen Ogledd

Full band version of the Vile Stuff too
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #25 on: July 31, 2021, 05:31:02 pm »
Right I'm gonna have a night of Hen Ogledd. I really should get into more than just 2020 and Vile Stuff ;D
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #26 on: August 1, 2021, 12:51:55 am »
Quote from: Jake on July 31, 2021, 05:31:02 pm
Right I'm gonna have a night of Hen Ogledd. I really should get into more than just 2020 and Vile Stuff ;D

Don't forget Bulbils!


https://bulbils.bandcamp.com/




You may know them, but in case... 63 albums since lockdown. Richard Dawson + Sally Pilkington. Partners in music and love. Both in Hen Ogledd.


They meant so much to me. It felt like I was being personally texted by them... hey Rob, we've just recorded 30 0r 45 minutes of music plus designed an album cover for your enjoyment for you, would you like to listen to it? For nothing?

Really?! I caught onto it 8 albums in but after catching up I was soon in that territory of being disappointed that a new album wasn't released. It was rarely a daily thing, but it almost was. I loved spending time thinking about what they were discussing about musical ideas and album cover design and how the recording was to be done. They meant the world to me.

https://bulbils.bandcamp.com/album/30-journey-of-the-canada-goose



My favourite moment tho of that initial lockdown  and finding a space where Bulbils were going to help me get thru it, was when suddenly a Bulbils track ended and a seriously hard thrash death metal song kicked in. It was maybe album #18 and it sounded like Bulbils and 4 others had managed to get together and deliver THE MOST ASTONISHING moment of 2020. Drums, bass, vocals, guitars... but it wasn't Bulbils. It was just some random song. God that was good tho.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #27 on: August 1, 2021, 11:21:07 am »
I'd heard of Bublis but not been through their music.

Could you pull out a few tracks to get me started? Anything "2020"ish?
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #28 on: August 1, 2021, 09:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Jake on August  1, 2021, 11:21:07 am
I'd heard of Bublis but not been through their music.

Could you pull out a few tracks to get me started? Anything "2020"ish?

None of it is really like 2020. It's more like meditation. Long slowly building ambient kind of things. Very melodic but simple for the most part. no real singing as such. Oohs and aahs. I love them for running on the rare occasions I listen to anything when I'm out.  Easter Bunny was an early highlight for me, I go back to it a lot. Handy for listening to in work too. Never gets too obtrusive but you can't get quite immersed if you zone into the pieces.

https://bulbils.bandcamp.com/album/15-the-easter-bunny

Got a bit obsessed with them in the first lockdown too. There was the daily race to purchase it before the guy dressed as a nun on Bandcamp. Was a great anchor every day. Trying to fit in a listen to it and check with Rob what he thought.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #29 on: August 3, 2021, 12:30:47 am »
Quote from: Jake on August  1, 2021, 11:21:07 am
I'd heard of Bublis but not been through their music.

Could you pull out a few tracks to get me started? Anything "2020"ish?

It's such an odd one. My critical evaluations to music reached zero during lockdown but to get that Bulbils hit connected me. I don't think it's something to go back on and revisit  as such, because it was so immediate. For me, I was getting sent a love letter and frankly didn't care much about evaluating it, just loved receiving it. Having said that, I want to sit down and burn each CD one day as a momento.

Blue Tapes released a few Bulbils songs recently that included my own personal favoutite 'Journey of The Canada Goose.'

https://bulbils.bandcamp.com/album/30-journey-of-the-canada-goose
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #30 on: August 3, 2021, 12:33:28 am »
Just hearing the first notes of 'Journey of The Canada Goose.' throws me into a place. God I love these.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #31 on: September 22, 2021, 09:50:23 pm »
Gig last night was fucking amazing. His support act was this young welsh guitarist and she absolutely hypnotised me. Amazing all round.

The lighting sucked so he just told them to turn the lights up and the show was so intimate. Some great back and forth with the crowd too, I probably was a little lairy but both times I said something he made a good wisecrack back ;D

Someone asked for Fulfilment Centre and he goes "I've never done that live" and I shouted "well do it now then" and he chuckles and plays the first four bars... thought we were gonna get very lucky but alas, twas not to be.

I need to go see him again, and again. And again.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #32 on: September 23, 2021, 10:02:50 am »
Quote from: Jake on September 22, 2021, 09:50:23 pm
Gig last night was fucking amazing. His support act was this young welsh guitarist and she absolutely hypnotised me. Amazing all round.

The lighting sucked so he just told them to turn the lights up and the show was so intimate. Some great back and forth with the crowd too, I probably was a little lairy but both times I said something he made a good wisecrack back ;D

Someone asked for Fulfilment Centre and he goes "I've never done that live" and I shouted "well do it now then" and he chuckles and plays the first four bars... thought we were gonna get very lucky but alas, twas not to be.

I need to go see him again, and again. And again.

Yeah he's never done Fulfilment Centre or Black Triangle. Would love to see Black Triangle too.

Sounds a great night
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #33 on: September 23, 2021, 08:27:54 pm »
Sounds great Jake. Where did you see him? Who was the Welsh guitarist? And was Dawson on his own or with a band? With a band I imagine?

Also - why has he (they?) never played Fulfilment Centre or Black Triangle? Intruiging.


Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #34 on: September 23, 2021, 10:02:08 pm »
It was at the crescent in York, low roofed working mens club style venue.

God yes I'd love to see Black Triangle too.

The guitarist was called Gwenifer Raymond. So talented I nearly went to see her again last night.
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Jake on September 23, 2021, 10:02:08 pm
It was at the crescent in York, low roofed working mens club style venue.

God yes I'd love to see Black Triangle too.

The guitarist was called Gwenifer Raymond. So talented I nearly went to see her again last night.

Sounds great. Really enjoyed Gwenifer Raymond's LP of last year today. Can tell she'd have been a great support.
