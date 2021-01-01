From the New York Daily News:



After holding a secret ballot vote during a meeting in China, a United Nations committee stripped the city of Liverpool, England of its World Heritage status.



According to UNESCO, the organization charged with caring for World Heritage sites, the recent developments the city has put forth, including the planning of a new stadium for the Everton soccer team, resulted in serious deterioration of the site.



Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition having benefited from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across dozens of listed buildings and the public realm, said Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson.



She added that the decision was incomprehensible.



UNESCO formerly recognized the citys architectural landmarks on the waterfront as important parts of the city, according to BBC News.



Anderson said she would be making a final determination about appealing the decision after consulting the government, which comes a decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it with their own eyes.



Liverpool City Region Mayor Stever Rotherham was also extremely displeased with the outcome of the vote, calling it a retrograde step that does not reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground.



Places like Liverpool should not be faced with the binary choice between maintaining heritage status or regenerating left-behind communities and the wealth of jobs and opportunities that come with it, he added.



With the vote, Liverpool became the third site to lose its World Heritage status since 1978. Omans Arabian Oryx Sanctuary and Germanys Dresden Elbe Valley lost their status in 2007, and 2009 respectively.



Liverpool was first awarded their World Heritage status in 2004, mainly in recognition of its deep-rooted historical and architectural status. However, with the developments, the World Heritage Committee denoted the proposed construction plans an irreversible loss of attributes.





( Merge into the Everton thread if you want )