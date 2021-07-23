As things stand, the promoted teams will probably struggle a bit, though Brentford have a higher ceiling than the others in terms of position. They should be joined in a race by Palace, definitely, and I fancy Southampton and Burnley to both struggle again, and Newcastle could very easily get dragged right into it. Brighton probably a bit too good though a loss of form/injuries could see them around there, despite their xG prowess. Another month of signings to go but as it stands I'd go Watford, Norwich, Palace.