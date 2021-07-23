Watford - Dreadful squad for this level, no consistency with the coaches, no continuity with the plan they're looking to effect, massive squad churn every summer.



Norwich - Some good signings but don't have the budget to compete or the will to spend in order to compete. Will produce some nice football and good performances and ultimately go down with 32 - 36 points.



Crystal Palace - Some really nice young signings, but no Eze, a disaffected Zaha once more and maybe the biggest squad churn since Leeds 2004. Lost too much experience and the hierarchy has been shown to be ineffective with the large amount of players who were offered deals but chose not to sign again. Small squad and an inexperienced manager who has no real notable successes on his CV at the top level.