The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation

The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
So who are the 3 to go down,

Brentford, Palace and Watford for me.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Watford, Wolves and Palace.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Watford, Wolves and Palace.

Palace have to go for me look at the squad and what they have let go, has to be the year they go down.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Reckon it could be a tight one this year.

Norwich and Watford I think will bounce straight back down, then the last spot could finally see one of the bog cloggers finally be flushed, Burnley, Palace or Newcastle.
Why the heck you starting a thread like this so early grandad?  ???
Palace nailed on, Burnley very likely and (god willing but sadly not unless Rafa leaves midway) Everton.

Failing the latter, Norwich. Less trap door more revolving door.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Went with Everton , Arsenal and Spurs.  ;D

Man U should just about stay up unless they forfeit all their games by pitch invasion instead of just those against Liverpool.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brighton, Palace, Norwich
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Norwich Palace Brentford.
Palace, Watford and Newcastle.

Besides Watford of the other promoted clubs I think Brentford have made some shrewd signings and think they'll do well. Norwich have the experience from last time and I think will escape relegation just.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford, Norwich and...........................Leeds
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford

Palace

Watford
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace
Norwich
Newcastle
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
I think Norwich, Palace and Brentford have it sewn up before we even start the season. But I voted for Everton out of respect for their missing thread.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Newcastle Brentford and Watford
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
So who are the 3 to go down,

Brentford, Palace and Watford for me.

I would've said the same three but I had to fit Burnley in there somewhere, just out of blind optimism.

Brentford / Palace / Burnley
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Everton.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford, Newcastle and Watford. Im interested to see if Norwich and Farke have a different approach this season to when they were relegated, it would be nice to see some progression from them.
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
Norwich, Brentford and Watford
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
I think Norwich could do quite well, it was injuries that battered them last time and a lack of investment. Farke is a good manager.

Watford will probably go back down. Palace. Brentford.

Burnley and Newcastle probably in the mix again, unlikely to invest. Wolves could struggle, unknown manager, poor season last year.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Why the heck you starting a thread like this so early grandad?  ???

Its not like the fucking teams will change now is it ya sappy bollix ;D
Re: The Great Premier Lague Trap door AKA: Relegation
I think Norwich could do quite well, it was injuries that battered them last time and a lack of investment. Farke is a good manager.

Watford will probably go back down. Palace. Brentford.

Burnley and Newcastle probably in the mix again, unlikely to invest. Wolves could struggle, unknown manager, poor season last year.

Watford, Burnley and Palace for me too
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Watford
Norwich
Southampton

Ings likely to be off, I just don't see them staying up without his goals.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Norwich, Newcastle and Brentford

I think Palace will be OK, I like their recruitment so far but feel it may take a few months to get going properly.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace, Norwich and Watford.  Sneaky feeling Brentford might do OK and Norwich may have learnt enough last time to stay up.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace, Watford and Norwich for me
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace, Watford and Norwich for me

Same
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
I like someone shouting Leeds, wouldnt be the first time an inaugural prem season was very good and second not so much.  But Ill go for Newcastle, Brentford, and Palace
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
I think there might be a chance where non of the promoted teams get relegated. Brentford and Norwich play quite good attacking football. Watford have some really good players. Not sure if we ever had a season where no promoted teams are relegated.

I have a feeling where Wolves might go. Newcastle will surely go if Saint Maximin leaves. Hopefully we will also the last of Burnley and Sean Dyche.
