Author Topic: FIFA Series  (Read 16616 times)

Offline Rosario

Re: FIFA Series
« Reply #280 on: September 26, 2023, 11:21:02 pm »
Ive gotten the last few series for free via ps plus or close to through a massive sale when it gets to the end of its cycle. Wouldnt even look at purchasing at full price unless they ever give career mode or gameplay a massive upgrade.

Gameplay feels way to gimmicky and simulated these days with the main aim seemingly being to allow players rack up high scores every game and career mode is just an after thought for developers.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: FIFA Series
« Reply #281 on: September 27, 2023, 07:16:34 am »
Tried the 10 hour trial on Xbox but it feels more ping pongy than ever, I really tried to play a slower paced game but it's just not easy. I actually turned the pace of the game down in the options but it still felt too fast. This is compared to previous iterations which I've played for a while
Offline Jwils21

Re: FIFA Series
« Reply #282 on: October 2, 2023, 09:48:49 am »
Im a casual career mode player now, used to get really into Ultimate team though from FIFA 11 through to probably FIFA 17 or 18.

Played FIFA 23 at a mates the other day, and hes massively into ultimate team. What an absolute steaming pile of shit thats become now.

I remember being absolutely buzzing because I got Ribery in a pack on FIFA 13. Now every player seems to have a bunch of different cards from random half arsed promotions and the whole thing stinks of a money grabbing exercise.

Van Dijk for example:

Normal card rated 90
A special World Cup one rated 88
A Netherlands one also rated 90
A World Cup stories one rated 92
A team of the year rated 96
A shapeshifter as a defensive mid rated 98?!

My mate the other day had a team of 95+ rated cards, including a striker version of Petr Cech and a Sol Campbell left winger edition. What a mess
Offline Zlen

Re: FIFA Series
« Reply #283 on: October 2, 2023, 09:57:33 am »
Football games are in a horrible state these days.
EA keep releasing the shell of a game designed for, by and because of - Ultimate Team.
It's the reason it exists as it effectively doubles their profits.

Konami shat the bed after flawed but brilliant PES 2021.
There is no more competition, nothing that resembles actual football.

A three year old PES 2021 is imo still the best footy game on the market - if you can find it.
Offline Jwils21

Re: FIFA Series
« Reply #284 on: October 2, 2023, 02:57:51 pm »
Most games are like that now. Prioritising fantasy over reality, some of us like the boring realism  ;)

Played a recent Call of Duty lately, after filtering through several ads for add-ons and new weapon skins I ended up in a game, and missed a kill because the spring heeled fucker jet packed into mid air.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: FIFA Series
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
Haven't played this for a few years but got the new EAFC.

Not sure I'm doing it right but defending feels 50/50 whether a player will run through me or not.

Yet when I try to run through other players I always get tackled.  My players feel so slow, yet their players seem like they outpace my defenders.
