Im a casual career mode player now, used to get really into Ultimate team though from FIFA 11 through to probably FIFA 17 or 18.



Played FIFA 23 at a mates the other day, and hes massively into ultimate team. What an absolute steaming pile of shit thats become now.



I remember being absolutely buzzing because I got Ribery in a pack on FIFA 13. Now every player seems to have a bunch of different cards from random half arsed promotions and the whole thing stinks of a money grabbing exercise.



Van Dijk for example:



Normal card rated 90

A special World Cup one rated 88

A Netherlands one also rated 90

A World Cup stories one rated 92

A team of the year rated 96

A shapeshifter as a defensive mid rated 98?!



My mate the other day had a team of 95+ rated cards, including a striker version of Petr Cech and a Sol Campbell left winger edition. What a mess