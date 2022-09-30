« previous next »
FIFA Series

Re: FIFA 22
September 30, 2022, 10:45:39 am
Well I think it plays loads better if I'm honest. The ball movement seems better and it doesn't seem stuck to the players anymore.

I've scored some nice goals which seemed pretty realistic.

I think it looks nicer too. Played the Charity Sheild at Wembley and the light looked great on the players and pitch.
Re: FIFA 22
September 30, 2022, 11:31:13 am
For anyone playing Career mode, my further update after seriously tweaking sliders and other game settings.

Playing on anything above World Class difficulty breaks the game completely. AI on all settings in FIFA 23 is more aggressive, both in defence and in attack, this becomes unbearable on Legendary or Ultimate difficulty and pushes the game into a terrible goal fest runaround I experienced in the beginning. This may be changed as they update the game, but so far I've only had balanced games on World Class, anything above is hopeless. Defending on Classic settings is also unadvisable. If you use the doubling on a player feature, your other uncontrolled players are not to be relied on, AI will ping around you and score every single time. Name of the game is to be compact. To defend with any purpose, use tactical defending, don't lunge too often, contain players as much as you can and cut passing lanes where possible. Also sliding tackles are more useful than before, but as always caution is advised as the opponent can turn on a dime and earn you a red card.

There is a setting accessed from the main game menu, not inside the Career mode, to tweak the referee strictness. I strongly advise using at least Strict, if not Very strict, therwise they'll constantly barge you off the ball unpunished. Also, I found the game to be horrible on Slow speed. Though this was my preferred option for many years, I'm now playing on Normal but reducing Sprint speed via sliders to 20 or below, and Acceleration to between 30-40. Players just move weirdly and stutter on Slow speed setting and it breaks the flow of the game. Passing, building attacks and shooting is actually improved this year. First of all, not all players sprint instantly and various sprinting styles are an interesting addition. I have a CB that is fast as anything, but he does take an age to get going with his long strides. If a ball breaks and he has some open space to run into I can use him to open the pitch completely and even cross into the box. But if I try it with few opposition players around, they'll nick the ball off him by the time he gets going. Once I figured this out and made a mental note of it - it's actually a fun feature. Same applies to nippy, wingers that are better utilised using short bursts of pace to break through lines, but may not have the top speed to get ahead of a CB in a long foot race. It's good, adds a layer of genuine distinctiveness to players that is sorely missing from FIFA. There is also some semblance of momentum this year to player movements, so just direction and speed shifting is a viable way of dribbling through opposition in a more natural way, instead of full tilt sprint + skill moves. I don't know any skill moves anyway, so can't comment on them. Shooting is a bit too fast, so best to tone it down via sliders.

Still some new fucntions I haven't explored, but I've managed to get a better game of football than out of the box. Hope it helps anyone playing Career mode.
Re: FIFA 22
October 3, 2022, 06:50:13 pm
This worth getting? The football game starvation is real.
Re: FIFA 22
October 3, 2022, 06:55:42 pm
Im enjoying it, I only generally play Seasons. Some of the player physics is better, particularly body movements after collisions etc, seems more realistic. I seemed to get knocked off the ball easier in 23 though. Cant seem to power past opposition players.
Re: FIFA 22
October 3, 2022, 10:56:08 pm
If you're on PC then don't (at least at the moment). The fucking idiots fucked up their "anti-cheat"-thingy and shitloads of people (including me) can't even get into the game, because the fucking "anti-cheat"-shite doesn't work properly. Apparently they're working on a fix, but who knows when that is going to come out. Absolutely useless. I haven't bought a Fifa game for a few years (played some of them a bit though through EA play), but thought I'd get this one as it's the last one called Fifa and they finally decided to make the PC version the same as the new consoles, but I should have known better. Really pissed off now...
Re: FIFA Series
Today at 08:30:34 pm
Im enjoying it, I didnt buy 22 but this is definitely better then 21 and that horseshit that was 20 imo



Quick question

Whenever I play FIFA, career mode is my go to mode instantly. In fact thats all I play when playing fifa

Ive just found out from my little nephew that Ultimate team and something called pro clubs is where its at

Am I missing out?
Re: FIFA Series
Today at 08:43:56 pm
Ultimate team is basically like opening a pack of panini stickers and seeing what you get. Then you assemble your team with the cards and play against the computer or online against other teams other players have assembled. You go up divisions or down depending how good you are, or you can just play against the AI in something called squad battles, AI takes control of the teams other players have made. You can buy packs or get them as rewards at the end of every game week, there's also other methods to get packs like squad building challenges.

Pro Clubs is like be a pro, you create your player and control him and you play with other players online who each control a player for the same side.
Re: FIFA Series
Today at 10:57:09 pm
Im really enjoying it. Ive played the last few on ps4 so this is my first on a next gen console. Massive upgrade for me and my first time playing online in well over five years.

Ive had every fifa since fifa 99, wish Id kept them all now with this being the last!
