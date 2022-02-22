Tried this with it being free on Playstation Plus - fucking awful, doesn't feel remotely like the sport of football, admittedly it looks & sounds very much like that sport but once you're on the pitch everything is so unintuitive and bizarre. Football's a pretty simple game, pass and move etc, but all that is made incredibly difficult here. Doesn't help that I haven't played a FIFA in years and have forgotten half the controls but still, I'm just trying to have a vaguely enjoyable kickabout not competing to be the best e-sports player in the World.



The game constantly picks the wrong player to switch to when you're defending, to the point I just didn't bother and hoped the AI would do something to stop the opponents for me (usually doesn't). The animation is weird, it feels like you're constantly locked into doing what the game wants you to do rather than how you'd like to play. Horribly floaty feel about the ball and players ... it's just shit imo.



How does this crap keep selling?