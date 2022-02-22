« previous next »
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #120 on: February 22, 2022, 05:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February 22, 2022, 03:16:36 pm
I bought this yesterday for $19 it was on sale for 70% off, must be doing shit.

Anyway, could someone give me some help. I've linked my prime gaming and EA sports accounts, I claimed a pack yesterday and when I went to log in today there's no place that says "My Packs" in the FUT? Did I do something wrong, shouldn't there be a pack there?

Any help is appreciated.
Cant help with the pack issue sorry. I think in relation to the price, its definitely gotten a lot cheaper, a lot earlier. Fifa 21 sold massive amounts and Fifa 22 is 35% down on what 21 achieved, which is surprising and eyebrow raising but its what happens when you let your IP degrade over time with a lack of improvement and innovation.

It might actually spur EA into action for once.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #121 on: February 22, 2022, 06:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 22, 2022, 05:54:28 pm
Cant help with the pack issue sorry. I think in relation to the price, its definitely gotten a lot cheaper, a lot earlier. Fifa 21 sold massive amounts and Fifa 22 is 35% down on what 21 achieved, which is surprising and eyebrow raising but its what happens when you let your IP degrade over time with a lack of improvement and innovation.

It might actually spur EA into action for once.

Pack finally showed up, dunno if it was just a time issue, or me emailing EA actually did anything but nonetheless. Got Henderson, so pretty happy with that.

As for the price I was very surprised, but definitely happy about it.
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #122 on: February 23, 2022, 11:51:05 am »
Got my first walk on in a pack. Harry Kane the slowest fucking forward in the entire fucking game
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #123 on: February 23, 2022, 11:54:41 am »
Quote from: Chakan on February 22, 2022, 03:16:36 pm
I bought this yesterday for $19 it was on sale for 70% off, must be doing shit.

Anyway, could someone give me some help. I've linked my prime gaming and EA sports accounts, I claimed a pack yesterday and when I went to log in today there's no place that says "My Packs" in the FUT? Did I do something wrong, shouldn't there be a pack there?

Any help is appreciated.

If you go to the Store (think its next to squad builder challenges) you should see it there
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #124 on: February 23, 2022, 11:58:39 am »
Quote from: Elzar on February 23, 2022, 11:54:41 am
If you go to the Store (think its next to squad builder challenges) you should see it there
Quote from: Chakan on February 22, 2022, 06:28:55 pm
Pack finally showed up, dunno if it was just a time issue, or me emailing EA actually did anything but nonetheless. Got Henderson, so pretty happy with that.

As for the price I was very surprised, but definitely happy about it.
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #125 on: February 23, 2022, 12:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February 23, 2022, 11:51:05 am
Got my first walk on in a pack. Harry Kane the slowest fucking forward in the entire fucking game
Six times Ive got him, five of them not even being tradeable  :butt
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #126 on: February 23, 2022, 12:28:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 23, 2022, 12:11:29 pm
Six times Ive got him, five of them not even being tradeable  :butt

Yeah he's not tradable for me either...
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #127 on: February 23, 2022, 12:47:10 pm »
Turned the game off in disgust after trying to get some sort of reasonable gameplay against AI. But all teams play the same, all the time - only faster depending on which difficulty level you choose. Haven't touched it in months now. I guess it's just a vehicle for Ultimate Teams now and I'm not the target audience.
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #128 on: February 26, 2022, 12:56:06 pm »
Complete objective get free gold pack open said pack get Richarlson. Complete another objective get a free 1 player gold pack with guaranteed player 80+ , get richarlson fml
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #129 on: March 2, 2022, 03:27:40 pm »
Does anyone still play and can add me as a friend. I don't know anyone who plays FIFA in the states, and I need a couple of objectives complete. I'm proper shit at the game as well.
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #130 on: March 22, 2022, 10:34:33 pm »
Chakan mate, don't put yourself through it. They make the best cards fucking impossible unless you spend all the money or all the time on the game.

Play seasons, and use whichever damn players you want. If you're on PS5 I'll add you
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #131 on: April 9, 2022, 02:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on February 23, 2022, 12:47:10 pm
Turned the game off in disgust after trying to get some sort of reasonable gameplay against AI. But all teams play the same, all the time - only faster depending on which difficulty level you choose. Haven't touched it in months now. I guess it's just a vehicle for Ultimate Teams now and I'm not the target audience.
Once EA went full in on Ultimate Team the game pretty much died. It's the same for Madden as well and that franchise in a much bigger mess than FIFA is.
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #132 on: April 9, 2022, 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Jake on March 22, 2022, 10:34:33 pm
Chakan mate, don't put yourself through it. They make the best cards fucking impossible unless you spend all the money or all the time on the game.

Play seasons, and use whichever damn players you want. If you're on PS5 I'll add you

Im on PS4 mate, I got a good Nani card in some pack and sold it for 500k so managed to buy myself into a decent team. I still pretty much suck though. Having a bit of fun with it though.
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #133 on: May 3, 2022, 05:36:15 pm »
It's free on PS5 this month if you have Plus

Got a game in on my lunch, plays better than it has in years. Presentation is second to none. Now PES is dead ill be playing this.

Beat Everton seven nil and it said I should raise my difficulty to Pro. I like the amount of polish and the graphics on PS5 are superb

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #134 on: May 5, 2022, 12:05:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May  3, 2022, 05:36:15 pm
It's free on PS5 this month if you have Plus

Got a game in on my lunch, plays better than it has in years. Presentation is second to none. Now PES is dead ill be playing this.

Beat Everton seven nil and it said I should raise my difficulty to Pro. I like the amount of polish and the graphics on PS5 are superb
Just you wait mate.

Spend enough time with it and it falls apart, like every Fifa for the past 7 or 8 years has.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #135 on: May 5, 2022, 12:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  5, 2022, 12:05:54 pm
Just you wait mate.

Spend enough time with it and it falls apart, like every Fifa for the past 7 or 8 years has.

I guess it depends on your level of engagement, I mean i'm playing it very casual. I play on World class/Prof difficulty, I play Rivals in division 8-6 and i'm having a lot of fun with it. I suck quite a bit which is why I don't progress a lot. I do enjoy opening the packs though.

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #136 on: May 5, 2022, 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on May  5, 2022, 12:22:00 pm
I guess it depends on your level of engagement, I mean i'm playing it very casual. I play on World class/Prof difficulty, I play Rivals in division 8-6 and i'm having a lot of fun with it. I suck quite a bit which is why I don't progress a lot. I do enjoy opening the packs though.
Yeah to be fair I almost exclusively play Career Mode v the AI on Legendary. And it just doesn't resemble football.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #137 on: May 5, 2022, 04:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  5, 2022, 04:24:43 pm
Yeah to be fair I almost exclusively play Career Mode v the AI on Legendary. And it just doesn't resemble football.

Yeah I did the career mode for player and manager, but after about 1 or 2 seasons it became a bit repetitive. Although that was on professional so might have to up the difficulty.
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:27:09 pm »
Tried this with it being free on Playstation Plus - fucking awful, doesn't feel remotely like the sport of football, admittedly it looks & sounds very much like that sport but once you're on the pitch everything is so unintuitive and bizarre. Football's a pretty simple game, pass and move etc, but all that is made incredibly difficult here. Doesn't help that I haven't played a FIFA in years and have forgotten half the controls but still, I'm just trying to have a vaguely enjoyable kickabout not competing to be the best e-sports player in the World.

The game constantly picks the wrong player to switch to when you're defending, to the point I just didn't bother and hoped the AI would do something to stop the opponents for me (usually doesn't). The animation is weird, it feels like you're constantly locked into doing what the game wants you to do rather than how you'd like to play. Horribly floaty feel about the ball and players ... it's just shit imo.

How does this crap keep selling?
Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:27:09 pm
Tried this with it being free on Playstation Plus - fucking awful, doesn't feel remotely like the sport of football, admittedly it looks & sounds very much like that sport but once you're on the pitch everything is so unintuitive and bizarre. Football's a pretty simple game, pass and move etc, but all that is made incredibly difficult here. Doesn't help that I haven't played a FIFA in years and have forgotten half the controls but still, I'm just trying to have a vaguely enjoyable kickabout not competing to be the best e-sports player in the World.

The game constantly picks the wrong player to switch to when you're defending, to the point I just didn't bother and hoped the AI would do something to stop the opponents for me (usually doesn't). The animation is weird, it feels like you're constantly locked into doing what the game wants you to do rather than how you'd like to play. Horribly floaty feel about the ball and players ... it's just shit imo.

How does this crap keep selling?

Yeah, played a few games then uninstalled, no different from the shite they were serving up last time I played it
