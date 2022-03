I bought this yesterday for $19 it was on sale for 70% off, must be doing shit.



Anyway, could someone give me some help. I've linked my prime gaming and EA sports accounts, I claimed a pack yesterday and when I went to log in today there's no place that says "My Packs" in the FUT? Did I do something wrong, shouldn't there be a pack there?



Any help is appreciated.



Canít help with the pack issue sorry. I think in relation to the price, itís definitely gotten a lot cheaper, a lot earlier. Fifa 21 sold massive amounts and Fifa 22 is 35% down on what 21 achieved, which is surprising and eyebrow raising but itís what happens when you let your IP degrade over time with a lack of improvement and innovation.It might actually spur EA into action for once.