They might end up with a talented manager now instead of one of Beckham's mates. It was funny reading Beckham trying to come across like a serious businessman.



Is England an outlier in that none of the "golden generation" of players has cut it as a manager? Gerrard probably has one more shot at it and Carrick seems to be doing OK at Middlesbrough. That's about it though really with Fowler, Campbell, both Nevilles, Scholes and Lampard all pretty much bombing as managers. Considering the doors opened by being a former England international I'd have expected some to have made it as managers.