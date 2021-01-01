« previous next »
Author Topic: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm
It sounds like 'fixing' the language used is just putting a sticky plaster on a wider issue.
Yes, thats a fair comment . Its a symptom of it for sure.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:08:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
For context, I love in the south east.

The people who use the phrase the wife here are Tory golf/rugby club middle types who weigh their wives once a month (and this genuinely  happens).

Maybe Im influenced  by their use of it? 

They certainly use it in a derogatory manner, so Im happy to be in a minority of one.  I still think Im right.

I thought that 'clubbable' set would refer to the 'Ladywife' or 'She who must be obeyed'. 'The wife' sounds a bit - Northern?
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:08:22 pm
I thought that 'clubbable' set would refer to the 'Ladywife' or 'She who must be obeyed'. 'The wife' sounds a bit - Northern?
No.  Its used really commonly by a certain type round these parts. 
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:07:58 pm
Yes, thats a fair comment . Its a symptom of it for sure.

Or maybe even you are correlating the language with the behaviour, when perhaps it is incidental (I have no idea here, I'm just thinking out loud).
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm
Or maybe even you are correlating the language with the behaviour, when perhaps it is incidental.
No, I dont think it is.  I do think theres a clear correlation round my way. 


Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm »
Maybe save the outrage for stuff that actually harms women next time, Tepid.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
Maybe save the outrage for stuff that actually harms women next time, Tepid.
Perhaps try a generosity  of spirit once in a while?

As Elmo says, this is likely an outcome of a certain type of man.

The phrase pushes my buttons as its a distillation (for me) of how so many men treat women as objects, acquisitions, possessions, near personal servants .
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm »
Id rather read 4 pages of this than 1000 pages of the transfer thread. And the Henderson one.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm
Id rather read 4 pages of this than 1000 pages of the transfer thread. And the Henderson one.

Don't mention FSG either or you'll summon up the Daemon Al666.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:30:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm
Don't mention FSG either or you'll summon up the Daemon Al666.

I wonder if Linda asks John Henry to get his FSG out in the evening to other him.
Re: The wife
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:20:04 am
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.
This is still the best post in the thread.  :lmao

In all seriousness, I think Tepid is getting a hard time of it here. Although it's not something I'd go to war over, I can see his point.

On here, my partner is 'Mrs Spion' or 'my partner'. In daily life I call her by her name and she calls me by mine. It's just a mutual respect thing.

I've never called her 'the wife' and never would. Mind you, I've never been a blokey bloke, and virtually all my friends are female, so I've never really gone for many of the terms commonly used. Mrs Spion would think I was a dickhead if I started called her ''the wife'' because it's rather alien from me.

I remember watching Four in a Bed on telly once and some fella kept calling his partner ''wifey''. It sounded so cringy and quite derogatory, but she was fine with it as far as I remember, so each to their own. Also, there is a female columnist in one daily paper who has a habit of saying ''the husband'' and I always find that really try-too-hard ladette shite.

Anyway, people in different places with different local cultures call each other lots of things others might find a bit odd. Basically, if something you call a partner pisses them off, stop saying it. If both are fine with it, it's all good. Me? I'll just stick to Mrs Spion on here and proper name in daily life, because that's what we are both comfortable with.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
Perhaps try a generosity  of spirit once in a while?

As Elmo says, this is likely an outcome of a certain type of man.

The phrase pushes my buttons as its a distillation (for me) of how so many men treat women as objects, acquisitions, possessions, near personal servants .
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave
Tesco, you're a wonderful human being.  :)
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave

The lads?
You bastard.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave

:thumbup

I feel the same about my own wife. She's such a wonderful woman and a fantastic Mum to our two lads.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
:thumbup

I feel the same about my own wife. She's such a wonderful woman and a fantastic Mum to our two lads.

The lads
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm
The lads

Aye. I took one of the lads with me to the Asda this morning
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:50:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm
Aye. I took one of the lads with me to the Asda this morning

Nice to hear the it
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm
Tesco, you're a wonderful human being.  :)
Aw shucks mate; I'm welling up here  ;D

Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm
The lads?
You bastard.
Yer can't say fuckin anything on here! :lmao

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
:thumbup

I feel the same about my own wife. She's such a wonderful woman and a fantastic Mum to our two lads.
Brilliant isn't it  :thumbup
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave

Why do you weigh her once a month though?
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
:thumbup

I feel the same about my own wife. She's such a wonderful woman and a fantastic Mum to our two lads.
Christ you Disney Land pair of Fannies. You auditioning for Twilight? :lmao
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:59:47 pm
Why do you weigh her once a month though?
Arrrggghhh!
You got me; what have I missed?  ;D
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm
Christ you Disney Land pair of Fannies. You auditioning for Twilight? :lmao
FFS kidda!  :lmao
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
FFS kidda!  :lmao

haha was like listening to Edward Cullen and Jacob Black reminiscing about Bella Swan

Was beautiful ;D
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm »
I like 'the wife'. But I'm not married - just been with her for over 20 years spawning two kids, so maybe that's why I like to refer to her as 'the wife' - but it goes deeper really. To me it's a very fond expression, but it also traverses something across to fellow husbands about I dunno... the ups and downs that we all (pretty much) have. Derogatory not at all. The fucking wife, or the bloody wife or the godforsaken hussy wife... yes, that is derogatory.

'The wife' is a shared expression. It encapsulates things about our lives but it's never derogatory... in fact, at times, it's nearer to a self deprecating admission.

If some women don't like it that's cool - then maybe not use it - but don't let's set up laws about language. We all interpret things differently so allow it to breathe.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm »
I put on a band once where the guy fronting it was in a well known band and he was going out on a solo project and on this tour he was playing with his wife. I promoted it, and some fuck up happened with the gig blurb - a need to cull words at the last minute - and yes it DID sound like it was 'famous guy plus his wife' but what I was trying to get across was 'he's come with his fucking wife man, this is beautiful'.

Long story, but she signed off with a happy goodbye message and ended it with 'The Wife'.  ;D
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:29 pm
No, I dont think it is.  I do think theres a clear correlation round my way.

Thats whatI said earlier but less, succinctly

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:23:05 pm
as I said earier there are plenty of examples  - The Doctor,  the in-laws etc

its all about the perceived relationship between men and woman, men dont change to the womans name after marriage, there are issues in society that makes the man and wife relationship problematic


however I do think its far too woke, but get whrere hes coming from
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #227 on: Today at 12:21:43 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm
Id rather read 4 pages of this than 1000 pages of the transfer thread. And the Henderson one.

' The' Henderson.

You uncaring, none progressive,  de humanising Bastard!
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #228 on: Today at 02:13:45 am »
Just catching up on the thread
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:06:21 pm
Oh God just log off at this point
Too late! He goes on to post this
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:24:36 pm
I find some of the responses in this thread profoundly disturbing..
:lmao



Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #229 on: Today at 06:27:35 am »
Usually when I have heard anyone use that term its in the context of the Wife having the ultimate power in a decision, be it choice of holiday, something they are buying or sexual position.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
« Reply #230 on: Today at 07:49:20 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm
Christ you Disney Land pair of Fannies. You auditioning for Twilight? :lmao

:lmao
