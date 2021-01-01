I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.



This is still the best post in the thread.In all seriousness, I think Tepid is getting a hard time of it here. Although it's not something I'd go to war over, I can see his point.On here, my partner is 'Mrs Spion' or 'my partner'. In daily life I call her by her name and she calls me by mine. It's just a mutual respect thing.I've never called her 'the wife' and never would. Mind you, I've never been a blokey bloke, and virtually all my friends are female, so I've never really gone for many of the terms commonly used. Mrs Spion would think I was a dickhead if I started called her ''the wife'' because it's rather alien from me.I remember watching Four in a Bed on telly once and some fella kept calling his partner ''wifey''. It sounded so cringy and quite derogatory, but she was fine with it as far as I remember, so each to their own. Also, there is a female columnist in one daily paper who has a habit of saying ''the husband'' and I always find that really try-too-hard ladette shite.Anyway, people in different places with different local cultures call each other lots of things others might find a bit odd. Basically, if something you call a partner pisses them off, stop saying it. If both are fine with it, it's all good. Me? I'll just stick to Mrs Spion on here and proper name in daily life, because that's what we are both comfortable with.