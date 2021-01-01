« previous next »
The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).

TepidT2O

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #200
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:04:33 pm
It sounds like 'fixing' the language used is just putting a sticky plaster on a wider issue.
Yes, thats a fair comment . Its a symptom of it for sure.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #201
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:42 pm
For context, I love in the south east.

The people who use the phrase the wife here are Tory golf/rugby club middle types who weigh their wives once a month (and this genuinely  happens).

Maybe Im influenced  by their use of it? 

They certainly use it in a derogatory manner, so Im happy to be in a minority of one.  I still think Im right.

I thought that 'clubbable' set would refer to the 'Ladywife' or 'She who must be obeyed'. 'The wife' sounds a bit - Northern?
TepidT2O

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #202
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:08:22 pm
I thought that 'clubbable' set would refer to the 'Ladywife' or 'She who must be obeyed'. 'The wife' sounds a bit - Northern?
No.  Its used really commonly by a certain type round these parts. 
Just Elmo?

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #203
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:58 pm
Yes, thats a fair comment . Its a symptom of it for sure.

Or maybe even you are correlating the language with the behaviour, when perhaps it is incidental (I have no idea here, I'm just thinking out loud).
TepidT2O

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #204
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:13:34 pm
Or maybe even you are correlating the language with the behaviour, when perhaps it is incidental.
No, I dont think it is.  I do think theres a clear correlation round my way. 


Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #205
Maybe save the outrage for stuff that actually harms women next time, Tepid.
TepidT2O

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #206
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:14:58 pm
Maybe save the outrage for stuff that actually harms women next time, Tepid.
Perhaps try a generosity  of spirit once in a while?

As Elmo says, this is likely an outcome of a certain type of man.

The phrase pushes my buttons as its a distillation (for me) of how so many men treat women as objects, acquisitions, possessions, near personal servants .
meady1981

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #207
Id rather read 4 pages of this than 1000 pages of the transfer thread. And the Henderson one.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #208
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:20:43 pm
Id rather read 4 pages of this than 1000 pages of the transfer thread. And the Henderson one.

Don't mention FSG either or you'll summon up the Daemon Al666.
meady1981

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #209
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:24:07 pm
Don't mention FSG either or you'll summon up the Daemon Al666.

I wonder if Linda asks John Henry to get his FSG out in the evening to other him.
Son of Spion＊

Re: The wife
Reply #210
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:20:04 am
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.
This is still the best post in the thread.  :lmao

In all seriousness, I think Tepid is getting a hard time of it here. Although it's not something I'd go to war over, I can see his point.

On here, my partner is 'Mrs Spion' or 'my partner'. In daily life I call her by her name and she calls me by mine. It's just a mutual respect thing.

I've never called her 'the wife' and never would. Mind you, I've never been a blokey bloke, and virtually all my friends are female, so I've never really gone for many of the terms commonly used. Mrs Spion would think I was a dickhead if I started called her ''the wife'' because it's rather alien from me.

I remember watching Four in a Bed on telly once and some fella kept calling his partner ''wifey''. It sounded so cringy and quite derogatory, but she was fine with it as far as I remember, so each to their own. Also, there is a female columnist in one daily paper who has a habit of saying ''the husband'' and I always find that really try-too-hard ladette shite.

Anyway, people in different places with different local cultures call each other lots of things others might find a bit odd. Basically, if something you call a partner pisses them off, stop saying it. If both are fine with it, it's all good. Me? I'll just stick to Mrs Spion on here and proper name in daily life, because that's what we are both comfortable with.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #211
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:45 pm
Perhaps try a generosity  of spirit once in a while?

As Elmo says, this is likely an outcome of a certain type of man.

The phrase pushes my buttons as its a distillation (for me) of how so many men treat women as objects, acquisitions, possessions, near personal servants .
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave
Son of Spion＊

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #212
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 10:39:04 pm
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave
Tesco, you're a wonderful human being.  :)
meady1981

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #213
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 10:39:04 pm
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave

The lads?
You bastard.
rob1966

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #214
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 10:39:04 pm
Mate, my wife is the most beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring, amazing woman I've ever met in my entire life.
A fantastic wife and soul mate to me; a fantastic, wonderful, caring, loving mother to our two daughters.
I'd do a doggy style arse scrape across broken glass and razor blades rather than cause her the slightest moment of mental, or physical, harm.
And yet, when I leave the lads in the pub, I say to them "It's the chippy then back home to the wife and kids for me."
It's just a turn of phrase; nothing more, nothing less  :wave

:thumbup

I feel the same about my own wife. She's such a wonderful woman and a fantastic Mum to our two lads.
meady1981

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #215
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:46:02 pm
:thumbup

I feel the same about my own wife. She's such a wonderful woman and a fantastic Mum to our two lads.

The lads
rob1966

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #216
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:47:02 pm
The lads

Aye. I took one of the lads with me to the Asda this morning
meady1981

Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #217
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:47:51 pm
Aye. I took one of the lads with me to the Asda this morning

Nice to hear the it
