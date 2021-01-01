« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The wife  (Read 1492 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,378
Re: The wife
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:49:27 pm
Some fella in my local says, I'm going home to the arl ball & chain, it always makes me chuckle.

Not heard that in years.

Never realised how accurate it was til I got married ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,000
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The wife
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:49:27 pm
Some fella in my local says, I'm going home to the arl ball & chain, it always makes me chuckle.
I say that to people to not give the impression I live on my own and Im extremely lonely.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,692
Re: The wife
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:06:24 pm
I say that to people to not give the impression I live on my own and Im extremely lonely.

So do you call it ' The' Loneliness or ' My' Loneliness?

I mentioned this thread to 'the women to whom I'm married'...she burst out laughing and said "what a load of shite ".....typical of the wife that.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The wife
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Thought this was going to be about wife swapping

How disappointing reading through it  :sad
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,692
Re: The wife
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 01:21:00 pm
Thought this was going to be about wife swapping

How disappointing reading through it  :sad

 ;D
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,658
Re: The wife
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:22:47 pm »
I call my wife Doll.




I've always been a very literal person though.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,164
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: The wife
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:30:33 pm »
The missus, wifey, the wifey, Hey you there, Psst.. She doesnt care.
The last two, we call each other only when we are alone or with really close mutual friends.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The wife
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
This is why I've been engaged for three years and counting.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,000
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The wife
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:31:24 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:17:55 pm
So do you call it ' The' Loneliness or ' My' Loneliness?

I mentioned this thread to 'the women to whom I'm married'...she burst out laughing and said "what a load of shite ".....typical of the wife that.
  ;D

If I had to call it anything itd probably be My as The gives the impression Im about to order in the voice of Fred Elliot  Eee Crusty bap there shop keeper, some pea wet and fetch us a can of that there fizzy pop
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: The wife
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:31:24 pm
  ;D

If I had to call it anything itd probably be My as The gives the impression Im about to order in the voice of Fred Elliot  Eee Crusty bap there shop keeper, some pea wet and fetch us a can of that there fizzy pop

Hahahaha!!! :D
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,000
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The wife
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm »
Wonder if Tepid got the answer he was looking for
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
Re: The wife
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
Simply one of the most bizarre requests I've seen on here especially from a 46 year old man (if his profile is true).
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,229
Re: The wife
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,471
  • Scrubbers
Re: The wife
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:54:13 pm
cricket bat covered in spikes twatting his fat red raw arse while he chews on an apple

Told you to destroy those photos

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:27:44 pm
All jokes aside I do fall into the trap of calling my girlfriend "me bird" sometimes which is just daft.


Mi Julie


Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,464
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The wife
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:41:30 pm »
Its PC gone mad.

These days, if you say "the wife" you get ARRESTED and THROWN IN JAIL
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The wife
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:45:05 pm »
I've got a mate that calls his wife "Lass", even when talking to her.

OK he's from Cumbria, but even so, as a term of endearment I think it needs a bit of work.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,025
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The wife
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:46:43 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:04:58 am
Is this...woke?
Finally!  Im the woke one

Genuinely though, it boils my loss every time I hear it.  My wife?  Ok, that distinguishes her another persons wife.  The wife.  Urgh 

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:32:56 pm
Wonder if Tepid got the answer he was looking for
Genuinely  a bit shocked by the response to be totally honest.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,658
Re: The wife
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:46:43 pm
Finally!  Im the woke one

Genuinely though, it boils my loss every time I hear it.  My wife?  Ok, that distinguishes her another persons wife.  The wife.  Urgh 
Genuinely  a bit shocked by the response to be totally honest.

Does it boil your wifes piss though?
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,464
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The wife
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
I love how tepid pops up from time to time auditioning for those green stars ;D

His bird will be able to refer to him as "the mod" in 2023.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,880
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The wife
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm »
Forgot another one - "my other half" or "my better half" makes me want to stab people.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,000
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The wife
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:56:36 pm »
''Her Indoors''

Cringe to that like
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The wife
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:56:36 pm
''Her Indoors''

Cringe to that like

a cockney fing that
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,000
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The wife
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:58:32 pm
a cockney fing that
Always thought it was a banter nob ed thing
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The wife
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:00:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:46:43 pm
Finally!  Im the woke one

Genuinely though, it boils my loss every time I hear it.  My wife?  Ok, that distinguishes her another persons wife.  The wife.  Urgh 
Genuinely  a bit shocked by the response to be totally honest.


Now you know how i felt when i realised it wasn't about swinging  :(
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,730
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The wife
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:29:43 am
Let's use DH and DW like Mumsnet!



When I first went on that years ago, I thought all the women were referring to their husbands as dickheads.

 :-\

Took me a while to figure it out.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,025
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The wife
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 03:00:10 pm

Now you know how i felt when i realised it wasn't about swinging  :(
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The wife
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:59:21 pm
Always thought it was a banter nob ed thing

I always associated it with Arthur Daly
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The wife
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:02:48 pm »
If I'm talking to friends, then I call my girlfriend by her name, but on here I think it's usually my girlfriend or my missus.  Because you people aren't my friends and I hate you all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,000
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The wife
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:01:44 pm
I always associated it with Arthur Daly
Did ya, i dont think about him that often myself. Maybe once a month
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The wife
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:03:42 pm
Did ya, i dont think about him that often myself. Maybe once a month

 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,904
Re: The wife
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:04:22 pm »
Fatso I thought we were cool.  :(
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,990
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The wife
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:56:36 pm
''Her Indoors''

Cringe to that like

Only ever heard Arthur Daley say that!

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The wife
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:08:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:07:32 pm
Only ever heard Arthur Daley say that!

How often do you think about him, asking for a friend
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 