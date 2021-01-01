« previous next »
Online rob1966

Re: The wife
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:49:27 pm
Some fella in my local says, I'm going home to the arl ball & chain, it always makes me chuckle.

Not heard that in years.

Never realised how accurate it was til I got married ;D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The wife
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:49:27 pm
Some fella in my local says, I'm going home to the arl ball & chain, it always makes me chuckle.
I say that to people to not give the impression I live on my own and Im extremely lonely.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: The wife
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:06:24 pm
I say that to people to not give the impression I live on my own and Im extremely lonely.

So do you call it ' The' Loneliness or ' My' Loneliness?

I mentioned this thread to 'the women to whom I'm married'...she burst out laughing and said "what a load of shite ".....typical of the wife that.
Online Jono69

Re: The wife
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Thought this was going to be about wife swapping

How disappointing reading through it  :sad
Online FlashingBlade

Re: The wife
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 01:21:00 pm
Thought this was going to be about wife swapping

How disappointing reading through it  :sad

 ;D
Online Just Elmo?

Re: The wife
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:22:47 pm »
I call my wife Doll.




I've always been a very literal person though.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The wife
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:30:33 pm »
The missus, wifey, the wifey, Hey you there, Psst.. She doesnt care.
The last two, we call each other only when we are alone or with really close mutual friends.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The wife
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
This is why I've been engaged for three years and counting.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The wife
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:31:24 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:17:55 pm
So do you call it ' The' Loneliness or ' My' Loneliness?

I mentioned this thread to 'the women to whom I'm married'...she burst out laughing and said "what a load of shite ".....typical of the wife that.
  ;D

If I had to call it anything itd probably be My as The gives the impression Im about to order in the voice of Fred Elliot  Eee Crusty bap there shop keeper, some pea wet and fetch us a can of that there fizzy pop
Online AlphaDelta

Re: The wife
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:31:24 pm
  ;D

If I had to call it anything itd probably be My as The gives the impression Im about to order in the voice of Fred Elliot  Eee Crusty bap there shop keeper, some pea wet and fetch us a can of that there fizzy pop

Hahahaha!!! :D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The wife
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm »
Wonder if Tepid got the answer he was looking for
