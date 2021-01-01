Some fella in my local says, I'm going home to the arl ball & chain, it always makes me chuckle.
I say that to people to not give the impression I live on my own and Im extremely lonely.
Thought this was going to be about wife swapping How disappointing reading through it
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
So do you call it ' The' Loneliness or ' My' Loneliness?I mentioned this thread to 'the women to whom I'm married'...she burst out laughing and said "what a load of shite ".....typical of the wife that.
If I had to call it anything itd probably be My as The gives the impression Im about to order in the voice of Fred Elliot Eee Crusty bap there shop keeper, some pea wet and fetch us a can of that there fizzy pop
