Author Topic: The wife  (Read 329 times)

Offline TepidT2O

The wife
« on: Today at 09:08:09 am »
Can we not this expression?

It comes across as derogatory and as othering women.

No one says the husband.

Cheers.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The wife
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:18:58 am »
I know plenty of people that say "the husband"
Online Just Elmo?

Re: The wife
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:19:28 am »
More often hear "the hubby" but it is definitely a thing.
Online rob1966

« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:08:09 am
Can we not this expression?

It comes across as derogatory and as othering women.

No one says the husband.

Cheers.

What is wrong with calling my wife "the wife"? I'm certainly not going to be calling her by her real name on here, so what am I supposed to refer to her as?
Online rob1966

« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:24:51 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:19:28 am
More often hear "the hubby" but it is definitely a thing.

I get referred to as the scouse twat, the grumpy fucker or fat fuck ;D
Online Just Elmo?

« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:00 am »
You hear "the missus" more than the wife around here. Not sure how I feel about it, it isn't really said in a derogatory way.

It's probably best to hear what women have to say about it.
Online Just Elmo?

« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:27:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:24:51 am
I get referred to as the scouse twat, the grumpy fucker or fat fuck ;D

Accurate.  ;D
Online Ziltoid

« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:37:40 am »
Lad at work has the "WARNING IT'S THE WIFE" ringtone which always makes me chuckle

I've used "the wife", "the missus", "our lass" and "t'other 'alf" - only use her name in company of family or close friends.
Online reddebs

« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:41:46 am »
It's " 'r lass and the Mr" in Barnsley.

It is a bit derogatory reading it so if you don't want to use their real names you could always go down the "love of my life" or similar route.

I quite like how some use Mrs ****** whatever username they have, it keeps their name private whilst showing respect.

I started using Paul's name as I didn't like "the hubby" and "my hubby" sounds too pompous 😁
Online Ziltoid

« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:49:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:41:46 am
It's " 'r lass and the Mr" in Barnsley.

It is a bit derogatory reading it so if you don't want to use their real names you could always go down the "love of my life" or similar route.

I quite like how some use Mrs ****** whatever username they have, it keeps their name private whilst showing respect.

I started using Paul's name as I didn't like "the hubby" and "my hubby" sounds too pompous 😁

If I used that with "the wife" she'd definitely think something was wrong  :D
Online reddebs

« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:52:01 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:49:54 am
If I used that with "the wife" she'd definitely think something was wrong  :D

I was being a bit tongue in cheek mate 😜
Online rob1966

« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:00:54 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:27:56 am
Accurate.  ;D

On all 3 counts ;D

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:27:00 am
You hear "the missus" more than the wife around here. Not sure how I feel about it, it isn't really said in a derogatory way.

It's probably best to hear what women have to say about it.

I tend to call "the love of my life" the missus on here.
Offline Capon Debaser

« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:16:26 am »
Dont think Ive ever seen it mentioned / used on here to be honest ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:20:04 am »
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.
Offline Capon Debaser

« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:20:56 am »
 :lmao
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:21:20 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:20:04 am
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.
:lmao
Online Ziltoid

« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:21:23 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:20:04 am
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.

 ;D

Not Mrs Wizards Sleeve then?
Online AndyMuller

« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:22:33 am »
What a load of shite. Piss off Tepid.
Online Just Elmo?

« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:23:39 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:20:04 am
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.

There's a nice tongue twister there.

Mrs Big Dick misses big dick since Mrs Big Dick met Big Dick.

 :P
Online Fitzy.

« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:24:18 am »
It's the kind of thing footballers in the 70s said...something a bit old fashioned and borderline misogynist in the wrong hands.
Online Fitzy.

« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:24:40 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:20:04 am
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.
Hahaha
Online Millie

« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:25:32 am »
Just replace "the" with "my".   The term "the wife" does make her sound like an object rather than a person. 
Online Just Elmo?

« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:26:11 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:25:32 am
Just replace "the" with "my".   The term "the wife" does make her sound like an object rather than a person.

"My" is a bit possesive though isn't it?
Online Millie

« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:28:06 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:26:11 am
"My" is a bit possesive though isn't it?

Not really.
Online Ziltoid

« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:29:06 am »
"You're my wife now"

<inserts mental pic of Papa Lazarou>
Online Dench57

« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:29:43 am »
Let's use DH and DW like Mumsnet!
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:31:02 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:29:43 am
Let's use DH and DW like Mumsnet!

;D

I cant say its ever really bothered me, not on here anyway.
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:26:11 am
"My" is a bit possesive though isn't it?

but everyone uses it so the negative connotation  diminishes 

My Parents
My Brother
My Boss
My Friend
Offline Capon Debaser

« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:34:05 am »
Is our Barry ok to use? Hes my brother

Christ, Im sweating here
Online AndyMuller

« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
I want people to stop signing off posts as if it is an email or letter.

No "cheers" or  "Jon" at the end of posts please it is derogatory.

Andy
