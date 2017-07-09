Can we not this expression?It comes across as derogatory and as othering women.No one says the husband.Cheers.
More often hear "the hubby" but it is definitely a thing.
I get referred to as the scouse twat, the grumpy fucker or fat fuck
It's " 'r lass and the Mr" in Barnsley.It is a bit derogatory reading it so if you don't want to use their real names you could always go down the "love of my life" or similar route.I quite like how some use Mrs ****** whatever username they have, it keeps their name private whilst showing respect.I started using Paul's name as I didn't like "the hubby" and "my hubby" sounds too pompous 😁
If I used that with "the wife" she'd definitely think something was wrong
Accurate.
You hear "the missus" more than the wife around here. Not sure how I feel about it, it isn't really said in a derogatory way.It's probably best to hear what women have to say about it.
people like big dick nick.
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Just replace "the" with "my". The term "the wife" does make her sound like an object rather than a person.
"My" is a bit possesive though isn't it?
Let's use DH and DW like Mumsnet!
