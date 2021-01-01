« previous next »
Author Topic: Domestic Footballers Draft  (Read 6125 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 03:33:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm
Bit harsh.

Haha, correction

Lobo v Max
Linnuden v Nick
deFacto v Hazell
Trend v XabiArt
LM v Tubby

Offline Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 03:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 03:07:06 pm
Max, Cuelemans was a left winger (secondary) to his main attack mid central role, and I think Mazzola played more of a second striker, central attack mid role too mate.

Something to think about before games start :)   4-2-2-2 might be the perfect formation with Cuelemans on the left side and Mazzola on the right.

Could you swap em around Trendo? I don't have my laptop with me.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 04:15:25 pm »
Mazzola is one of those players from yesteryear who looked about 50 during his playing days.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 04:16:53 pm »
Or as we call it Arjen Robben.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 04:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:15:25 pm
Mazzola is one of those players from yesteryear who looked about 50 during his playing days.

Back in those days lot of players did. Bobby Charlton looked about 70 when started balding.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 04:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:15:25 pm
Mazzola is one of those players from yesteryear who looked about 50 during his playing days.

Some belters on here if you like that sort of thing...

https://mobile.twitter.com/80sAging
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 04:40:01 pm »
Definitely gonna look for a future opportunity to draft Ernie McGarr
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 04:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:54:44 pm
Could you swap em around Trendo? I don't have my laptop with me.

You bet

VS 
Offline Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 05:07:34 pm »
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 07:09:47 pm »
What's the playoff tree like? 10 to 5 and all that but how will it get down to just two finalists from five?  :)
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:33:06 pm
Haha, correction

Lobo v Max
Linnuden v Nick
deFacto v Hazell
Trend v XabiArt
LM v Tubby



I think this is the third time in a row I'm playing the Quizmaster in the first round. Something is rotten.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:09:47 pm
What's the playoff tree like? 10 to 5 and all that but how will it get down to just two finalists from five?  :)

Maybe the three best losers from the first round of games make it to round 2.

Then goes from 8 to 4 to 2.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 07:15:53 pm »
There will be a matchup involving 3 teams at once
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:24:35 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
I think this is the third time in a row I'm playing the Quizmaster in the first round. Something is rotten.

I'm tired of you too  ;D
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:03:53 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:15:53 pm
There will be a matchup involving 3 teams at once
the defacto way
