Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 06:52:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:51:48 pm
Overath not playing in his favourite position, for shame LMan.
which is?? don't give me some attacking midfield wiki shite
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm
Attacking Mid/ #10 Playmaker you fool.

Ze Germans are not impressed with you mate.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm
Attacking Mid/ #10 Playmaker you fool.

Ze Germans are not impressed with you mate.
stick to wiki numbnuts. He was a playmaker yes but he was also a grafter, a solid tackler with a superb engine which is why he was box to box for Germany. He's box to box here also. suck it
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:03:36 pm
Notice I never said he can't play there  or can't do a job in Centre Mid you potato peeler. I said he's not playing in his favoured position.   :-*
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:04:08 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:50:43 pm
You might wanna post formation and players as you've intended them beforehand  ;D

Those who know the drafting world know Im a serious contender, theyll know my players and best formation, itll be in their little jotters. :D

Kahn

Amoros
Bonucci
Campbell
R. Jones

Barnes
Robson
Henderson
Reus

Toshack
Heynckes

No fucking about. No arrows. Good old 442 please!
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm
Nick is channeling Mike Bassett I see.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:05:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:03:36 pm
Notice I never said he can't play there  or can't do a job in Centre Mid you potato peeler. I said he's not playing in his favoured position.   :-*
Samie never let it be said that you're not big enough and humble enough to admit when you're wrong
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
Should have let me pick Overath if you were going to waste him in that position.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:07:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm
Nick is channeling Mike Bassett I see.
;D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:07:52 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 07:05:00 pm
Samie never let it be said that you're not big enough and humble enough to admit when you're wrong

 ;D

I get the same shite all the time, trust me when I say I get it.  :D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
Should have let me pick Overath if you were going to waste him in that position.
Better men than me have wasted him there
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:11:05 pm
I once picked Overath and Nezter in the same team.  8) ;D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:13:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:11:05 pm
I once picked Overath and Nezter in the same team.  8) ;D
Like i said...
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm
Better men than me have wasted him
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:14:57 pm
I played them both as Attacking Mids in a 4-2-2-2 though mate. So I was playing them in their favoured roles.  ;D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm
Nick is channeling Mike Bassett I see.

:D

I am. I got to a point where I talked myself into getting Luis Enrique, playing him in a 3 with Hendo and Robson and Barnes, Heynckes and Reus as a front three.

But then Hazell picked him, the big dick and I decided to play to strengths. And having Barnes on the wing, he needed a great target to hit. And Hendo and Robson would make an old school box to box pairing. Might need to get Bobby on board to get any Robson love though!

Not expecting much from this draft, but Bassett will do for me!
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:22:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:14:57 pm
I played them both as Attacking Mids in a 4-2-2-2 though mate. So I was playing them in their favoured roles.  ;D
The important thing is they played in midfield. It's not like you were playing them in goal!
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm
Here's Nick's team then! Repping in Liverpool 2017-18 kits.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm
No Antognoni or Benetti picked. I had a chance to pick both instead of fernandez and Giresse but picked both of them before in the 70s draft and in the same formation too so opted against
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Thank you!

Ill let the others slag off the two banks of four and perfectly straight lines. Thats not your fault. And I trust my players to do what they need to. Thank you for reading my tactical plan.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:36:59 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Thank you!

Ill let the others slag off the two banks of four and perfectly straight lines. Thats not your fault. And I trust my players to do what they need to. Thank you for reading my tactical plan.

Those numbers though.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:37:10 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm
No Antognoni or Benetti picked. I had a chance to pick both instead of fernandez and Giresse but picked both of them before in the 70s draft and in the same formation too so opted against

Antognoni played in Switzerland., so wouldnt have been valid anyway
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:43:01 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:37:10 pm
Antognoni played in Switzerland., so wouldnt have been valid anyway
:D oh saved me the disappointment
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:45:49 pm
Thought Nick had a strict no Manc rule?
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:46:53 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm
Only Lobo's vast amount of enemies, carefully collected over the years, can take this draft from him. That's a much better side than I thought was possible to construct beforehand.

That may have been true in the past but Ive matured a lot recently. Vivabobbygraham can attest to that.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Yesterday at 08:39:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:45:49 pm
Thought Nick had a strict no Manc rule?

I do in fantasy football. Try to in Drafts but was struggling. And Bobby have Robson a veneer of credibility by picking him in the other one.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Today at 01:23:37 am
