Nick is channeling Mike Bassett I see.



I am. I got to a point where I talked myself into getting Luis Enrique, playing him in a 3 with Hendo and Robson and Barnes, Heynckes and Reus as a front three.But then Hazell picked him, the big dick and I decided to play to strengths. And having Barnes on the wing, he needed a great target to hit. And Hendo and Robson would make an old school box to box pairing. Might need to get Bobby on board to get any Robson love though!Not expecting much from this draft, but Bassett will do for me!