« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Domestic Footballers Draft  (Read 4475 times)

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #280 on: Today at 07:40:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:36:33 pm
Wrexham play in the English league though.

I couldnt see any actual appearances against that Belgian club on wiki or transfer market but happy to pick again if needed.

But he also spent two years in Denmark and Belgium according to wiki. Number of appearances data is not available but you would assume he played atleast one game there.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #281 on: Today at 08:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:40:18 pm
But he also spent two years in Denmark and Belgium according to wiki. Number of appearances data is not available but you would assume he played atleast one game there.

DeFacto will sort
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #282 on: Today at 08:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:40:18 pm
But he also spent two years in Denmark and Belgium according to wiki. Number of appearances data is not available but you would assume he played atleast one game there.

He might just have liked the place.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:10:28 pm »
It's not a valid pick because it's impossible to prove either way I tried to find documentation but just couldn't :D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,611
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #284 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
Make another pick please.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:03:38 pm »
Grasses.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:19:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:03:38 pm
Grasses.

Make 2 - since you are up next as well.  Just do not take my player :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:12:31 pm »
Why the fuck would Teddy Sheringham have gone on loan in Sweden in 1985?!

And even worse. Why the fuck am I scratching around worrying about that?! :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 