Author Topic: Domestic Footballers Draft  (Read 3922 times)

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 06:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 06:13:08 pm
Should I proceed based on XabiArts post or do we want to wait?

He was online 30 mins ago and it's matchday so I guess it's better to wait for a while.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 06:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:15:11 pm
Two knock out picks there, lobo. Amazing Chiesa and Sterling going before two of the greatest wingers ever by most accounts.

Hoeness and Keizer aren't bad either  :D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:15:11 pm
Two knock out picks there, lobo. Amazing Chiesa and Sterling going before two of the greatest wingers ever by most accounts.

"Most accounts" is kinda of code for previous generations - and it was a part of my thinking to go for Paco on the left and Chiesa on the right.

I thought he might slip as there are a lot of us on here who tend not to vote for players we have not seen play - video at least. 

And I thought I might have a decent back up or two on the left side if he went --- so not so amazing to me
 
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm »
Im just trying to pick a team of Heels at this point.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 07:34:55 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm
Im just trying to pick a team of Heels at this point.

Looks like he needs to be reigned in :)

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm
"Most accounts" is kinda of code for previous generations - and it was a part of my thinking to go for Paco on the left and Chiesa on the right.

I thought he might slip as there are a lot of us on here who tend not to vote for players we have not seen play - video at least. 

And I thought I might have a decent back up or two on the left side if he went --- so not so amazing to me
 

That's one of the bad trends in RAWK drafts that I think has been changing for the better in recent times. Thanks to guys like Bobby with the knowledge to back it up for these older legends. Hopefully we won't all slip back to old ways.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 08:21:27 pm »
Well he's got Prof's vote.  :D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 08:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:21:27 pm
Well he's got Prof's vote.  :D

Drafting needs more Prof.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:11:51 am »
Sorry, had my annual night out last night so didnt see Trends PM til this morning. Just about to pick.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:19:00 am »
Left back/central midfield/right wing/left wing sorted
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:19:51 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:19:00 am
Left back/central midfield/right wing/left wing sorted

That Milner/Coutinho pic :lmao
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:53:01 am »
.do you think James Milner is Philippe Coutinho?  ???
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:55:40 am »
Looked like it was Coutinho having nightmares in bed about El Burro but I might need new glasses who knows?  :wave
