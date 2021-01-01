« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Domestic Footballers Draft  (Read 3351 times)

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:52:32 pm
Damn you LM

The mower going back to his winning roots with the Germans!  :)  Well out mate

Lin, Lobo and XabiArt has deuce
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • The passmaster.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm »
Sorry for the late pick, am out.

Also dont hate the player, hate the game.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,577
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm
Sorry for the late pick, am out.

Also dont hate the player, hate the game.


Ramos is in France  :D
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm »
Centralised inside forward 4-2-3-1 so far here:

Yashin

xx-xx-Chiellini-Facchetti

xx-xx

xx-Mazzola-xx

xx
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,126
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm

Ramos is in France  :D

Not played for them yet though, its a cheeky one!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Not played for them yet though, its a cheeky one!

Even more cheeky is him popping in with one pick and then not giving his next one to DeFacto.

Ramos is a PSG player by wages - so thus, is not a one country player - but we'll see how this plays out
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm »
What do we do if he plays on Sunday? Force majuere :lmao

It's deFacto's call on that one.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,126
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm »
Nah I love that pick, the rules say play for and he hasnt
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,577
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm »
Well he's out injured for 2 months, but if he does play on Sunday, he'll have to change his pick obviously.

Lobo great pick, that was my choice.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
What do we do if he plays on Sunday? Force majuere :lmao


How about remember what this prick has done to and said about LFC - the shitheel.


Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:36:52 pm »
I think the sorry twat Ramos mistaked their plastic badge for a euro sign :lmao
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm
Well he's out injured for 2 months, but if he does play on Sunday, he'll have to change his pick obviously.

Lobo great pick, that was my choice.

We waiting for XabiArt or should I start the timer, DefActo
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,577
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm
We waiting for XabiArt or should I start the timer, DefActo

Start the timer.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,855
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm »
Lman loves a German sausage.
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • The passmaster.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm »
Sorry lads for the hold up.

As for Ramos ... I just followed the rules.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,217
  • JFT96
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm
Sorry lads for the hold up.

As for Ramos ... I just followed the rules.

Well played, I say. He hasn't 'played' in France as of now, ergo he's eligible.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,855
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm »
RAWK drafting world would find loopholes in any court case.  ;D
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,494
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm »
People saying well played like Ramos will win votes. :D
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:00:55 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
People saying well played like Ramos will win votes. :D

Any other place than RAWK in Ingurland and a certain trampoline-bouncer would've definitely gotten drafted by now  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:33 am by Linudden »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,855
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:02:22 am »
Who the fuck is a trampoline?  ???
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:03:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:22 am
Who the fuck is a trampoline?  ???

Sir Harold. Jumps up and falls down in the box all over the place like he's using one of those :D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:56 am by Linudden »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 