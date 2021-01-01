« previous next »
Author Topic: Domestic Footballers Draft  (Read 1729 times)

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm »
Has Bobby been approached? Itll be a shame to draft without his cheerful demeanor
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm »
I'm out, but should be around for something soon.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:18:22 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm
Has Bobby been approached? Itll be a shame to draft without his cheerful demeanor
I sent him a PM
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm »
In
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm »
Yessss Trend lad! :D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:00:33 pm
If no one else signs up, we'll start it tomorrow with 10 of us :)

That's short notice, I have a couple of Italian lads in mind and Gerrard, until I remembered he went on a sojourn to America.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:40:50 pm »
-deFacto
-Tubby
-Sarge
-Max
-Hazell
-Lobo
-XabiArt
-Linnuden
-LM [confirmed via PM]
-Nick
-Trend

11
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
That's short notice, I have a couple of Italian lads in mind and Gerrard, until I remembered he went on a sojourn to America.

We got 11 now, so we can wait another day to get 12 and give you lot time.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm
We got 11 now, so we can wait another day to get 12 and give you lot time.

I'm only messing, I'll do a Samie and wing it. I'm sure no one will notice.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 pm »
If we get no one else in, then sometime tomorrow I'll start it off with the 11 of us.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Will get this going later today
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:50:12 am »
So are we going with current players also allowed, but over 25 years old?
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:05:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:50:12 am
So are we going with current players also allowed, but over 25 years old?

Current players allowed, no age restrictions.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm »
FFS, stuck between senile Sarge and anti-Vax Andre
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:16:46 pm »
Poor defacto already has one complaint to deal with then  :D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:23:59 pm »
and off we go, baresi and Maldini gone
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:35:54 pm »
The boring pricks are out in force already I see.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:37:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:35:54 pm
The boring pricks are out in force already I see.

Get them out the way now
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #98 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:35:54 pm
The boring pricks are out in force already I see.
;D you're alright nick
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #99 on: Today at 06:50:36 pm »
Born in Jamaica - weak sauce - Barnes 😂
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 06:50:36 pm
Born in Jamaica - weak sauce - Barnes 😂
Played how whole country in the country he represented. I play by the rules.
