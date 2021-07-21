« previous next »
Domestic Footballers Draft

deFacto please, you bastards

Domestic Footballers Draft
July 21, 2021, 11:10:55 am
- UPDATED -


1 Rule : Must select players who have only played for clubs within their nation of birth.


Last Edit: September 8, 2021, 08:42:26 pm by deFacto please, you bastards
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #1 on: July 21, 2021, 07:57:13 pm
Cowards, where art thou
Lastrador

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #2 on: July 21, 2021, 11:17:31 pm
vivabobbygraham

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #3 on: July 22, 2021, 03:53:01 am
fucking appalled

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #4 on: July 22, 2021, 09:58:37 am
Could be another eight man draft jobby :D
tubby pls.

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #5 on: July 22, 2021, 03:14:57 pm
Not for me, folks.
tubby pls.

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #6 on: July 22, 2021, 03:30:16 pm
tubby pls.

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #7 on: July 22, 2021, 03:35:16 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 22, 2021, 03:33:59 pm
We still love you

There's more than enough of me to go round.
Sarge

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #8 on: July 24, 2021, 06:47:36 pm
Nope, only football is dissappointing.

I'm out.
Sarge

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #9 on: July 26, 2021, 06:56:02 pm
Hazell

Reply #10 on: July 26, 2021, 06:57:16 pm
This thread is slower than a Harry Maguire turn. Still more traction than my idea mind :P
Sarge

Re: Olympic Football Draft
Reply #11 on: July 27, 2021, 07:32:45 pm
Scrap it nobody is arsed.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #12 on: September 8, 2021, 08:42:42 pm
Updated idea, if there are any interested takers
tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #13 on: September 8, 2021, 08:44:02 pm
I like this, will rule out a huge amount of players and most of the board favourites.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #14 on: September 8, 2021, 08:56:08 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  8, 2021, 08:44:02 pm
I like this, will rule out a huge amount of players and most of the board favourites.

Yeah and there's still a good enough selection left for quality players.
tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #15 on: September 8, 2021, 09:01:57 pm
Only issue is some nations just won't get a look in.  Doubt any picks will come from Africa, Scandinavia, Portugal, Croatia, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, etc.  Even South America will be a bit of struggle.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #16 on: September 8, 2021, 09:05:43 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  8, 2021, 09:01:57 pm
Only issue is some nations just won't get a look in.  Doubt any picks will come from Africa, Scandinavia, Portugal, Croatia, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, etc.  Even South America will be a bit of struggle.

Yup extremely unlikely.
Sarge

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #17 on: September 13, 2021, 09:51:27 pm
I am in.
Sarge

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #18 on: September 13, 2021, 09:54:22 pm
Sounds like a very very tough draft
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #19 on: September 13, 2021, 10:56:52 pm
-deFacto
-Tubby
-Sarge

:D

3 man band

Where are the rest of yous
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #20 on: September 13, 2021, 11:02:15 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 13, 2021, 10:56:52 pm
-deFacto
-Tubby
-Sarge

:D

3 man band

Where are the rest of yous

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #21 on: September 13, 2021, 11:40:10 pm
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:45:50 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 13, 2021, 11:40:10 pm
Your gif doesnt work old fart

It does for me, and thats the main thing.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:28:17 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:45:50 am
It does for me, and thats the main thing.

get in the draft you tart  ;D
Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:17:10 pm
Count me in.
Hazell

Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
Yeah I'm in please.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:41:30 pm
Good stuff lads, thanks

-deFacto
-Tubby
-Sarge
-Max
-Hazell
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:20:32 pm
Have sent some PM's to at least 12 other people as well, so let's see if we can get a decent amount for this.

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #28 on: Today at 07:28:59 am
:thumbup
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #29 on: Today at 07:51:00 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:20:32 pm
Have sent some PM's to at least 12 other people as well, so let's see if we can get a decent amount for this.



Sent a PM to 12 other people and I didnt even make the list. How the mighty have fallen.
