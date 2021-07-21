« previous next »
Author Topic: Clarkson's Farm  (Read 2580 times)

Offline nuts100

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #40 on: July 21, 2021, 09:48:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 21, 2021, 07:50:37 pm
Yeah it's hilarious mate 😂

What part of lancs are you from then?

I like to say Lytham St.Annes. Fylde coast  ;D
Offline reddebs

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #41 on: July 21, 2021, 09:57:58 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on July 21, 2021, 09:48:30 pm
I like to say Lytham St.Annes. Fylde coast  ;D

A lot of rugby players from that area 😁

I'm West Lancs not far from Ormskirk.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #42 on: July 22, 2021, 11:41:47 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on July 21, 2021, 03:30:38 pm
I grew up in a Lancashire town where the young farmers went every year for a piss up. Christ they were big bastards and as strong as an ox. The local police and bouncers never bothered them, let them sort their own issues out 😂

Great bunch of lads that just drank like fish all weekend
I wasn't a farmer but if I wanted to socialise with people my age, I had to go to these. Major piss ups, some of these farmers could drink unbelievable amounts even as teenagers and as you say, some seriously powerful units.

It was a lot more frequent than a year though. Again, I stood out like a sore thumb by not wearing the farmer's uniform of plum chinos, check shirt, schoffel and boat shoes. My slight scouse accent used to stand out too, they all had this homogenised 'village' voice.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #43 on: July 22, 2021, 03:28:26 pm »
Up there with some of Prime's best shows.
Offline wampa1

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #44 on: August 3, 2021, 08:40:53 am »
Timely reminder for everyone who thought Clarkson was alright now because they liked his tele show:

Quote
Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Covid scientists and lockdowns: If you die, you die

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/jeremy-clarkson-covid-lockdown-b1895634.html?utm_content=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1627970977
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #45 on: August 3, 2021, 09:54:41 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on August  3, 2021, 08:40:53 am
Timely reminder for everyone who thought Clarkson was alright now because they liked his tele show:

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/jeremy-clarkson-covid-lockdown-b1895634.html?utm_content=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1627970977
Ridiculous, given in the show itself he professes how worried he is and given his age, past as a smoker and underlying health conditions, he'd be fucked if he caught it.
Offline OOS

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #46 on: August 3, 2021, 10:27:23 am »
Gerald was the highlight of the show. Need more people like him on telly, proper character.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #47 on: August 3, 2021, 10:32:15 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on August  3, 2021, 08:40:53 am
Timely reminder for everyone who thought Clarkson was alright now because they liked his tele show:

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/jeremy-clarkson-covid-lockdown-b1895634.html?utm_content=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1627970977

Timely reminder of how selectively picking quotes can totally change the meaning of them.

What he actually said was..
Quote
if its going to be forever, lets open it up and if you die, you die.

I get the reason people dislike clarkson, but what he has said is in no way what hes been accused of saying.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #48 on: August 3, 2021, 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on August  3, 2021, 08:40:53 am
Clarkson was alright now


See how this works now? Get a grip.
Offline Joff

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #49 on: August 13, 2021, 11:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  3, 2021, 09:54:41 am
Ridiculous, given in the show itself he professes how worried he is and given his age, past as a smoker and underlying health conditions, he'd be fucked if he caught it.
He did get it, early this year I think
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #50 on: August 14, 2021, 01:20:58 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 21, 2021, 06:38:59 pm
A second series has been announced.

Is that your final answer?
Offline nuts100

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #51 on: October 16, 2021, 12:00:42 am »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #52 on: October 16, 2021, 09:37:01 am »
Theyre right, country file is the most sterile programme youll ever see.

Offline S

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #53 on: July 16, 2022, 07:27:20 pm »
Two episodes in. Its alright but I dont see what the fuss is about. Quite obviously scripted, which is normal for such a programme but this is too obvious in parts. Does it get better?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #54 on: July 16, 2022, 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 21, 2021, 06:38:59 pm
A second series has been announced.

The shits
Offline John C

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:09:10 am »
Quote from: S on July 16, 2022, 07:27:20 pm
Does it get better?
I'll say yes mate. I can't stand the bloke and I didn't think much of the concept but my daughter made me watch it and it was enjoyable overall.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:59:31 pm »
Quote from: S on July 16, 2022, 07:27:20 pm
Two episodes in. Its alright but I dont see what the fuss is about. Quite obviously scripted, which is normal for such a programme but this is too obvious in parts. Does it get better?

Not sure quite what you're expecting in a series about a clueless bloke knowing nothing about farming and how he reacts to it

He actually seems to 'get' a few things during the course of the programme which is very un-Clarksmanlike
Offline S

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:59:31 pm
Not sure quite what you're expecting in a series about a clueless bloke knowing nothing about farming and how he reacts to it

He actually seems to 'get' a few things during the course of the programme which is very un-Clarksmanlike
I just think it's way too obviously scripted in parts. Like he unloads one single bag of grain from a massive truck and says, "Right, all done. Thanks very much!" and then is confronted with about fifty more. It's sitcom-esque in it's setting up. All these shows are staged for comedic effect, but it just happens to be very transparent in this one.

However...
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:09:10 am
I'll say yes mate. I can't stand the bloke and I didn't think much of the concept but my daughter made me watch it and it was enjoyable overall.
...enough people have said things like this, so I will carry on with an open mind.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:32:27 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:28:26 pm
I just think it's way too obviously scripted in parts. Like he unloads one single bag of grain from a massive truck and says, "Right, all done. Thanks very much!" and then is confronted with about fifty more. It's sitcom-esque in it's setting up. All these shows are staged for comedic effect, but it just happens to be very transparent in this one.

However......enough people have said things like this, so I will carry on with an open mind.


Well it's clearly scripted - I'd be surprised - amazed even if it weren't

But there seemed to some genuine feeling and a change in his demeanor with a couple of tearful events through the series and it was really interesting into how farms work, what farmers do and how they have to try and make money against the odds.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:57:57 am »
Season one was much better than I expected for and Clarkson came across as likeable (which was a surprise to me).
Online bradders1011

Re: Clarkson's Farm
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:08:41 pm »
Anybody tried his lager? Presume it was the brewery he sold the grain to.
