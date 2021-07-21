Not sure quite what you're expecting in a series about a clueless bloke knowing nothing about farming and how he reacts to it



He actually seems to 'get' a few things during the course of the programme which is very un-Clarksmanlike



I'll say yes mate. I can't stand the bloke and I didn't think much of the concept but my daughter made me watch it and it was enjoyable overall.



I just think it's way too obviously scripted in parts. Like he unloads one single bag of grain from a massive truck and says, "Right, all done. Thanks very much!" and then is confronted with about fifty more. It's sitcom-esque in it's setting up. All these shows are staged for comedic effect, but it just happens to be very transparent in this one.However......enough people have said things like this, so I will carry on with an open mind.