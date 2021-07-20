« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)  (Read 765 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« on: July 20, 2021, 01:55:00 pm »
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.pcgamer.com/amp/steam-deck-price-release-date-specs/

Anyone looking on getting this? I think Ill definitely try and get hold of one at some point next year.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,592
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #1 on: July 20, 2021, 02:09:54 pm »
Was thinking about it, but decided against it. Don't really play games on the go (like on the train or whatever) and it's a bit too expensive to just use it for gaming in bed when I can't be arsed getting up and game on my couch. I'm also not really sure, whether the games I like playing would be running on it or would be playable in a comfortable way...
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,575
  • Justice.
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #2 on: July 20, 2021, 02:17:00 pm »
I did have a look, just for travel as I fairly regularly do a very long train journey, but I couldn't see any real advantage over my current laptop for the games I play. If I didn't have the laptop it'd be far more tempting.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,932
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #3 on: July 20, 2021, 04:11:57 pm »
Definitely interested. Can be connected to a monitor and used as a pc I believe. My laptop is like 8 years old and struggles with games so this might be a cheap/versatile alternative
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,592
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #4 on: July 20, 2021, 04:39:53 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on July 20, 2021, 04:11:57 pm
Definitely interested. Can be connected to a monitor and used as a pc I believe. My laptop is like 8 years old and struggles with games so this might be a cheap/versatile alternative

It can be connected to a monitor, but I'm not sure if the specs are good enough to play games on it, if they are more demanding than something like Minesweeper. I might be wrong though, but someone with more technical knowledge might know more...
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • ....mmm
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #5 on: July 20, 2021, 04:56:58 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 20, 2021, 04:39:53 pm
It can be connected to a monitor, but I'm not sure if the specs are good enough to play games on it, if they are more demanding than something like Minesweeper. I might be wrong though, but someone with more technical knowledge might know more...

It's a stripped down X-Box Series S running on Linux. Fine for 720p games in handheld mode and will be decent for 'esports' titles when plugged in to a screen.

Decently priced to be fair.
Logged
:D

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #6 on: July 20, 2021, 06:33:03 pm »
I work for a games publisher and Valve told us they have no dev kits and it'll "Just work"
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • ....mmm
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #7 on: July 20, 2021, 09:25:11 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 20, 2021, 06:33:03 pm
I work for a games publisher and Valve told us they have no dev kits and it'll "Just work"

More or less, some detail here:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Q_C5KVJbUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Q_C5KVJbUw</a>
Logged
:D

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,066
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #8 on: July 22, 2021, 05:18:05 am »
Main issue will be battery life.

Steam claims a 2-8 hour battery life, but has only a 4 hour battery life for a 10 year old game in Portal 2, unless you wanna cap it at 30FPS, in which case it goes up to 5-6 hours.

That makes it sound like if you wanna play Control, for example, which they're advertising prominently, the battery life would be.. 1-2 hours, if that, at 30FPS? '

Of course, it depends on your circumstances. Do you commute for 2 hours a day on a train? That might make it the perfect machine for you.

On the other hand, if you're looking to take it with you for longer trips, it's probably going to be of more marginal benefit.

The other things I'd be concerned about is how hot it might get, and how noisy it might be, but let's see how we go.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • ....mmm
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #9 on: August 6, 2021, 07:05:29 pm »
Looking very cool indeed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SElZABp5M3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SElZABp5M3U</a>
Logged
:D

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,929
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #10 on: August 7, 2021, 09:24:29 pm »
Dont like the stick / button placement, looks pretty uncomfortable.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #11 on: August 7, 2021, 11:38:33 pm »
pre ordered as the reservation was damn cheap but not overly hyped.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #12 on: January 26, 2022, 08:40:28 pm »
Launches 25th Feb.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #13 on: February 8, 2022, 08:32:25 pm »
Ive just reserved the middle tier one of these, only £4 to reserve. It does sound like it will be good, hopefully it is well received when it releases. Ill probably end up getting mine next year because Im late to reserve haha.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #14 on: February 8, 2022, 08:37:47 pm »
Q2 of this year, supposedly if you reserve now, aint it? Had a quick look earlier, look a great piece of kit.
Logged
AHA!

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #15 on: February 9, 2022, 09:52:00 am »
I'll wait and see what the census is after a few months before I try and pick one up. Don't really game on a PC but this could be handy for when travelling or having as a 'mini gaming PC'
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #16 on: February 9, 2022, 10:12:18 am »
Pre-ordered one but not totally convinced I'll pick one up. I work at home now and I'm not sure WHERE I'd actually use it

Think it's a great piece of kit, and not saying never, but my gaming life is pretty sorted. So the main reason for this would be "Ooh shiny"
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,507
Re: Steam Deck (Release Date: December 2021)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:59:46 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February  8, 2022, 08:37:47 pm
Q2 of this year, supposedly if you reserve now, aint it? Had a quick look earlier, look a great piece of kit.

It seemed like they only had two batches that weren't listed as that generic after q2 date, initially it was a launch batch and then a q1 2022 batch.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 