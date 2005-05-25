« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rugby League  (Read 65089 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,706
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #840 on: October 31, 2024, 07:08:51 pm »
In other Rugby League news Brian Noble reappointed as Bradford Bulls Head Coach for next season.  They're really determined to back for Super League this time.  :o
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,029
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 08:06:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2024, 07:08:51 pm
In other Rugby League news Brian Noble reappointed as Bradford Bulls Head Coach for next season.  They're really determined to back for Super League this time.  :o

Fuckin hell, when Bradford were winning everything the tactics were 5 drives then kick to the corners when he was the head coach, & Bradford were known as the Dulls because of it, doubt much has changed be the same gameplans.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,706
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm »
 :D

To be fair if on one Wing you have Lesley Vainokolo and the other wing I want  to say Michael Withers? you'd be doing the same thing.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,029
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 02:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm
:D

To be fair if on one Wing you have Lesley Vainokolo and the other wing I want  to say Michael Withers? you'd be doing the same thing.

Naaa, more wide to West, Saints were 11-10 down with seconds of the match left. ;)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtcPcoQgAfU
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 02:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm
:D

To be fair if on one Wing you have Lesley Vainokolo and the other wing I want  to say Michael Withers? you'd be doing the same thing.

It was another big Pacific islander with a surname starting with a V wasnt it?
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 02:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 02:28:53 pm
It was another big Pacific islander with a surname starting with a V wasn’t it?

Vaikona - but he was nowhere near as prolific a try scorer as Vainokolo (although he still got a fair few). Hape, who was a centre, he also scored a shed load if my memory serves me right... 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:34:22 pm by JC the Messiah »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 02:35:34 pm »
They had the Paul brothers (Robbie for a longer period than Henry), who were outstanding.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 02:39:08 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 02:35:34 pm
They had the Paul brothers (Robbie for a longer period than Henry), who were outstanding.

Yeah Robbie Paul was class. Was it the 96 Challenge Cup Final where Saints won but think he won man of the match? Very hazy memory now!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,029
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm »
What was odd was seeing Vainikolo playing for England RU after he switched to union in 2007, he played international RL for New Zealand, & RU sevens for Tonga, he was eligible for England RU through the residency clause, although he only played 5 matches for England.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 02:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm
What was odd was seeing Vainikolo playing for England RU after he switched to union in 2007, he played international RL for New Zealand, & RU sevens for Tonga, he was eligible for England RU through the residency clause, although he only played 5 matches for England.

Think his knees had gone by that point hadnt they. Think his debut was against Wales and he was up against Shane Williams and they were polar opposites in terms of build, somehow Wales won it and he never really made an impact.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,029
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 02:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 02:50:08 pm
Think his knees had gone by that point hadnt they. Think his debut was against Wales and he was up against Shane Williams and they were polar opposites in terms of build, somehow Wales won it and he never really made an impact.

Yeah think he was done when he went to union, just switched codes for one final payday, & Bradford had just started imploding around that time too.

Hard to believe it's 10 years since Bradford were relegated from super league.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,706
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 03:29:54 pm »
That Bulls team of the early to mid 00's was BIG but had power, skill and speed to match. As mentioned Hape and Price as the Centres, Deacon, Robbie and Henry Paul in the half and scrums and Withers was the Full Back ( ;D) they were a great unit.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm »
as a wigan fan i have to say the bradford team of the early super league was pretty good
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #853 on: Today at 01:00:56 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm
as a wigan fan i have to say the bradford team of the early super league was pretty good
Those 2 Saints v Bradford challenge cup finals were classics, Bobby Goulding eh
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #854 on: Today at 02:07:45 am »
My memory of Bradford is when they were called Bradford Northern late 70s, early 80s won league title twice in a row.
Visits to pre redevelopment Odsal stadium in the middle of winter were something else.
Poor floodlights, old stands, and the players used to get changed in the clubhouse at the top and walk all the way down through the crowd to the pitch, staying on the field at half time for the team talk.
I went and watched a championship game there last year and it was a poor, downtrodden club. Stadium is no longer fit for modern purpose.
Its a long way back.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 