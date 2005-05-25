how does the current wigan side compare to teams of the past ?
The Wigan of the late 80s/early 90s were just freakish, Steve Hampson, Jason Robinson, Ellery Hanley, Martin Offiah, Kris Radlinski, Frano Botica, Denis Betts, Andy Gregory, Shaun Edwards, just great players and the finances made them able to plunder Widnes (Offaih, Lydon, Gregory), Bradford (Hanley) and Saints (Connolly, Platt)
This team has less in the way of stars but is exceptionally well organised, much the same way as Melbourne are. They are not at the level of the old Wigan (they've not reached peak Saints yet, either) but they are the best team. That said, come on Hull, Mikey Lewis, best player in the league.