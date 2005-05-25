

For different reasons, I'll consider anything but a HKR GF win a disaster, because I despise all three clubs and their fans.



Chatting to some mates before the first play-off game, I said my preference would be, in order:



1) Saints

2) HKR

3) Salford

4) Global catastrophe that saw the season nullified



I get that, it's whether the dislike of Leigh and Warrington (which I share but is not intense) is greater than that for Wigan.My dislike for Leigh has ramped up over the last 12 months whilst my dislike of Warrington (which has never been that intense because they were never really any competition) is reserved mainly for their fans. I actually have less intense feelings for Matt Peet's Wigan than I did for Waine's.I will see anything other than a Hull KR win to be a disappointment, it's all a matter of scale I suppose.The fairy tale ending would be Hull KR beating Leigh as revenge for last seasons Challenge cup final.If the Aussies get to see Mikey Lewis I suspect he will get some top offers to leave his native land.