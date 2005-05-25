« previous next »
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #760 on: September 29, 2024, 07:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 24, 2024, 12:32:24 am
In a way that gives me a tiny bit more hope, ie they are good enough but have the wrong attitude (at the moment)
No way can they win it but I'd love a little bit of a performance after such a shit season. You can get 11/5 on beating Warrington and 12/1 winning the whole thing and you never see a poor bookie.
I'd say Salford at 28/1 is a better bet and Sydney Roosters at 7/1 is not as daft as it seems in the NRL.
At least I got the performance
As for Salford and Sydney, that's why I don't bet



liversaint

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #761 on: September 29, 2024, 09:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 29, 2024, 07:09:04 pm
At least I got the performance
As for Salford and Sydney, that's why I don't bet


Better for sure and should have had the composure to win, given th3 experience in the team. More bizarre subs from Wellens after inexplicably picking Matatiua in the centre when Whitley was in the 2nd row and leaving Stephens out was idiotic.

Welsby, Knowles, Percival and Bennison excellent. Paasi, Walmsley and Batchelor completely ineffective.

Literally gave Wire 20 points and failed through poor game management and a stupid penalty in GP time.

Poor season overall with a lot of work needed to avoid another hard slog next year and needs Wellens to quickly establish some authority and develop a more expansive game plan with Briers.

Just hoping now that Wigan dont win the thing.







Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 12:24:45 am »
Quote from: liversaint on September 29, 2024, 09:19:39 pm
Better for sure and should have had the composure to win, given th3 experience in the team. More bizarre subs from Wellens after inexplicably picking Matatiua in the centre when Whitley was in the 2nd row and leaving Stephens out was idiotic.

Welsby, Knowles, Percival and Bennison excellent. Paasi, Walmsley and Batchelor completely ineffective.

Literally gave Wire 20 points and failed through poor game management and a stupid penalty in GP time.

Poor season overall with a lot of work needed to avoid another hard slog next year and needs Wellens to quickly establish some authority and develop a more expansive game plan with Briers.

Just hoping now that Wigan dont win the thing.
Come on Hull KR (or even Leigh or Warrington) but Hull KR deserve something after this and last season
As for Saints, what seem like 3 good players coming in, Feldt at least. Shame 2-3 good ones leaving as well. They could do with a playmaker now though, these are rare beasts but I feel they won't win anything until they get someone in the middle of the park to control the game. Wigan have a few of them and Williams and Lewis make the other two tick.




Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 12:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on September 28, 2024, 11:23:57 am
Leigh win again last night in a really good game at Salford.
Only 80 minutes from a grand final appearance, but to be quite honest can't see us beating either Wigan or Hull KR away.
Ipape was absolutely immense again...what a player this guy is.
I've actually seen Leigh win the Championship back in 1982, remember it vividly, and I can't believe that 42 years later we are in with (an outside) chance of being Champions again.



You're wigan's bitches, though.

I've seen your players ramp up the 'physicality' to 11 against Saints, then play like pussies against wigan, as if you're in awe of them.

If you want to win, you need your players at their shithouse best, get in their faces, and physically hurt them.






Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:24:45 am
Come on Hull KR (or even Leigh or Warrington) but Hull KR deserve something after this and last season
As for Saints, what seem like 3 good players coming in, Feldt at least. Shame 2-3 good ones leaving as well. They could do with a playmaker now though, these are rare beasts but I feel they won't win anything until they get someone in the middle of the park to control the game. Wigan have a few of them and Williams and Lewis make the other two tick.


For different reasons, I'll consider anything but a HKR GF win a disaster, because I despise all three clubs and their fans.

Chatting to some mates before the first play-off game, I said my preference would be, in order:

1) Saints
2) HKR
3) Salford
4) Global catastrophe that saw the season nullified




Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 02:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:13:03 pm

For different reasons, I'll consider anything but a HKR GF win a disaster, because I despise all three clubs and their fans.

Chatting to some mates before the first play-off game, I said my preference would be, in order:

1) Saints
2) HKR
3) Salford
4) Global catastrophe that saw the season nullified

 ;D

My sentiments too, i hate Wigan & Warrington [Saints fans, & Wigan fans too, always take the piss at Warrington for not winning the grand final] Leigh have become that annoying little brother you want to get rid of, whether it's the tactics the crying defending Asiata's tackling antics, & Leigh have an annoying owner.
 


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 02:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:13:03 pm

For different reasons, I'll consider anything but a HKR GF win a disaster, because I despise all three clubs and their fans.

Chatting to some mates before the first play-off game, I said my preference would be, in order:

1) Saints
2) HKR
3) Salford
4) Global catastrophe that saw the season nullified


I get that, it's whether the dislike of Leigh and Warrington (which I share but is not intense) is greater than that for Wigan.


My dislike for Leigh has ramped up over the last 12 months whilst my dislike of Warrington (which has never been that intense because they were never really any competition) is reserved mainly for their fans. I actually have less intense feelings for Matt Peet's Wigan than I did for Waine's.


I will see anything other than a Hull KR win to be a disappointment, it's all a matter of scale I suppose.


The fairy tale ending would be Hull KR beating Leigh as revenge for last seasons Challenge cup final.


If the Aussies get to see Mikey Lewis I suspect he will get some top offers to leave his native land.



Bob Harris

  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm »
Hate saints


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm »


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm »
It's been shite this season for the Saints. Oh well time for England to dissapoint me now.


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm
Hate saints
Thanks Bob, I assume you are a Cherry then?



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm »
Warrington or Leigh probably.  :D


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 07:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm
It's been shite this season for the Saints. Oh well time for England to dissapoint me now.

Im picturing to look like Michael Smith the darts player Samie.


Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm »
Wire deserve to get the monkey off their back. It was criminal that side under Tony Smith never won one, the final when Ratchford and Monaghan went off injured against Wigan was beyond unlucky.


JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #774 on: Today at 01:22:01 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm
Wire deserve to get the monkey off their back. It was criminal that side under Tony Smith never won one, the final when Ratchford and Monaghan went off injured against Wigan was beyond unlucky.

Was that the one when Ben Westwood punched Blake Green in the face whilst he lay on the floor with other players on him? Never a more certain red that wasn't given. They deserved nothing that day.







JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #775 on: Today at 01:23:28 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:13:03 pm

For different reasons, I'll consider anything but a HKR GF win a disaster, because I despise all three clubs and their fans.

Chatting to some mates before the first play-off game, I said my preference would be, in order:

1) Saints
2) HKR
3) Salford
4) Global catastrophe that saw the season nullified



Haha, hope you're soundly disappointed.







JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #776 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm
Thanks Bob, I assume you are a Cherry then?


Could be a fan of any other side!







JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #777 on: Today at 01:27:41 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:22:01 am
Was that the one when Ben Westwood punched Blake Green in the face whilst he lay on the floor with other players on him? Never a more certain red that wasn't given. They deserved nothing that day.

Yeah I was at that game, unsurprisingly Wire bottled it second half although in all honesty I was at the end Wigan attacked in the first half (Wigan fan!) and if we had been more clinical we'd have blown them away. We fucked up multiple times in good positions, IIRC scored just before the half and I turned to my mate and said 'we'll piss this now'


