At least I got the performance
As for Salford and Sydney, that's why I don't bet
Better for sure and should have had the composure to win, given th3 experience in the team. More bizarre subs from Wellens after inexplicably picking Matatiua in the centre when Whitley was in the 2nd row and leaving Stephens out was idiotic.
Welsby, Knowles, Percival and Bennison excellent. Paasi, Walmsley and Batchelor completely ineffective.
Literally gave Wire 20 points and failed through poor game management and a stupid penalty in GP time.
Poor season overall with a lot of work needed to avoid another hard slog next year and needs Wellens to quickly establish some authority and develop a more expansive game plan with Briers.
Just hoping now that Wigan dont win the thing.