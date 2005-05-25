« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rugby League  (Read 52848 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,331
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #720 on: July 24, 2024, 06:50:45 pm »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,116
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #721 on: July 25, 2024, 01:10:31 am »
I think Australia might stand a chance

That said, Tonga, Samoa, PPG and Fiji get better every year and England will have some great players who we don't see over here much (Dom Young, Herbie Farnworth) to call on as well as some new stars like Welsby and Lewis


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #722 on: July 25, 2024, 10:34:24 pm »
state of origin games are perfect preperation for the national team

look at NSW they win the series without cleary who then plays a key role in his first game back for penrith
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #723 on: July 26, 2024, 02:32:05 pm »
Paul Wellens at Saints looking more and more like the RL equivalent of Roy Hodgson

Boring, one-dimensional, shit-on-a-stick football where the overriding aim is not to lose (rather than go out and win)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #724 on: July 26, 2024, 02:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 02:32:05 pm
Paul Wellens at Saints looking more and more like the RL equivalent of Roy Hodgson

Boring, one-dimensional, shit-on-a-stick football where the overriding aim is not to lose (rather than go out and win)



Bit harsh. Saints can at least defend pretty well.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,116
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #725 on: July 26, 2024, 04:43:50 pm »
He's gone, Briers has moved into position behind him
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #726 on: July 26, 2024, 10:58:21 pm »
Cmon the Wire!!!
Logged

Offline Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #727 on: July 26, 2024, 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 26, 2024, 04:43:50 pm
He's gone, Briers has moved into position behind him

Yeah, it's gonna happen
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,116
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 12:25:41 am »
I think Wellens had more chance than Biden before tonight, now he's got less chance than Truss
The players looked like they'd stopped playing for him and even London looked better.
They've got Hull (A) and Salford (H) next two games, normally they'd be bankers but I think they start second favourites in both, especially now that Hull have turned their corner. Can't see Saints in the top 6 this year, that's just not right from where they were just a few weeks ago (despite the fact they were playing poorly even then)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 08:42:09 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:25:41 am
I think Wellens had more chance than Biden before tonight, now he's got less chance than Truss
The players looked like they'd stopped playing for him and even London looked better.
They've got Hull (A) and Salford (H) next two games, normally they'd be bankers but I think they start second favourites in both, especially now that Hull have turned their corner. Can't see Saints in the top 6 this year, that's just not right from where they were just a few weeks ago (despite the fact they were playing poorly even then)

I was at the game (Leigh supporter), and it looked like Saints players threw the towel in after the 1st Leigh try.
Maybe Wellens is on borrowed time...Cunningham situation replayed...long standing club legend given head coach position after successful Australian coach leaves and not up to the job at the highest level. 
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,722
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 08:51:44 am »
I was never sold on Paul Wellens being appointed head coach, reminds me too much of Keion Cunningham's dreadful era, great players often don't make great head coaches, Wellens did get off to a great start winning the world club challenge in Australia bit it's been downhill since.

Noticed Wigan got battered 40-4 at home against Warrington too.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,116
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #731 on: Today at 01:00:38 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:51:44 am
I was never sold on Paul Wellens being appointed head coach, reminds me too much of Keion Cunningham's dreadful era, great players often don't make great head coaches, Wellens did get off to a great start winning the world club challenge in Australia bit it's been downhill since.

Noticed Wigan got battered 40-4 at home against Warrington too.
Wellens did indeed have a good start, (Kristian Woolf was there as well at the match), it just feels like its been deteriorating ever since then, the signings have been poor but the worst sign is that players are bailing out ba little as well. Makinson, Dodd.  I love Wellens as a player but Saints look like finishing outside the top 6 now so that's just not good enough. Still got to play Wigan, Warrington, Hull KR and travel to Leigh again.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 