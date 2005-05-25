I've seen many suggested reasons for the demise of the CCF as a huge day in the RL/sporting calendar, and think these have a lot of merit:



When SL started and Sky got full broadcasting rights, Eddie (especially) and Stevo repeatedly did down the Challenge Cup, portraying it as a trivial knockout comp in the shadow of the mighty Super League("We have a break next week for the distraction of the Challenge Cup, then it's back to the main business of Super League, here on Sky")



The 'Loop Fixtures', meaning that teams will play several SL teams three times (plus some again in the play-offs). Big SL rivalry games have lost some of their niggle and intensity as a result. So playing a team for potentially the 4th/5th time in a 9-month season doesn't get anyone tingling



As has been said, the rise of the season ticket mentality; so many fans aren't willing to fork out additional ticket costs on top of their season ticket (you see a dip in crowds for many play-off games)



The demise of social clubs and pubs. Quite a few social/working men's clubs would have an annual coach trip to Wembley, as well as amateur RL clubs. If your local team made it to Wembley, there'd be many more, along with pubs organising their own trip for regulars. Many would go just for the day out/piss-up. Now that most social/WM clubs have shut down and pubs are no longer anything like the community hub they once were, there just isn't this demand.



General competing interests/costs for people. Tying in with the above point, many more people now spend their free time within a family unit. Gone are the days of the blokes doing their own thing and if 'er indoors didn't like it, tough.

