I'd like to keep it but bring it up north and think carefully how it is scheduled. SL is a long drawn out season and there needs to be 'something else' involved, we lost the Lancashire and Yorkshire Cups and the various other minor cups and just the league is not enough. I don't like seeing traditions go because it takes a long time to create new ones. That said the Wembley tradition has had it's day for me. It's too long a journey and the money (rip off money at that ) leaks away, Magic Weekend now fulfills the away day role.
For the NRL, they have state of origin mid season (NSW v QNSLD), game 2 is next week. Whilst the CCF got 750,000 viewers, State of Origin 1 got 3.5m (a record, they added as many for this game as the CCF got in total), 77,000 in the ground with 90k expected for game 2 despite the fact it is being played in Victoria.
RL has resisted what would be the equivalent over here suggesting it makes it look parochial, 1, it is a bit and 2, you can vary the theme (Easts v Wests, White v Reds, bringing in Cumbrian, Londoners, French etc) if you want to avoid this suggestion. I'd like to see something like that, it used to be massive in Cricket (Wars of the Roses) and it would make great entertainment.