Saints beat Wigan 12-4, Wigan had a player sent off too



Should have had Dupree sent off as well. I went yesterday, cracking game. Saints pack largely dominated and kept the Wigan backs quiet, seemingly happy to let Smith launch high kicks at the saints back 3. Walmsley and Knowles outstanding for Saints. Icing on the cake was Hurrell barrelling over after Makinsons great catch out the sky. Amusing listening to the Wigan lot complaining about Kendall, completely forgetting they won a WCC on the back of Moores generosity.