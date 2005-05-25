Crosby Nick never fails.
If you see a link to the tackle it would be worth seeing, not in the highlights
Just saw this on Twitter. NRL kicking off in Vegas in early March. Little explainer for the Americans. Reckon anyone will pay attention to it there or is it hard for them to look beyond their own sports?https://twitter.com/NRL/status/1759383044312473977
Feel like its a sport that the Americans could really take to but I think NFL is too big over there and this would be seen as an alternative or not as good to them. Thanks for the vid though, never knew there was a position on the pitch that gave you two points for a DG!
https://twitter.com/RedVeeDotNet/status/1759635933844963817
More blatant inconsistencies in the officiating in the wigan game.The hit to the head by I think Ellis was worse than the Watts on Dupree (Dupree seemed to duck into the shoulder of Watts to initiate the contact - this is a massive flaw in the new rules)But how the Smith spear-tackle wasn't a red is ridiculous. Was the worst spear I've seen in a good few seasons, The Cas coach said later the VR recommended a red to the ref, but the ref refused and only gave a yellow.Be interesting what the disciplinary do. That's a 2/3 game ban every time.But the WCC and everything.Then you have the new no-flopping rules. Enforced pretty uniformly.innall the other games. Liam Farrell allowed to continue to flop with impunity (and he does that thing where, whilst lying on the tackled player, he spins on his stomach to look like he's busy but really just eating up more seconds, then invariably gets off the wrong side of the ruck to give the scummy twats more time to get set defensively.Hoping Penrith absolutely paste these wankers.
NRL powerbrokers are reportedly considering a bold move to buy the English Super League in what is shaping to be a historic investment.https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/nrl-2024-nrl-buying-the-english-super-league-peter-vlandys-nrl-finances-england-australia-news-videos-highlights/news-story/f3429b6680a2d94b6294dc01e899c32d
Okay that would be interesting.
They want to move SL back to winter.It would kill the game.
I'm not disagreeing (or agreeing) but what makes you say that, I'm relatively neutral to it myself but prepared to be convinced either way.
The game will suffer on mudbath pitches (winters getting wetter and wetter). We'll have a return to the lumbering rugby of old. I remember the days of Brendan Hill.The idea seems to be that each SL club would 'align' with an NRL club and players could interchange as the competitions would no run simultaneously (barring some overlap start/end). You know that that would be principally in favour of the NRL 'parent', so taking all the top UK talent and sending over fringe/second-raters in return Crowds and interest in the game would wane (colder, wetter, darker, worse players, playing a mud-wrestle borefest in awful conditions.Not to mention having to compete again with football (and the RU season)
It did happen in before RL moved to summer, Aussie players would play the full Australian season, then play in the UK during the Australian off season.
Wigans Liam Moore gives a blatant non try there and video ref backs it up despite a clear gap between grounding and the try line. Farcical. And 2 missed forward passes for the 2nd try.
A disgraceful episode all round. First the disciplinary then the ref have blatantly bent over backwards to help these scum win.Fuming.
