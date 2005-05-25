« previous next »
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #600 on: February 19, 2024, 07:48:28 pm »
Just saw this on Twitter. NRL kicking off in Vegas in early March. Little explainer for the Americans. Reckon anyone will pay attention to it there or is it hard for them to look beyond their own sports?

https://twitter.com/NRL/status/1759383044312473977
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #601 on: February 19, 2024, 07:57:12 pm »
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #602 on: February 19, 2024, 08:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 19, 2024, 07:48:28 pm
Just saw this on Twitter. NRL kicking off in Vegas in early March. Little explainer for the Americans. Reckon anyone will pay attention to it there or is it hard for them to look beyond their own sports?

https://twitter.com/NRL/status/1759383044312473977
The yanks only really like sports they can call themselves World Champions in.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #603 on: February 19, 2024, 08:04:16 pm »
Feel like its a sport that the Americans could really take to but I think NFL is too big over there and this would be seen as an alternative or not as good to them.

Thanks for the vid though, never knew there was a position on the pitch that gave you two points for a DG!
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #604 on: February 19, 2024, 08:12:56 pm »
I;m with Alberto here, the yanks that are pretty shit to make the NF could do well in league with their speed and atlethcism.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #605 on: February 19, 2024, 09:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on February 19, 2024, 08:04:16 pm
Feel like its a sport that the Americans could really take to but I think NFL is too big over there and this would be seen as an alternative or not as good to them.

Thanks for the vid though, never knew there was a position on the pitch that gave you two points for a DG!

Me neither! Joe Lyndons must have been worth about 4!
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #606 on: February 20, 2024, 12:58:34 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 19, 2024, 07:57:12 pm

https://twitter.com/RedVeeDotNet/status/1759635933844963817
Yup, he knew he'd been bad then, agree with your earlier point, no excuse and no wonder Castleford gave a coded statement
 Castleford have requested chance to meet with Rugby Football League to seek clarity on the gradings following the Watts incident."I think you could see everybody in the game's reaction to Liam Watts alone," director of rugby operations Danny Wilson told the club website.
"At the end of the day, people make mistakes, players make mistakes, match officials make mistakes, and you can live with that if it sits with that game. When it goes to the match review panel it gets graded in a way in comparison to other instances over the weekend.
"We're left a bit confused so we need to get our house in order pretty quick. To do that, we need some explanation of why they are graded the way they are. We've asked for an urgent meeting with the powers that be for some explanation."
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #607 on: February 20, 2024, 12:59:15 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on February 19, 2024, 08:04:16 pm
Feel like its a sport that the Americans could really take to but I think NFL is too big over there and this would be seen as an alternative or not as good to them.

Thanks for the vid though, never knew there was a position on the pitch that gave you two points for a DG!
They will be impressed by the lack of safety gear
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #608 on: February 20, 2024, 04:07:31 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 18, 2024, 03:01:37 pm
More blatant inconsistencies in the officiating in the wigan game.

The hit to the head by I think Ellis was worse than the Watts on Dupree (Dupree seemed to duck into the shoulder of Watts to initiate the contact - this is a massive flaw in the new rules)

But how the Smith spear-tackle wasn't a red is ridiculous. Was the worst spear I've seen in a good few seasons, The Cas coach said later the VR recommended a red to the ref, but the ref refused and only gave a yellow.

Be interesting what the disciplinary do. That's a 2/3 game ban every time.

But the WCC and everything.

Then you have the new no-flopping rules. Enforced pretty uniformly.innall the other games. Liam Farrell allowed to continue to flop with impunity (and he does that thing where, whilst lying on the tackled player, he spins on his stomach to look like he's busy but really just eating up more seconds, then invariably gets off the wrong side of the ruck to give the scummy twats more time to get set defensively.

Hoping Penrith absolutely paste these wankers.

Oooh, salty.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 07:15:11 am »
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 04:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:15:11 am
NRL powerbrokers are reportedly considering a bold move to buy the English Super League in what is shaping to be a historic investment.

https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/nrl-2024-nrl-buying-the-english-super-league-peter-vlandys-nrl-finances-england-australia-news-videos-highlights/news-story/f3429b6680a2d94b6294dc01e899c32d
Well, this country is ruled from the south and they don't give a shit about RL down there so, Sky use it, BBC are half hearted (but decent), so strangely enough, I'm not against it in principle. NRL is fantastic and we can be just as good if we follow their path. Just look at the NRL in Las Vegas next weekend, selling loads of tickets.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
Okay that would be interesting.  ???
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
Okay that would be interesting.  ???

They want to move SL back to winter.

It would kill the game.


Re: Rugby League
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm »
Back in the here and now, there was an accidental clash of heads in the Hull-Warrington game tonight, Warrington ball carrier/Hull defender.

Because the new rules are an absolute joke and put all the onus of responsibility on the tackler to avoid head contact with the ball carrier, the Hull defender was sent off.

An utter farce

Every fan forecast this, but the RFL make the Everton hierarchy look genius in comparison
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:08:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm
They want to move SL back to winter.

It would kill the game.

I'm not disagreeing (or agreeing) but what makes you say that, I'm relatively neutral to it myself but prepared to be convinced either way.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #615 on: Today at 09:21:52 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:08:58 am

I'm not disagreeing (or agreeing) but what makes you say that, I'm relatively neutral to it myself but prepared to be convinced either way.


The game will suffer on mudbath pitches (winters getting wetter and wetter). We'll have a return to the lumbering rugby of old. I remember the days of Brendan Hill.

The idea seems to be that each SL club would 'align' with an NRL club and players could interchange as the competitions would no run simultaneously (barring some overlap start/end). You know that that would be principally in favour of the NRL 'parent', so taking all the top UK talent and sending over fringe/second-raters in return

Crowds and interest in the game would wane (colder, wetter, darker, worse players, playing a mud-wrestle borefest in awful conditions.

Not to mention having to compete again with football (and the RU season)
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #616 on: Today at 10:27:55 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:21:52 am

The game will suffer on mudbath pitches (winters getting wetter and wetter). We'll have a return to the lumbering rugby of old. I remember the days of Brendan Hill.

The idea seems to be that each SL club would 'align' with an NRL club and players could interchange as the competitions would no run simultaneously (barring some overlap start/end). You know that that would be principally in favour of the NRL 'parent', so taking all the top UK talent and sending over fringe/second-raters in return

Crowds and interest in the game would wane (colder, wetter, darker, worse players, playing a mud-wrestle borefest in awful conditions.

Not to mention having to compete again with football (and the RU season)

Mind you RL competes with football & RU anyway, & every other year you have RL competing with the Euros or World Cup, main problem with RL, it hardly gets mentioned particularly in the Southern based print media, compared with RU.

Agree with the other points.

It did happen in before RL moved to summer, Aussie players would play the full Australian season, then play in the UK during the Australian off season.


 
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #617 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:27:55 am
It did happen in before RL moved to summer, Aussie players would play the full Australian season, then play in the UK during the Australian off season.

Yep. My first season of watching Saints was in 1984/5 when my best mate (who went on to play for Saints himself) got me to go along to see this amazing player called Mal Meninga, so I do remember that 'off season' thing.  ;D

Used to work the other way, too, with some of our best players picked up on off-season deals.

Problem is now, new rules are being brought in to limit the number of minutes any player in SL can play.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #618 on: Today at 09:23:23 pm »
Some wild reffing in this game so far
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #619 on: Today at 09:27:51 pm »
Wigans Liam Moore gives a blatant non try there and video ref backs it up despite a clear gap between grounding and the try line. Farcical. And 2 missed forward passes for the 2nd try.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #620 on: Today at 09:43:51 pm »
Why would the Aussies send a team here in future to face this? Making a farce of the sport
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #621 on: Today at 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:27:51 pm
Wigans Liam Moore gives a blatant non try there and video ref backs it up despite a clear gap between grounding and the try line. Farcical. And 2 missed forward passes for the 2nd try.


A disgraceful episode all round. First the disciplinary then the ref have blatantly bent over backwards to help these scum win.

Fuming.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #622 on: Today at 10:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:59:55 pm

A disgraceful episode all round. First the disciplinary then the ref have blatantly bent over backwards to help these scum win.

Fuming.

Still, nice to see Aussies lose.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #623 on: Today at 10:06:56 pm »
great win for wigan
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #624 on: Today at 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:59:55 pm

A disgraceful episode all round. First the disciplinary then the ref have blatantly bent over backwards to help these scum win.

Fuming.

LOL 😂
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #625 on: Today at 11:03:44 pm »
This scum had a great evening, and enjoyed a great game of rugby.

An honour to watch Cleary, Yeo, Edwards, To'o, and others play live.

Wigan's defence was epic, and bodes well for this season.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #626 on: Today at 11:21:33 pm »
Liam Moore of Wigan clear man of the match. Video ref a close second.

Tierney and Coote levels of abysmal.
