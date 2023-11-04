Some weird rumours flying around about transfers, centring on Warrington.



They've just signed Brad Dwyer to play back-up hooker. Yet have apparently signed Wigan hooker Sam Powell. And are now trying to offload Dwyer. A bit shitty on the player.



They also want to sign PNG centre Justin Olam. This despite already having 6 centres on their books. Saints were rumoured to be after Olam, but reports say he's rejected us, with some reports saying he's set on joining Warrington*. Warrington have more a Salary Sombrero than a Salary Cap, but they still need to do some shuffling to get this through. And they already have a full quota of overseas players on their books.



One of their centres is Toby King. A few years ago, he was in demand and Warrington threw a marguee contract at him to get him to stay. But he fell out with then coach Powell and spent last season on loan at Wigan, where he hardly excelled but wanted to stay, they wanted to keep him, and there was an agreement in principle between the clubs for the transfer to take place. But the new marquee rules meant that, as a club-trained player, he would only count £50k toward Warrington's cap so they reneged on the deal and announced they were to keep him.



The rumour now is that Warrington are going to offload King to Saints to make room for Olam. I'm rather underwhelmed by this prospect. He's a carthorse and we're crying out for pace in that back line. He'd have to take a big pay cut, too, as there's no way we'd think him worth marquee money. Makes no sense.



More worrying is the persistent rumour that Saints are going to take Kasiano off Warrington's hands. This would open up a quota space. And free them of a fat contract for a fat pudding of a player who can only manage brief 5 minute stints before he's blowing out his arse. I know Paasi is likely out till mid-season (that's if he ever comes back) but Kasiano is no solution, temporary or not. And why should we help out Warrington?



Hopefully the King & Kasiano rumours are bollocks.



As an aside, I'm really hoping the Sam Burgess as coach thing is a massive car crash.











* People have said he wants to play for Burgess but why? I don't think they have any history together. I mean, Burgess is an unproven coach, with serious question marks over his temperament and mental state, a much-reported drug issue. He's gone to coach a mid-tier club that's not won the title in 73 years.

They do have a very flexible salary cap and an attention-seeking owner willing to burn cash, so if money is his sole motivation, then I guess that's why he'd pick them