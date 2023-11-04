« previous next »
Rugby League

Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 01:22:17 pm
3rd and final test today lads. Hopefully England are pumped for a 3-0 whitewash of Tonga.
Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 02:20:45 pm
Samie:
3rd and final test today lads. Hopefully England are pumped for a 3-0 whitewash of Tonga.


Meh...
Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 03:22:11 pm
 ;D


We're up 14-0 at half time mate.
Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 04:24:29 pm
England win 26-4 and complete a 3-0 whitewash of Tonga.
Re: Rugby League
November 7, 2023, 11:14:11 am
Some weird rumours flying around about transfers, centring on Warrington.

They've just signed Brad Dwyer to play back-up hooker. Yet have apparently signed Wigan hooker Sam Powell. And are now trying to offload Dwyer. A bit shitty on the player.

They also want to sign PNG centre Justin Olam. This despite already having 6 centres on their books. Saints were rumoured to be after Olam, but reports say he's rejected us, with some reports saying he's set on joining Warrington*. Warrington have more a Salary Sombrero than a Salary Cap, but they still need to do some shuffling to get this through. And they already have a full quota of overseas players on their books.

One of their centres is Toby King. A few years ago, he was in demand and Warrington threw a marguee contract at him to get him to stay. But he fell out with then coach Powell and spent last season on loan at Wigan, where he hardly excelled but wanted to stay, they wanted to keep him, and there was an agreement in principle between the clubs for the transfer to take place. But the new marquee rules meant that, as a club-trained player, he would only count £50k toward Warrington's cap so they reneged on the deal and announced they were to keep him.

The rumour now is that Warrington are going to offload King to Saints to make room for Olam. I'm rather underwhelmed by this prospect. He's a carthorse and we're crying out for pace in that back line. He'd have to take a big pay cut, too, as there's no way we'd think him worth marquee money. Makes no sense.

More worrying is the persistent rumour that Saints are going to take Kasiano off Warrington's hands. This would open up a quota space. And free them of a fat contract for a fat pudding of a player who can only manage brief 5 minute stints before he's blowing out his arse. I know Paasi is likely out till mid-season (that's if he ever comes back) but Kasiano is no solution, temporary or not. And why should we help out Warrington?

Hopefully the King & Kasiano rumours are bollocks.

As an aside, I'm really hoping the Sam Burgess as coach thing is a massive car crash.





* People have said he wants to play for Burgess but why? I don't think they have any history together. I mean, Burgess is an unproven coach, with serious question marks over his temperament and mental state, a much-reported drug issue. He's gone to coach a mid-tier club that's not won the title in 73 years.
They do have a very flexible salary cap and an attention-seeking owner willing to burn cash, so if money is his sole motivation, then I guess that's why he'd pick them
Re: Rugby League
November 7, 2023, 12:38:31 pm
Depends on the source of the rumours really, what Warrington want to do may be one rumour, that would have to match what Saints want to do, which is a second rumour.



Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 01:35:43 pm
The new tackle rules announced by the RFL will kill the game. Utterly brainless.

They're even banning the ankle tap.

Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 01:53:10 pm
 ::)

How the fuck can you ban the ankle tap?
Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 02:48:46 pm
Samie:
::)

How the fuck can you ban the ankle tap?


Any contact below the knee by the tackler is to be banned.

It's to stop the sort of dangerous act like that perpetrated by Asiata, where he dives, shoulder first, at the knee/lower leg of the ball carrier (especially when the ball carrier is a big bloke), but smacks of the proverbial "baby out with the bathwater"

Their other stuff is crackers as well, though. If any contact is made with the head of a ball carrier, the defender is deemed responsible, even if it's the fault of the ball carrier or a total accident (eg, a PTB by the line and the dummy-half picks up and dives at the line but goes into the leags of a defender, as the proposals stand it'd be a penalty to the attacking team; similarly, if there an accidental clash of heads, the defender is to automatically be judged at fault, even if they've not moved). They may make some caveats, but it's a stupid thing to bring in, and so ripe for abuse.

They're also limiting the tackle to two players and cutting the defensive line to 5m from 10m.

Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 02:50:01 pm
On a more positive note, strong rumours Welsby's signed a new contract to the end of 2028.

Re: Rugby League
December 16, 2023, 12:01:35 am
They are scared of the sorts of lawsuits going around Union, that's what will kill the game, I can understand
Re: Rugby League
January 9, 2024, 11:17:10 am
Rumours that BBC have bought the rights to 12 SL games to show live on BBC2 on a Saturday evening. They outbid C4 (who did a fantastic job, getting the production/presentation spot on).

Just hope they don't keep Davies, Noble, Robbie Paul  :no



In Saints news, we've signed Waqa Blake. I have my doubts about him (he can't catch bombs and his defence is sketchy) and he looks like his confidence is shot to pieces. But it's apparently only a 1-year deal so if he's playing to win a new NRL contract, then we could see him pull it out the hat.
Re: Rugby League
January 9, 2024, 04:21:06 pm
Nobby Reserve:
Rumours that BBC have bought the rights to 12 SL games to show live on BBC2 on a Saturday evening. They outbid C4 (who did a fantastic job, getting the production/presentation spot on).

Just hope they don't keep Davies, Noble, Robbie Paul  :no



In Saints news, we've signed Waqa Blake. I have my doubts about him (he can't catch bombs and his defence is sketchy) and he looks like his confidence is shot to pieces. But it's apparently only a 1-year deal so if he's playing to win a new NRL contract, then we could see him pull it out the hat.




BBC/C4, good and bad that, Adam Hills has been a great ambassador for the game (in all its forms), BBC2 I assume although I can see it being I player or red button knowing the BBC and saturdays.


As regards Waqa, 29, never noticed him last year NRL, Paramatta were a bit poor (10th) and he could barely get in their team and was released. Let's hope he was cheap as he does not seem like an upgrade on Hopoate, let's think positive.
Re: Rugby League
January 25, 2024, 02:15:08 pm
Super League+ has been launched

Annual £129.99

Every Betfred Super League matches available live or on-demand
Unlimited access to on-demand highlights and feature content
Access to archive content including classic matches

Monthly £19.99

All live Betfred Super League matches available in your chosen month
Access to archive content including classic matches
Auto-renews but can be cancelled at any time

Gamepass £6.99 or £9.99

Purchase before the day of the game for £6.99 or on the day for £9.99
Access to a single live Betfred Super League match

https://www.superleague.co.uk/superleagueplus
Re: Rugby League
January 25, 2024, 03:24:45 pm
The Australian NRL service costs around £120, it's excellent (and a lot more necessary over there given travel distances)


Much of the content can be watched (not live) over here and I really enjoyed using it last year (it helps that NRL has a low profile over here so even watching 3 days later it might as well be live if you can avoid the scores)


https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/?competition=111&round=31&season=2023&subType=Match+Highlight




(subscription)
https://www.watchnrl.com/?utm_source=nrl&utm_medium=page&utm_campaign=watch-nrl&utm_content=nrl-page-link-nrl.com_landingpage&_gl=1*192ydrl*_ga*ODA2OTMwMDc3LjE3MDYxOTU5ODY.*_ga_2Y6Q0FG9CF*MTcwNjE5NTk4Ni4xLjEuMTcwNjE5NjA1Ny4wLjAuMA..&_ga=2.61537327.2057644820.1706195986-806930077.1706195986


Re: Rugby League
Today at 02:20:03 pm
Super League XXiV starts on the 15th of February, will be nice to have a game without players cheating, VAR that works, crowds with less dickheads, no Oil money and people only injured when they are actually injured (ie less soft shites).


And, 15 SL games will be on the BBC this year, including Wigan getting thrashed (hopefully) by Penrith Panthers on the 24th Feb


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/68229917


Shame Adam Hills won't be on
Re: Rugby League
Today at 02:49:59 pm
Super League grand final award named after Rob Borrow

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/68222790
Re: Rugby League
Today at 02:50:31 pm
Looking forward to the WCC, shame it's over here as a repeat of St Helens winning over there would have been great for wigan.  Some team Penrith though
Re: Rugby League
Today at 02:52:47 pm
Re: Rugby League
Today at 03:00:48 pm
That's a fantastic honour.

