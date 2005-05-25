« previous next »
Author Topic: Rugby League

JC the Messiah

Re: Rugby League
Reply #520 on: October 11, 2023, 09:59:51 am
French - Man of Steel.
Baby Huey

Re: Rugby League
Reply #521 on: October 14, 2023, 05:37:24 pm
Forgot about the Grand Final until right now. A bump in case anyone else has also forgotten.
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #522 on: October 14, 2023, 09:58:02 pm
Had hoped Catalans would win.  :D

Oh well onto the England v Tonga 3 match Test series now.
JC the Messiah

Re: Rugby League
Reply #523 on: October 15, 2023, 01:01:10 am
Great day in Manchester and at Old Trafford today. Good showing from the Catalan fans, and of course lots of Wigan fans in attendance.

First half very tight and tense, but in the second half Wigan were simply too good. Don't think Catalan had a play the ball inside Wigan's 10m line the whole game. Solid defensive work, and a great team effort for the try.

With the recruitment, Wigan are going to be even stronger next season. But of course, it'll be Warrington's year...
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #524 on: October 20, 2023, 07:40:14 pm
First Test squad announced by England.




Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #525 on: October 20, 2023, 07:41:54 pm
New Zealand v Samoa  on Sunday too. 6 AM for that one on Sky Sports.  :wave

International Rugby League Is Back!
Spanish Al

Re: Rugby League
Reply #526 on: October 22, 2023, 10:00:05 am
Anyone going today? Me and the old man are heading up shortly, hoping for a good game and decent crowd to kick off the series.
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #527 on: October 22, 2023, 01:47:21 pm
Good luck mate. I didn't know the Spanish like Rugby League.  :P

Now the proper Rugby start's.  8)
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #528 on: October 22, 2023, 03:27:12 pm
Great start to the game. Some big hits already, Tonga up for this.

12-12 currently.
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #529 on: October 22, 2023, 03:35:01 pm
12-12 at Half Time. It's been great.

Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #530 on: October 22, 2023, 04:29:32 pm
Been a solid game from England. We lead 22-12 with only a few minutes left.

Tonga forwards got tired late on leading to a few mistakes. Should be a good series this. 
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #531 on: October 22, 2023, 04:33:09 pm
Sheeeeeet! Tonga scored and convert it. Down to 4 points gain with 2 minutes remaining.
Baby Huey

Re: Rugby League
Reply #532 on: October 22, 2023, 04:34:51 pm
Thanks for the updates, Samie. I've just got back from my bike ride. I'll download the game later tonight.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Rugby League
Reply #533 on: October 22, 2023, 04:34:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 22, 2023, 04:33:09 pm
Sheeeeeet! Tonga scored and convert it. Down to 4 points gain with 2 minutes remaining.

Good finish (in every sense). If Tonga hadnt knocked on at the end they could have been in at that corner again.
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #534 on: October 22, 2023, 04:35:17 pm
Fuck me! That was squeaky at the end but we hold on.  1-0 in the Series.

Spanish Al

Re: Rugby League
Reply #535 on: October 23, 2023, 12:34:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 22, 2023, 01:47:21 pm
Good luck mate. I didn't know the Spanish like Rugby League.  :P

Now the proper Rugby start's.  8)

Heres a secret; Im not actually Spanish  ;)

My old man is from St Helens originally so league is in my blood.

An excellent turnout yesterday and a good game of rugby to match. Tonga more than held their own. Hopefully they win the second test to keep it alive.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
Reply #536 on: October 23, 2023, 12:41:46 pm
Just can't muster any enthusiasm for the game right now.

Didn't even bother to watch yesterday, and only caught the result by accident.

That semi-final loss killed me. Gutted for both Roby and Louie they ended their careers like that. And then for the 6-fingered sister-botherers to win, after (from what I've been told), Catalans were abysmal... just heartbreaking.

When you're world champions, I guess you put yourself up there to be shot at, but it seemed almost every team we played pulled out all the stops against us - often knackering themselves for the next week's game (or two). Meanwhile, the disciplinary hammered us repeatedly for tackles that were a fraction of a second after the carrier had passed/kicked, whilst being far more lenient towards other teams for the same offences.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Reply #537 on: October 23, 2023, 01:31:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 23, 2023, 12:41:46 pm
Just can't muster any enthusiasm for the game right now.

Didn't even bother to watch yesterday, and only caught the result by accident.

That semi-final loss killed me. Gutted for both Roby and Louie they ended their careers like that. And then for the 6-fingered sister-botherers to win, after (from what I've been told), Catalans were abysmal... just heartbreaking.

When you're world champions, I guess you put yourself up there to be shot at, but it seemed almost every team we played pulled out all the stops against us - often knackering themselves for the next week's game (or two). Meanwhile, the disciplinary hammered us repeatedly for tackles that were a fraction of a second after the carrier had passed/kicked, whilst being far more lenient towards other teams for the same offences.


Yeah, felt like that for a few days, even started watching Rugby Union it got that bad.


Anyway, get back on the horse, you are a Saints fan, since I first went to Saints they have won c40 big trophies, and being an LFC fan also, I've seen them win c41 big trophies since I first saw them as well. Just how lucky have you been you are not andy Burnham and have been stuck with Everton and Leigh over the same years. You have to share occasionally, Roby and Gobby managed 4 SLs in 4 years so not too shabby even if it hurts to see Wigan up there (at the moment)


I thought the SA v France first half (RU) was excellent last week but when I watched the England Tonga game I realised that the RU game was only good because it felt like watching a RL game for 40 minutes, they managed 80 of the same intensity on saturday, jut minus the hype and grandiose sense of occasion.


We'll be back and nice to start as underdogs next season for a change. We are still World Champions and, having watched Penrith all year, that's something to be celebrated. They'll stuff Wigan in February and that is to be enjoyed as they will be hurting from what we did to them.

liversaint

Re: Rugby League
Reply #538 on: October 23, 2023, 11:39:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 23, 2023, 12:41:46 pm
Just can't muster any enthusiasm for the game right now.

Didn't even bother to watch yesterday, and only caught the result by accident.

That semi-final loss killed me. Gutted for both Roby and Louie they ended their careers like that. And then for the 6-fingered sister-botherers to win, after (from what I've been told), Catalans were abysmal... just heartbreaking.

When you're world champions, I guess you put yourself up there to be shot at, but it seemed almost every team we played pulled out all the stops against us - often knackering themselves for the next week's game (or two). Meanwhile, the disciplinary hammered us repeatedly for tackles that were a fraction of a second after the carrier had passed/kicked, whilst being far more lenient towards other teams for the same offences.

Id agree with a lot of that, with key players missing large chunks of the season injured. I do think that some players have peaked and a rebuild needs to start quickly but the biggest drop off is the attack, which has been woeful with no direction, invention or any sense of being well planned and coached, with virtually no flair.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Reply #539 on: October 24, 2023, 12:06:31 am
Quote from: liversaint on October 23, 2023, 11:39:31 pm
Id agree with a lot of that, with key players missing large chunks of the season injured. I do think that some players have peaked and a rebuild needs to start quickly but the biggest drop off is the attack, which has been woeful with no direction, invention or any sense of being well planned and coached, with virtually no flair.
This is a big winter for Saints, Mbye, who is already 30, does not seem (as yet) the best use of the scarce resources, some youngsters coming through (Delaney) look decent, more hopeful for Matt Whitley. The big gap is the loss in recent years of big game players, Roby, Wellens, Amor...
Percival is 29, Makinson is 32, Lomax is 33, Walmsley is 33..... really need some new big players step up
peelyon

Re: Rugby League
Reply #540 on: October 24, 2023, 12:53:22 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 24, 2023, 12:06:31 am
This is a big winter for Saints, Mbye, who is already 30, does not seem (as yet) the best use of the scarce resources, some youngsters coming through (Delaney) look decent, more hopeful for Matt Whitley. The big gap is the loss in recent years of big game players, Roby, Wellens, Amor...
Percival is 29, Makinson is 32, Lomax is 33, Walmsley is 33..... really need some new big players step up


I think the next couple of years will be crucial for Saints.  Losing Roby is obviously massive and like you say with other big names like Makinson and Lomax into their 30s we could do with pushing a few more youngsters through.  We've been good at it so I'm not worried yet but with Wellens still new to being head coach it will be interesting at least!
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #541 on: October 24, 2023, 01:40:00 pm
Rumour is Anfield might've been a possibility for the first test against Tonga but we were entertaining  the Ev the same weekend so it wasn't possible.  :D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Reply #542 on: October 26, 2023, 12:11:41 am
Union have managed to piss off the pacific countries, league should everything they can to get Samoa, Tonga, PPG, Cook Islands and Fiji over to league and they can have South America, Japan, SA, Europe etc.
Australia rapidly losing interest in RU
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #543 on: October 26, 2023, 12:45:55 am
Pacific Nations Tournie got a boost then.  :D

PNG is already there, it;s their #1 sport.

Samoa are taking League seriously over the past 5 years or so.

Fiji  would be great to get them up to speed in League.



Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 26, 2023, 12:11:41 am
Union have managed to piss off the pacific countries, league should everything they can to get Samoa, Tonga, PPG, Cook Islands and Fiji over to league and they can have South America, Japan, SA, Europe etc.
Australia rapidly losing interest in RU


Quote from: Samie on August  3, 2023, 01:53:11 pm
New International calendar agreed between all Federations.

World Cup moves to 2026 and will be in the Southern Hemisphere after France pulled out for the 2025 edition.

3 Test Ashes Series are back from 2025. England will tour down under first. Australia to tour in 2028, thus starting an Ashes Series evrey 3 years.

Pacific Nations Tournament is relaunched.

4 Nations (England, Australia, New Zealand and France) (on going talks)

New Zealand will tour England in 2027
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #544 on: October 27, 2023, 02:27:44 pm
2nd Test tomorrow lads from Huddersfield. Is it still called the Mcapline Stadium?  :D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Reply #545 on: October 27, 2023, 11:55:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2023, 02:27:44 pm
2nd Test tomorrow lads from Huddersfield. Is it still called the Mcapline Stadium?  :D
They changed it from Macalpine because they found that nobody could spell it

Now John Smiths Stadium but actually the Kirklees Stadium
Naming rights passed from Macalpine (the constructors) to Galpharm (2004, missed that) to John Smiths in 2012
Kirklees Council plus the RL and football club own it
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 01:50:06 pm
The only game of Rugby that matter today.  8)
Spanish Al

Re: Rugby League
Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 02:46:43 pm
Fast start from England. Really hoping Tonga pull this one back so next week its still on the line.

I dont think Tonga have a single player thats not a fucking unit, btw. Was sat in front row for the test last week and theyre just all huge specimens. And they can back that up with being able to play. Really hope the likes of these and the other pacific nations put more resources into League. Looks like the international game should improve in the coming years with more fixtures being played as per Samies post above.
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 03:49:22 pm
They are big bastards mate. The hits are huge.  ;D

14-0 England lead currently.
Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 04:43:48 pm
2-0 series win. Onto Elland Road for the 3rd and final test next week.

Red-Soldier

Re: Rugby League
Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:50:06 pm
The only game of Rugby that matter today.  8)

Samie

Re: Rugby League
Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 04:47:14 pm
Majority of the attacking patterns you see in your shit is from League coaches that developed it and then youse took it.  Never mind the fat bastards requiring a break after runnig 10 yards. ;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Reply #552 on: Today at 03:09:30 pm
It has been an interesting contrast watching league and union in recent weeks.
One rule is certain, it applies to both games and nearly all sports, the closer the game, especially at the end, the more entertainment there is.
That said, 150 hours of ITV hyped up, throughly covered Union, whilst it has provided some good games and some tight finishes, has proved itself to be what it is. A game that is better to play and followed by a loyal audience whose devotion is based on an association of school, geography and class (in the main, not always).
Take 2 players out, change the rules for the benefit of spectators and the game would be improved, League has already done that.
The sense of pomp, tradition and occasion far exceeds league but the entertainment value is lower all in all. Some games have felt good because they have tried to play rugby, the first half of France v SA being a case in point and most of what NZ have tried with the ball also.
League will never shift Union in this country because of the nature of the establishment and the southern based game will always have the levers. NRL and the pacific islands are different, Union is dying in Australia and NRL is as big as ever.
These are crucial days for both codes in the northern hemisphere and it always feels like league is on the edge, either way.
At it's best League is the most entertaining sport there is, let's hope others realise it in the future.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
Reply #553 on: Today at 07:23:55 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:09:30 pm
It has been an interesting contrast watching league and union in recent weeks.
One rule is certain, it applies to both games and nearly all sports, the closer the game, especially at the end, the more entertainment there is.
That said, 150 hours of ITV hyped up, throughly covered Union, whilst it has provided some good games and some tight finishes, has proved itself to be what it is. A game that is better to play and followed by a loyal audience whose devotion is based on an association of school, geography and class (in the main, not always).
Take 2 players out, change the rules for the benefit of spectators and the game would be improved, League has already done that.
The sense of pomp, tradition and occasion far exceeds league but the entertainment value is lower all in all. Some games have felt good because they have tried to play rugby, the first half of France v SA being a case in point and most of what NZ have tried with the ball also.
League will never shift Union in this country because of the nature of the establishment and the southern based game will always have the levers. NRL and the pacific islands are different, Union is dying in Australia and NRL is as big as ever.
These are crucial days for both codes in the northern hemisphere and it always feels like league is on the edge, either way.
At it's best League is the most entertaining sport there is, let's hope others realise it in the future.


15 years ago I'd have agreed wholeheartedly.

I don't watch union, but have heard (from friends who are primarily League fans) that it's improved

League, though, has gone backwards massively as an entertainment sport. Well, in this country it has. That's all down to the RFL (or whoever decides the rules and interpretation of them), and especially the change in focus at the tackle/play the ball.

Watch games from that 1996-2007 era and it's chalk and cheese to the game now. Back then, with the enforced quick release of the tackled player, defences were way less organised, so the game was far more open. Skilfull players were able to exploit the gaps.

Now, players are allowed to slow the PTB. Some teams - especially Wigan - have perfected the art of ensuring a couple of players flop on the tackled player just as they go to ground, then peel off one at a time, making it look like they're just getting up, but staring at the defensive line to make sure it's fully set.

It's interminably boring to watch.

Between this and the disciplinary going to war on Saints, I've totally fallen out of love with the game. I'll still go to and follow Saints, but the game itself can get to fuck.

Sad thing is, the NRL has gone the other way. They enforce a quick vacating of the ruck and the game there really benefits. It's so much quicker, more exciting. When we played Penrith in the WCC, we really benefited from that, as we could attack at speed and not have the opposition slowing everything down.

There's parallels to Liverpool here, when we were playing that 100mph football, swamping the opposition with the up-field press. Defenders sussed the antidote was to dive upon minimal contact to win a free kick, relieve the pressure, slow the game right down. So frustrating for us.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
Reply #554 on: Today at 07:25:55 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 27, 2023, 11:55:15 pm
They changed it from Macalpine because they found that nobody could spell it

Now John Smiths Stadium but actually the Kirklees Stadium
Naming rights passed from Macalpine (the constructors) to Galpharm (2004, missed that) to John Smiths in 2012
Kirklees Council plus the RL and football club own it


And still their average attendance is about four dozen.

I feel for Ken Davy. The townsfolk of Huddersfield just aren't interested in RL.
