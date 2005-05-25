Wow, just fucking wow. What a grand final in the NRL.



for anyone that has missed it, you simply must watch it in full.



It's so much quicker and way more exciting because the play-the-balls are policed so well and they don't allow the sort of game-slowing shenanigans that certain teams have put at the core of their tactics.Watch Wigan, for instance, and in almost every tackle they try to wrestle to prolong the tackle, then have players ready to flop on the ruck as they go to ground, so they get 3/4 players into every tackle, and each one peels off slowly (but keeping the motion going so it seems like they're being industrious).It allows for their defensive line to be fully set. Other teams have copied it (and variations of it) just to keep up and stop the handful of teams that slow the PTB gaining too much of an advantage.It makes for a fucking boring game overall.The worst thing the UK RL authorities did was in around 2007/2008 when they moved away from strictly enforcing a quick PTB, and allowed a lot of latitude to wrestle, flop and hold down.Watch a game from, say, 1996 to 2006 and it was a lot more open, fast and exciting.