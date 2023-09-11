We've also not even touched on the class-based prejudice against League by the posh, public-school shitheads and their lackies.



I am old enough to remember the days when Saints had triallists from Union playing and they had to be called A.N.Other in the programme because if found out (even playing an amateur game in the park) they would be banned for life from going back to Union (till 1995). That's obviously a lot better but some of the attitudes still pervade Union in certain circles and a different sort of prejudice exists from the likes of Stephen Jones.In France, League was banned by law in Vichy France (the Nazis), again life bans for playing the game existed. It was seen as left wing. Leagues assets were seized, its offices ransacked and, on December 19, 1941, actually playing the sport was banned in a decree signed by Vichys head of state Marshal Pétain. Vichys minister for family and youth, Jean Ybarnégaray said of the morally decrepit sport that rugby leagues life is over. It will be deleted. This carried on after the war as right wing officials moved into the french government and it was not even allowed to be called Rugby. Again 1995 was the turning point there as well.Basically, in both countries, the establishment tried to kill League. It's no wonder older people who follow league have a chip on their shoulder about Union, aside from the posh knob and other attitudes (see Sam Burgess, blamed for World Cup exit when he did not even play). I think attitudes have changed a lot but if you are from the North of England (or the South of France) it's not surprising that a general feeling of marginalisation is symbolised by the only game which has some geographical and historical split which mirrors this.The worst are the media, even good papers have 5 pages of Union for every small piece on League, it's just treated like a national sport where League is treated like something they do in the north. Top level Club crowds used to be similar but Union has about 50% extra, still, its not that much bigger (but the fans are better off though probably)(It was banned in Greece until 2022 but that is a different story)