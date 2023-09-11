« previous next »
Rugby League

Red-Soldier

Re: Rugby League
September 11, 2023, 08:06:36 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 10, 2023, 11:18:02 am
I don't follow rugby union and only know one person who does. From Putney of course. To me it's blindingly clear which is the better code. Any game where you are encouraged to boot the ball out of play has got serious problems. Any game which makes such a fetish out of getting the ball back into play - whether by line-out or scrum - is surely taking the piss.

You more of a wriggly worm fan, Yorky?

It's always been League at club level and Union for internationals, for me.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Rugby League
September 11, 2023, 08:10:03 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 11, 2023, 12:17:31 am
As a sport Rugby League at club level is by far the best entertainment, England and Australia. RL does not do international rugby well in the Northern Hemisphere but Australia v NZ and Pacific Nations games are great. Union has managed to create internationals as great 'occasions', whatever the game is like. I think a full crowd and the nature of the coverage helps as well. The fact that international rugby is less predictable helps as well which is the problem in the north. England are too good for France but not good enough for Australia.

As for club rugby, the finals have started in Australia

2 absolute cracking games in round 1

Newcastle Knights (with England's Dom Young) v Canberra Raiders


Extended (15 minute) highlights
https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/telstra-premiership/2023/finals-week-1/knights-v-raiders/

Short (5 minute) highlights

https://www.nrl.com/watch/news/crazy-nrl-finishes-knights-v-raiders---finals-week-1-2023-1582289/ 

Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters



Extended (15 minute) highlights



https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/telstra-premiership/2023/finals-week-1/sharks-v-roosters/




Short (5 minute) highights


https://www.nrl.com/watch/news/sharks-v-roosters--finals-week-1-2023-1581741/

Yeah the NRL is exceptional. Got quite into it when I was in Sydney for a year. Lost touch with it but do try and watch the highlights that get posted in here, the pace and skill level is always very high.
capt k

Re: Rugby League
September 11, 2023, 09:16:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 11, 2023, 08:10:03 am
Yeah the NRL is exceptional. Got quite into it when I was in Sydney for a year. Lost touch with it but do try and watch the highlights that get posted in here, the pace and skill level is always very high.
it is, i live in Sydney now and watch it with the mates in the street.. but the Bunker is exactly the same as VAR.. shit.
Yorkykopite

Re: Rugby League
September 12, 2023, 11:48:24 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 11, 2023, 08:06:36 am
You more of a wriggly worm fan, Yorky?

It's always been League at club level and Union for internationals, for me.


It's footy and cricket for me really, but being born in the town which also gave birth to Rugby League it was hard not to prefer the Northern working-class running game to the Southern public school kicking one. And it's a much better spectacle surely - there's clearly more pace and ingenuity in League. I did go and watch Fartown occasionally as a boy and saw them at Wembley about 15 years ago v Warrington in the Challenge Cup Final. But the only rugby union game I've ever seen live was an England v Scotland match at Twickenham. Most of the time the ball was in the pack, hidden by a lot of heavy men. Fat, non-athletic men really. The crowd seemed to enjoy it. I simply endured it.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
September 12, 2023, 12:38:03 pm
If Warrington & Salford overhaul Hull KR, there would be no Yaarksher clubs in the play-offs.

It's quite a slump for those on the dark side of the Pennines, certainly from when Leeds and Bratfud were temporarily on a par with the likes of Saints & Wigan.

Yorkykopite

Re: Rugby League
September 12, 2023, 01:53:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 12, 2023, 12:38:03 pm
If Warrington & Salford overhaul Hull KR, there would be no Yaarksher clubs in the play-offs.

It's quite a slump for those on the dark side of the Pennines, certainly from when Leeds and Bratfud were temporarily on a par with the likes of Saints & Wigan.



Why did you spell Leeds like that?
Draex

Re: Rugby League
September 12, 2023, 03:10:21 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 11, 2023, 08:06:36 am
You more of a wriggly worm fan, Yorky?

It's always been League at club level and Union for internationals, for me.

I played both League and Union to a decen standard and Union is the better game to play, League far better to watch.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
September 12, 2023, 03:13:20 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 12, 2023, 03:10:21 pm
I played both League and Union to a decen standard and Union is the better game to play, League far better to watch.


That's it in a nutshell


League has been shaped by the need to make some money given it's played in poorer areas, union has been shaped by players and ex-players more without that pressure and with the schools having a big say in the game (public schools usually). Hence the maintaining of traditions and resistance to change (until more recently)
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
September 12, 2023, 08:17:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 12, 2023, 03:10:21 pm
I played both League and Union to a decen standard and Union is the better game to play, League far better to watch.

I played union first as a kid, then in high school for a couple of years. The school switched to league later and I played that. I also played some club league.

I much preferred playing league. It's simpler, and just focused on beating the defence and scoring tries. When you tackle, the aim in was to stop the ball carrier.

With union, if you're the ball carrier, you're too focused on how you fall when you're tackled - setting the ball, not to mention not getting stubs racked across your body. Defending, you're trying to turn the ball carrier.

And that's before you even get to the skills of scrummaging, ruck'n'mauling, line-outs.

League is a purer form of rugby IMO, cutting out the superfluous stuff (again IMO) and paring it back to running, passing, tackling.

As such, I prefer not just watching it, but also playing it.

We've also not even touched on the class-based prejudice against League by the posh, public-school shitheads and their lackies.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 01:58:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 12, 2023, 08:17:52 pm
We've also not even touched on the class-based prejudice against League by the posh, public-school shitheads and their lackies.


I am old enough to remember the days when Saints had triallists from Union playing and they had to be called A.N.Other in the programme because if found out (even playing an amateur game in the park) they would be banned for life from going back to Union (till 1995). That's obviously a lot better but some of the attitudes still pervade Union in certain circles and a different sort of prejudice exists from the likes of Stephen Jones.


In France, League was banned by law in Vichy France (the Nazis), again life bans for playing the game existed. It was seen as left wing. Leagues assets were seized, its offices ransacked and, on December 19, 1941, actually playing the sport was banned in a decree signed by Vichys head of state Marshal Pétain. Vichys minister for family and youth, Jean Ybarnégaray said of the morally decrepit sport that rugby leagues life is over. It will be deleted. This carried on after the war as right wing officials moved into the french government and it was not even allowed to be called Rugby. Again 1995 was the turning point there as well.


Basically, in both countries, the establishment tried to kill League. It's no wonder older people who follow league have a chip on their shoulder about Union, aside from the posh knob and other attitudes (see Sam Burgess, blamed for World Cup exit when he did not even play). I think attitudes have changed a lot but if you are from the North of England (or the South of France) it's not surprising that a general feeling of marginalisation is symbolised by the only game which has some geographical and historical split which mirrors this.


The worst are the media, even good papers have 5 pages of Union for every small piece on League, it's just treated like a national sport where League is treated like something they do in the north. Top level Club crowds used to be similar but Union has about 50% extra, still, its not that much bigger (but the fans are better off though probably)


(It was banned in Greece until 2022 but that is a different story)
Draex

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 03:37:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 12, 2023, 08:17:52 pm
I played union first as a kid, then in high school for a couple of years. The school switched to league later and I played that. I also played some club league.

I much preferred playing league. It's simpler, and just focused on beating the defence and scoring tries. When you tackle, the aim in was to stop the ball carrier.

With union, if you're the ball carrier, you're too focused on how you fall when you're tackled - setting the ball, not to mention not getting stubs racked across your body. Defending, you're trying to turn the ball carrier.

And that's before you even get to the skills of scrummaging, ruck'n'mauling, line-outs.

League is a purer form of rugby IMO, cutting out the superfluous stuff (again IMO) and paring it back to running, passing, tackling.

As such, I prefer not just watching it, but also playing it.

We've also not even touched on the class-based prejudice against League by the posh, public-school shitheads and their lackies.

I'm certainly not in the public-school shithead camp :) played (union) for Tyldesley, then Leigh, then Orrell with a spell at Leigh Miners Rangers (league) for a season somewhere in the middle, ended up representing Lancashire then the North of England from 12s to 14s then stopped growing at 5 foot 7..

Rural Northern towns, the opposite end of the spectrum I'd argue. Interestingly my view is the opposite of yours.

League felt like lots of running forward, then back, then forwards, especially in training.

Union had much more flavour, training was more enjoyable.

I enjoyed both mind, but much prefered the tactical edge in Union.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 04:07:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:37:02 pm
I'm certainly not in the public-school shithead camp :) played (union) for Tyldesley, then Leigh, then Orrell with a spell at Leigh Miners Rangers (league) for a season somewhere in the middle, ended up representing Lancashire then the North of England from 12s to 14s then stopped growing at 5 foot 7..

Rural Northern towns, the opposite end of the spectrum I'd argue. Interestingly my view is the opposite of yours.

League felt like lots of running forward, then back, then forwards, especially in training.

Union had much more flavour, training was more enjoyable.

I enjoyed both mind, but much prefered the tactical edge in Union.


As a player, I can see that.


As well, not all Union is public school and southern. Liverpool-St.Helens (the world's oldest rugby club, 1857, St.Helens barely has an upper class. It's Original name is Liverpool Football Club), Orrell etc, the Army, Police and Navy, Welsh RU, RU in the South West. It's less of a class game than it was but I still believe RL has a steeper hill to climb (in England) for several reasons, one of which is attitudes and the fact the powerbase for Union is aligned more with the business and general establishment (whatever that is these days).
Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
I can see that.

RU is structured for the players, tactics are mostly about territory, RU is more a game of chess.

RL is structured more for the fans, tactics are more about possession, ball is in play more, RL is like a game of draughts 

Johnathan Davies said he never got cold playing league [as he was always running either to get back onside when defending, or to keep up with the attack], were he did playing union stop/start.
Yorkykopite

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
That's the kindest thing I've ever heard anyone say about Rugby Union. Chess!
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Today at 12:16:23 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
I can see that.

RU is structured for the players, tactics are mostly about territory, RU is more a game of chess.

RL is structured more for the fans, tactics are more about possession, ball is in play more, RL is like a game of draughts 

Johnathan Davies said he never got cold playing league [as he was always running either to get back onside when defending, or to keep up with the attack], were he did playing union stop/start.
Rugby League is probably the only game of it's type where defending is pretty futile. It is done but it's a massive achievement to keep a side out over 2 sets. In Union all that appears to happen is if it goes on too long it ends up being a penalty.
Mourinho would never make a RL coach
