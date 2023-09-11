I played both League and Union to a decen standard and Union is the better game to play, League far better to watch.
I played union first as a kid, then in high school for a couple of years. The school switched to league later and I played that. I also played some club league.
I much preferred playing league. It's simpler, and just focused on beating the defence and scoring tries. When you tackle, the aim in was to stop the ball carrier.
With union, if you're the ball carrier, you're too focused on how you fall when you're tackled - setting the ball, not to mention not getting stubs racked across your body. Defending, you're trying to turn the ball carrier.
And that's before you even get to the skills of scrummaging, ruck'n'mauling, line-outs.
League is a purer form of rugby IMO, cutting out the superfluous stuff (again IMO) and paring it back to running, passing, tackling.
As such, I prefer not just watching it, but also playing it.
We've also not even touched on the class-based prejudice against League by the posh, public-school shitheads and their lackies.