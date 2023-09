As a sport Rugby League at club level is by far the best entertainment, England and Australia. RL does not do international rugby well in the Northern Hemisphere but Australia v NZ and Pacific Nations games are great. Union has managed to create internationals as great 'occasions', whatever the game is like. I think a full crowd and the nature of the coverage helps as well. The fact that international rugby is less predictable helps as well which is the problem in the north. England are too good for France but not good enough for Australia.



As for club rugby, the finals have started in Australia



2 absolute cracking games in round 1



Newcastle Knights (with England's Dom Young) v Canberra Raiders





Extended (15 minute) highlights

https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/telstra-premiership/2023/finals-week-1/knights-v-raiders/



Short (5 minute) highlights



https://www.nrl.com/watch/news/crazy-nrl-finishes-knights-v-raiders---finals-week-1-2023-1582289/



Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters







Extended (15 minute) highlights







https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/telstra-premiership/2023/finals-week-1/sharks-v-roosters/









Short (5 minute) highights





https://www.nrl.com/watch/news/sharks-v-roosters--finals-week-1-2023-1581741/



Yeah the NRL is exceptional. Got quite into it when I was in Sydney for a year. Lost touch with it but do try and watch the highlights that get posted in here, the pace and skill level is always very high.