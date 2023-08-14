The worst [genuine] cannonball tackle on Percival by English yesterday that I've seen in a few years. I though Thaler bottled a red card (was only sinbinned) but assumed upwards of 3 games.



He's been found guilty, but just given a caution.



Meanwhile, their player who was sent off for throwing an elbow into the face of Matty Lees is ruled to just have acted 'recklessly' and given no ban.



Lees, on the other hand, is banned for 2 games for effecting a tackle that was front-on and chest-to-chest.



The disciplinary are not fit for purpose. I honestly believe they are corrupt and trying to do what they can to prevent Saints getting to the GF again (and you can bet that, if we do get there, the week before will see at least one ban for a key Saints player based on some blown-up charge)