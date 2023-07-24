I remember groaning when we signed him, thinking "why would we want some fat, washed-up trundler cast-off from Bradford?"
Only here for 2 seasons and wow! He was immense, almost to Kevin Ward levels. His final season was the amazing and grand-slamming 2006.
(he should have had another GF winner's ring in 2005, but that cheapshot thug Newton went on a 'injure as many Saints players as I can' spree when we played Wigan in the penultimate league game, who were well out of the play-off picture already)
I remember that match, Sean Long was one of Newton's victims, & missed the rest of the season, the coward of a ref never sent Newton off either Saints lost key players for the playoffs including Long & season was done, loathed Newton ever since that match.
That match being late in the season, Saints were guaranteed of first [certainly a top 2 finish] so never understood why Saints went with a full first team squad for that match even though it was Wigan.
2005 season was a weird season for Saints, Ian Millward was controversially sacked as Saints head coach early on [largely due to stuff what went on behind the scenes rather than on the pitch results/performances], Saints had a miracle comeback at Warrington from losing 16-4 with 8 minutes left, to win just as the final hooter sounded, battered Wigan 75-0
in the challenge cup [a week after Wigan got battered 70-0 at Leeds
] ended coming up short, Saints lost to Hull FC in the semis, & lost both matches in the playoffs largely due to missing key players after Newton's cheap shots.