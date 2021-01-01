« previous next »
Rugby League

Black Bull Nova:
Reply #320
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:56 am
We all have our crosses to bear  ;D

My Step Dad is from Southport and has been watching Wigan since the 1950's, he introduced me and our kid to RL in 1985, seen some great games following Wigan down the years, Manly still stands out even now.


I will have to admit that the Wigan team from the late 80s/early 90s is the best ever, Saints have been great in the last decade but Hanley, Offiah, Botica, Edwards, Gregory, Radlinski, Robinson, Farrell, Betts, Lydon, Paul, Connolly (grrr), Bell, Hampson etc. will probably never be surpassed. Bastards.



Statto Red:
Reply #321
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:47:57 pm

I will have to admit that the Wigan team from the late 80s/early 90s is the best ever, Saints have been great in the last decade but Hanley, Offiah, Botica, Edwards, Gregory, Radlinski, Robinson, Farrell, Betts, Lydon, Paul, Connolly (grrr), Bell, Hampson etc. will probably never be surpassed. Bastards.

Wasn't that hard as Wigan went full time pro in the late 80s, Leeds went full time pro early 90s but won sweet FA for their troubles, ;D everyone else was semi pro as they couldn't afford to go full time pro until super league started, it showed on the pitch with Wigan winning everything from 1990 to 1996.
Samie:
Reply #322
Outside of the that Wigan era and the Saints I would say the Bradford Bulls team of the early to mid 00's was scary as fuck.
Black Bull Nova:
Reply #323
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:03 pm
Outside of the that Wigan era and the Saints I would say the Bradford Bulls team of the early to mid 00's was scary as fuck.


Indeed, those 2 finals, Saints v Bradford were immense, would love to see Bradford back in the mix, they still get 5,000 people a game (they still have the biggest ground capacity) but have a record attendance of nearly 70,000 in the past. I am sure the new grading will help them back up as long as their form continues to improve. They were big team.
rob1966:
Reply #324
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:47:57 pm

I will have to admit that the Wigan team from the late 80s/early 90s is the best ever, Saints have been great in the last decade but Hanley, Offiah, Botica, Edwards, Gregory, Radlinski, Robinson, Farrell, Betts, Lydon, Paul, Connolly (grrr), Bell, Hampson etc. will probably never be surpassed. Bastards.





It was a fantastic time to be introduced to RL, some of the games were brilliant and as my stepdad doesn't have kids of his own, he loved it that me and our kid wanted to go the games with him, travelled all over watching Wigan, great times.
Statto Red:
Reply #325
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:56:58 pm

Indeed, those 2 finals, Saints v Bradford were immense, would love to see Bradford back in the mix, they still get 5,000 people a game (they still have the biggest ground capacity) but have a record attendance of nearly 70,000 in the past. I am sure the new grading will help them back up as long as their form continues to improve. They were big team.

Odsal is still the same shithole of a ground it always was, their's still the one covered stand & the rest open terracing, which is the old school terracing, it's a weird ground, with no stand but hospitality boxes at one end.

Bradford Bulls moved to Dewsbury for a couple of years from 2019, because they couldn't afford to play at Odsal, Bradford Bulls don't own the stadium anymore.

Early 00s Bradford Bulls had a benefactor pouring money into them, he got fed up & withdrew support, & Bradford went to shit.
Samie:
Reply #326
Do you remember Lesley Vainokolo? Nicknamed "The Volcano" he was League's version of Jonah Lomou .  :D
Black Bull Nova:
Reply #327
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:24:18 pm
Do you remember Lesley Vainokolo? Nicknamed "The Volcano" he was League's version of Jonah Lomou .  :D


Indeed, a beast, they really were Bulls but we had that horrible little bastard Bobby Goulding. At least he was our little bastard at that moment.


Saints cheaper version of Jonah Lomu was Kevin Ward
Crosby Nick:
Reply #328
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:24:18 pm
Do you remember Lesley Vainokolo? Nicknamed "The Volcano" he was League's version of Jonah Lomou .  :D

He definitely wasnt Unions! I think he switched codes late in his career when his knees were shot.

Didnt he score about 6 or 7 tries in a game once?
Samie:
Reply #329
He scored SIX in a Semi final eliminator I think.

By the time he go to Union he was an extinct Volcano.
Nobby Reserve:
Reply #330
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:15:49 pm
Early 00s Bradford Bulls had a benefactor pouring money into them, he got fed up & withdrew support, & Bradford went to shit.


They ripped off the 'Cougarmania' thing that Keighley had developed, and would give shitloads of tickets a game away to try to get support through the turnstyle, along with ultra-cheap season tickets. They didn't so much have a rich benefactor (Caisley wasn't particularly wealthy), and were living on tick a lot. They made a huge error trying to nab Iestyn Harris from Leeds, who sued and won. Caisley left soon after. When they cut back on the freebies, crowds dwindled. They tried to get it all back but the bubble was burst.

I used to dislike them immensely. We'd been in the shadow of a mouldy pie for years (when I was growing up, which made it doubly painful) and, just as we'd seen them off and ourselves rose to prominence in 1996, along come the Bradford fucking Bulls to piss on our moment in the sun. As well, Saints were the cavalier entertainers, full of pace and flair and playing the game how it *should* be played, whilst Bratfud were the neanderthalic brutes depending on pounding the opposition into submission.

WRT Vainakolo, when we had Darren Albert opposite on the wing, Albert was half the size but Vainakolo never got the better of him, with albert dumping him on his arse several times.
rob1966:
Reply #331
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:06:12 pm

They ripped off the 'Cougarmania' thing that Keighley had developed, and would give shitloads of tickets a game away to try to get support through the turnstyle, along with ultra-cheap season tickets. They didn't so much have a rich benefactor (Caisley wasn't particularly wealthy), and were living on tick a lot. They made a huge error trying to nab Iestyn Harris from Leeds, who sued and won. Caisley left soon after. When they cut back on the freebies, crowds dwindled. They tried to get it all back but the bubble was burst.

I used to dislike them immensely. We'd been in the shadow of a mouldy pie for years (when I was growing up, which made it doubly painful) and, just as we'd seen them off and ourselves rose to prominence in 1996, along come the Bradford fucking Bulls to piss on our moment in the sun. As well, Saints were the cavalier entertainers, full of pace and flair and playing the game how it *should* be played, whilst Bratfud were the neanderthalic brutes depending on pounding the opposition into submission.

WRT Vainakolo, when we had Darren Albert opposite on the wing, Albert was half the size but Vainakolo never got the better of him, with albert dumping him on his arse several times.

You'll always have this though. I watched this live on Telly and couldn't believe it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VjhE7DOvD-c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VjhE7DOvD-c</a>
Spanish Al:
Reply #332
Always got to re watch that video whenever it pops up somewhere.

Before my time as a Saints fan but my word, unbelievable, goosebumps. I wish so many more understood the game to realise just how incredible that passage of play is. If RL was as widely watched as Union worldwide, this would just be everywhere and everyone would know of it.  Play off match, hooter has gone, one more play, deep inside their own half. Just absolutely bonkers they even thought it was possible. Incredible commentary too.

Two players on the inside of Joynt there would have chinned him had he not evaded the tackles ;D
