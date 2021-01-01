Early 00s Bradford Bulls had a benefactor pouring money into them, he got fed up & withdrew support, & Bradford went to shit.



They ripped off the 'Cougarmania' thing that Keighley had developed, and would give shitloads of tickets a game away to try to get support through the turnstyle, along with ultra-cheap season tickets. They didn't so much have a rich benefactor (Caisley wasn't particularly wealthy), and were living on tick a lot. They made a huge error trying to nab Iestyn Harris from Leeds, who sued and won. Caisley left soon after. When they cut back on the freebies, crowds dwindled. They tried to get it all back but the bubble was burst.I used to dislike them immensely. We'd been in the shadow of a mouldy pie for years (when I was growing up, which made it doubly painful) and, just as we'd seen them off and ourselves rose to prominence in 1996, along come the Bradford fucking Bulls to piss on our moment in the sun. As well, Saints were the cavalier entertainers, full of pace and flair and playing the game how it *should* be played, whilst Bratfud were the neanderthalic brutes depending on pounding the opposition into submission.WRT Vainakolo, when we had Darren Albert opposite on the wing, Albert was half the size but Vainakolo never got the better of him, with albert dumping him on his arse several times.