Rugby League

Reply #280
Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm
liversaint:
Theyve been outstanding this season and must have a good chance of getting to Wembley given Saints inconsistency this season.

Agreed, Saints are far too inconsistent this season from the standards they've set over the last few years [then again Catalan have been Saints bogey team], most of the time, appointing legendary players to head coach doesn't work, never worked with Keiron Cunningham, hope i'm wrong but feels like it wont work out with Paul Wellens either.
Reply #281
Today at 01:08:07 am
Statto Red:
Agreed, Saints are far too inconsistent this season from the standards they've set over the last few years [then again Catalan have been Saints bogey team], most of the time, appointing legendary players to head coach doesn't work, never worked with Keiron Cunningham, hope i'm wrong but feels like it wont work out with Paul Wellens either.
Jury still out I think, they have improved as I thought he was gone early season. Having experienced players on the pitch has helped and I do fear the Leigh game will be a tough one, especially as we have some experienced players missing now, Percival, Roby, possibly Makinson
Reply #282
Today at 01:21:13 am
Black Bull Nova:
Jury still out I think, they have improved as I thought he was gone early season. Having experienced players on the pitch has helped and I do fear the Leigh game will be a tough one, especially as we have some experienced players missing now, Percival, Roby, possibly Makinson

 
Catalan are favourites to win the grand final right now, Wigan like Saints far too inconsistent, Warrington have fallen off a cliff after a great start, Hull KR are 6th, & quite amusing the rest of the Yorkshire teams at the bottom of the table. ;D

Wakefield look certainties for the drop a few weeks ago couldn't buy a win, finally got a few wins & now only 2 points behind Castleford after being well adrift at the bottom.
