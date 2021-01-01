Jury still out I think, they have improved as I thought he was gone early season. Having experienced players on the pitch has helped and I do fear the Leigh game will be a tough one, especially as we have some experienced players missing now, Percival, Roby, possibly Makinson



Catalan are favourites to win the grand final right now, Wigan like Saints far too inconsistent, Warrington have fallen off a cliff after a great start, Hull KR are 6th, & quite amusing the rest of the Yorkshire teams at the bottom of the table.Wakefield look certainties for the drop a few weeks ago couldn't buy a win, finally got a few wins & now only 2 points behind Castleford after being well adrift at the bottom.