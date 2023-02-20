« previous next »
Author Topic: Rugby League  (Read 14787 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #240 on: February 20, 2023, 04:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 20, 2023, 02:44:54 pm


v Bradford 'Wide to West' really is the best finish to a game I've ever seen, remember the time is up, the next tackle or ball going dead, it's over and they lose, play off cup tie as well.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VjhE7DOvD-c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VjhE7DOvD-c</a>


The mascot, St Bernard, getting swamped by the players, then Sean Long putting the head on and wanting to take the [meaningless] conversion wearing it always cracks me up
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #241 on: April 5, 2023, 01:48:56 pm »
Well, the football is shit at the moment and there's little left to play for this season followed by 3 months of void but......


The Rugby League is great, both the English and the Australian games


Here's a couple of sites that let you see 4-5 minute highlights without showing the score. It's an excellent way of watching the sport. Oh, and they don't go down like soft bastards when they are touched, a la Harry Kane and most of the Chelsea team.


England


https://www.youtube.com/@Super_League/videos


Australia


https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/?competition=111&round=5&season=2023&subType=Match+Highlight
Offline Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #242 on: April 5, 2023, 03:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 20, 2023, 02:44:54 pm
Oh, and don't Saints do good finishes eh


I think the best two finishes in sport have been Saints, that's aside from saturday's close one.


How about these.


 


Grand final 2020, biggest rivals Wigan, they have a kick to win it with time running out (Finish really starts at c5.00 mins in this)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9jDvQiZh3C8&amp;t=71s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9jDvQiZh3C8&amp;t=71s</a>

 

Irony is, that try would never have happened had that grand final been at the usual venue Old Trafford, due to the smaller in goal area, & the slope at the edge of the pitch.

Friday 3pm Wigan vs St Helens, live on sky sports

Good thing is, their's no Easter double header this year, were teams play Thursday/Friday then play again Easter Monday, players are normally knackered for Easter Monday matches, after given everything the previous Thursday/Friday.
Offline Samie

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #243 on: April 28, 2023, 03:55:07 pm »
England v Tonga 3 Match Test Series announced.  8)

Quote
England will host Tonga in a maiden three-match Test series between the two countries in October and November.

The series will begin in St Helens on 22 October before moving to Huddersfield and Headingley on consecutive weekends.
Online rob1966

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #244 on: May 14, 2023, 09:16:06 pm »
Heart breaking image from todays Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Offline Samie

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #245 on: May 14, 2023, 09:27:30 pm »
 :'(

What a pair. The fact that Rugby League barely covered apart from Yorkshire and Lancashire is a fuckin' shame.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #246 on: May 14, 2023, 10:09:10 pm »
My mate ran that today. The race was name after him (Rob Burrow, not my mate), and started and finished at Headingley.

What an absolute bastard of a disease.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #247 on: May 14, 2023, 10:36:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2023, 09:16:06 pm
Heart breaking image from todays Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon


I liked Sinfield as a player. My admiration for the man he is knows no bounds. His love for Burrows is beautiful. Its  both humbling and inspirational.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #248 on: May 14, 2023, 11:17:12 pm »
Both should be knighted, true inspirations.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #249 on: May 14, 2023, 11:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 14, 2023, 10:36:02 pm
I liked Sinfield as a player. My admiration for the man he is knows no bounds. His love for Burrows is beautiful. Its  both humbling and inspirational.
Both as a photograph and a film, it's one of the most moving images I have seen for a long time, I will never cease in my admiration for Kevin Sinfield
Offline Bob Harris

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #250 on: May 15, 2023, 05:38:12 pm »
Wire season ticket holder for about 30 years now, 2 players I would have loved to have seen 2 them play for us. Hated them at times for causing us misery. In my local in warrington we have a rob burrow and his fight to beat mnd section on the wall. Sinfield is beyond human, amazing what he has done is just mind-blowing.
Rugby league cares for our own, no matter what team.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #251 on: May 15, 2023, 06:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 14, 2023, 11:55:48 pm
Both as a photograph and a film, it's one of the most moving images I have seen for a long time, I will never cease in my admiration for Kevin Sinfield
Ill admit to being in tears when I saw the video of Kevin lifting Rob up and carrying him. We should all aspire to be as good a person as Kevin Sinfield is.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #252 on: May 15, 2023, 11:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 15, 2023, 06:23:35 pm
Ill admit to being in tears when I saw the video of Kevin lifting Rob up and carrying him. We should all aspire to be as good a person as Kevin Sinfield is.
Me too, second time round as well when I showed it to someone else
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
Fiji, Qatar and South Africa now pitching for the 2025 WC, let's see if the RL authorities have more principles than FIFA regarding Qatar.
Offline Samie

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #254 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
France pulled out siting financial difficulties.  :butt
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #255 on: Today at 04:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:58 pm
France pulled out siting financial difficulties.  :butt


To be honest, not sure France has enough national coverage to generate the fans necessary for a WC, whilst UK fans could access it there I'm not sure that would make up the numbers. Where the game is now it may be that NZ/Aus is the only choice (with some other Oceania venues) but SA is interesting.
