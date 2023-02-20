Oh, and don't Saints do good finishes eh
I think the best two finishes in sport have been Saints, that's aside from saturday's close one.
How about these.
Grand final 2020, biggest rivals Wigan, they have a kick to win it with time running out (Finish really starts at c5.00 mins in this)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9jDvQiZh3C8&amp;t=71s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9jDvQiZh3C8&amp;t=71s</a>
Irony is, that try would never have happened had that grand final been at the usual venue Old Trafford, due to the smaller in goal area, & the slope at the edge of the pitch.
Friday 3pm Wigan vs St Helens, live on sky sports
Good thing is, their's no Easter double header this year, were teams play Thursday/Friday then play again Easter Monday, players are normally knackered for Easter Monday matches, after given everything the previous Thursday/Friday.