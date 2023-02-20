Well, the football is shit at the moment and there's little left to play for this season followed by 3 months of void but......The Rugby League is great, both the English and the Australian gamesHere's a couple of sites that let you see 4-5 minute highlights without showing the score. It's an excellent way of watching the sport. Oh, and they don't go down like soft bastards when they are touched, a la Harry Kane and most of the Chelsea team.EnglandAustralia