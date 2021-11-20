Sad news that Va'aiga Tuigamala - Inga the winger - has died aged just 52.



Born in Samoa, he played rugby union in New Zealand and went on to represent the All Blacks 19 times.



When he switched codes to join Wigan in 1993, he became a powerful and destructive running centre or wing. I saw him play live a few times when his team played us. Deeply religious, Jason Robinson has always been open that it was Tuigamala and religion that helped him turn his life around.



After rugby union had given up the 'shamateurism' pretence, he moved to Wasps, then onto Newcastle for a record fee, where he helped them win the league for their only time.