Just seen that Leigh, Warrington and GB absolute legend Des Drummond passed away yesterday aged 63.



First player I remember watching RL and thinking OH wow!, was Des. Ive always supported Warrington ever since because of him.



A phenomenal athlete and power lifter who could also run a 10.85 100m.



RIP



Sad news. A great player - fast as fuck and tough as teak. I remember being at Saints as a lad when I'd not been going to games that long. He was tackled stood up, and the Saints defenders literally picked him up and began to carry him towards the touchline. Drummond was going apeshit and just began butting the Saints player whose face was closest.Always a player I would have loved Saints to sign.I remember him on Superstars, too. I've had to check this, but he came second overall (probably beat by Brian Jacks and his insane squat technique