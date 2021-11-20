« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rugby League  (Read 7062 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #160 on: November 20, 2021, 07:42:23 am »
Some matches were scheduled to be held at Anfield, but expansion of the stadium has put paid to that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,056
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #161 on: November 24, 2021, 04:50:20 pm »
RFL and Super League have signed a 10 match deal with Channel 4 to broadcast matches free to air from next season.

What's the fuckin' point of the BBC? To show more Bowels?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #162 on: November 24, 2021, 04:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 24, 2021, 04:50:20 pm
RFL and Super League have signed a 10 match deal with Channel 4 to broadcast matches free to air from next season.

What's the fuckin' point of the BBC? To show more Bowels?

Only Im more darker episodes of Casualty.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,056
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #163 on: January 7, 2022, 08:41:12 pm »
It's been announced today France will host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

We might have a half decent squad by then.  ::)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,056
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #164 on: January 11, 2022, 03:47:32 pm »
Officially confirmed! Would love to do this trip.  :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/59954758

Quote
France will host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, 71 years after hosting the inaugural tournament in 1954.

The tournament will consist of four versions of the World Cup format; men's, women's, wheelchair and youth, and will take place across 40 cities.

Luc Lacoste, president of the French Rugby League Federation, said: "It is wonderful news.

"We are extremely proud. Together, we will make France 2025 a huge success. The story starts today."

France 2025, which will be staged in October and November, will be the 17th Rugby League World Cup and third in France following 1954 and 1972.

Following the announcement of the hosting by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, chief executive of the RFL Ralph Rimmer said: "I am delighted for Luc Lacoste and his team."

Rimmer added: "It was the imagination and determination of French Rugby League pioneers such as Paul Barriere which established our sport's World Cup in 1954, and it has taken similar qualities to allow this announcement to be made 50 years since France last staged the competition.

"With rugby league in France enjoying a golden year in 2021 this is another major boost to rugby league in Europe and the Northern Hemisphere."

France bid for the event in July after initial plans for the tournament to be held in North America for the first time were scrapped.

The tournament will be the third major sports event to be held in France in consecutive years, following rugby union's World Cup in 2023 and the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

France's hosting of the World Cup will succeed the delayed 2021 staging, a tournament that was put back because of the Covid-19 pandemic and both Australia and New Zealand withdrawing from the initial scheduling.


« Last Edit: January 11, 2022, 03:49:07 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,313
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #165 on: January 30, 2022, 11:21:32 am »
Just seen that Leigh, Warrington and GB absolute legend Des Drummond passed away yesterday aged 63.

First player I remember watching RL and thinking OH wow!, was Des.  Ive always supported Warrington ever since because of him.

 A phenomenal athlete and power lifter who could also run a 10.85 100m.

RIP
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #166 on: January 30, 2022, 12:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 30, 2022, 11:21:32 am
Just seen that Leigh, Warrington and GB absolute legend Des Drummond passed away yesterday aged 63.

First player I remember watching RL and thinking OH wow!, was Des.  Ive always supported Warrington ever since because of him.

 A phenomenal athlete and power lifter who could also run a 10.85 100m.

RIP

Proper Ray French commentating on Grandtand in the mid 80s vibes with that name. Sad news.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #167 on: February 3, 2022, 12:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 30, 2022, 11:21:32 am
Just seen that Leigh, Warrington and GB absolute legend Des Drummond passed away yesterday aged 63.

First player I remember watching RL and thinking OH wow!, was Des.  Ive always supported Warrington ever since because of him.

 A phenomenal athlete and power lifter who could also run a 10.85 100m.

RIP



Sad news. A great player - fast as fuck and tough as teak. I remember being at Saints as a lad when I'd not been going to games that long. He was tackled stood up, and the Saints defenders literally picked him up and began to carry him towards the touchline. Drummond was going apeshit and just began butting the Saints player whose face was closest.

Always a player I would have loved Saints to sign.

I remember him on Superstars, too. I've had to check this, but he came second overall (probably beat by Brian Jacks and his insane squat technique  ;D)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #168 on: February 9, 2022, 05:59:34 am »
Super League starts tomorrow night & annoyingly BT moved our match to tomorrow night, that it clashes with Saints vs Catalan :no , Saturday Channel 4 have a live match, Leeds vs Warrington 12.30pm kickoff
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,056
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #169 on: February 12, 2022, 01:25:11 pm »
Channel 4's coverage was half decent start. 

AGAIN, Why the fuck hasn't the BBC got live Rugby League coverage here?
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,594
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #170 on: February 12, 2022, 01:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 12, 2022, 01:25:11 pm
Channel 4's coverage was half decent start. 

AGAIN, Why the fuck hasn't the BBC got live Rugby League coverage here?

Would be great for the sport if sky were fucked off and it was all on free to air. So many people would get into it I feel.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,056
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #171 on: February 12, 2022, 02:30:27 pm »
Agreed mate but the problem is Sky have put money into Rugby League (However little that is) the Beeb wouldn't put more into it than Sky to be honest.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #172 on: February 19, 2022, 10:10:38 am »
How not to deliver the ball to the ref


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Atb0_XkSldY

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm »
Big crackdown this season on fouls that cause impact to the head. A few already sent off.

But also seem to be trying to penalise general snide/cheapshot stuff.

Great to see.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm »
WRT Super League, after the opening couple of rounds, I can't see past Saints making it 4 on the bounce.

They look miles ahead of everyone else.

I know the pie twats and Wire have won 2 from 2 as well, but both have been gifted wins.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,673
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Do people who watch this stuff ever graduate to watching real rugby?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,056
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm »
Yer filthy scruff, get back to watching fat bastards who are gassed after running 10 metres.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,673
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:37:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Yer filthy scruff, get back to watching fat bastards who are gassed after running 10 metres.
Answer the question or sling it you numbskull dork.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 