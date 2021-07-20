Ive had an on off relationship with Rugby League



Growing up in Tropical Essex not to many people into it



Now Ive always liked Rugby Union but in the mid 1980s to the early 1990s I really took to Rugby League



It was the great Challenge Cup Finals of those days plus the Kangaroo Tours when the Aussies came over that I really enjoyed



My school was called St Helens so naturally I chose St Helens & in the late 80s & early 90s was a member. I think it cost about £1 lol 😂



I enjoyed it on a par with Union & in fact probably a bit more



But two things really took we away from the game for sometime. Firstly Wigan dominating for almost 10 years. Winning everything it seemed for about 8 of those years.



It took my interest away I dislike seeing teams dominate a competition and it coincided with Rugby Union becoming professional & a better sport to watch with rule changes etc .



Plus with England getting to Rugby World Cup Final of 1991 & the amazing story of South Africas win in 1995 , international Rugby Union started to leave international Rugby League behind



So I became more of a Rugby Union follower as at times League can be a little repetitive 6 tackles then another and another. Union just had more different aspects to the game, scrum, line outs, although I keep an eye on league



In Australia in 1995 I met Ellary Hanley & Peter Sterling and when in New Zealand in 1996 I went to see Great Britain v New Zealand in Auckland



I then watched Rugby League really on the periphery not a hard core fan although Id still want St Helens to win & dislike Wigan lol



Since then moving to Australia Ive at times struggle with it . Ive been to a couple of games I saw Parramatta Eels v North Queensland Cowboys plus Australia v Samoa at the last World Cup



This will sound bizarre but in the first few years living in Australia I went away from a bit in rebellion lol



I just got frustrated with it being popular & often the first sport to be reported on , on the news etc when in England its far from that .

I dont have a team here in Australia either and in recent years quite a few players here have been involved in scandals often sex scandals charged with serious offences & done stupid things during Covid



Its got quite a few knuckleheads in the sport here



Again State of Origin although a pinnacle game I dont have an allegiance, they hype it up as if its the biggest sporting event in the world plus Australians call Queensland the Maroons but say it Mar-roans 🤮😡



It does my head in the cant say a simple word properly .



Plus Rugby Union is struggling here its almost dying on its arse



They sound trivial but things just grated me , recently Ive softened and taking a bit more interest in it again especially as lads at work follow it





Mostly its internationally that lets Rugby League down its just not competitive enough & especially as its unfortunate Australian are 95% the best





