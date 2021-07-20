« previous next »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #40 on: July 20, 2021, 10:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 20, 2021, 12:15:13 am
. In my lifetime there have been two truly great teams, Widnes in the 80s and Wigan in the 80s/90s.

Did you forget about the Saints side around 2006?

I'd put that at least on a par with any other RL side.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #41 on: July 20, 2021, 10:41:19 pm »
Ray French was one of the great commentators. "Oh he's got away".

I'm sure Jonathan Davies has been co commentator on every Union or league game on the BBC for the last decade.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #42 on: July 20, 2021, 10:42:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 20, 2021, 10:41:19 pm
Ray French was one of the great commentators.

"Oh he's got away".

I remember once reading a great quote that he used to answer his own questions in commentary:

Will he get there?...noooo
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #43 on: July 20, 2021, 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 20, 2021, 12:20:38 am
I would say the Bradford Bulls of the early 00's when they were at their absolute peak were a sight to behold. And anyone remember Lesley Vainokolo I swear that lad was the Jonah Lomu of League for that short period of time when they were all conquering.

Shame what happened to the Bulls, we need them back in Super League.


Saints always had the hoodoo over them in the big finals, though.

3 Challenge Cup final and 2 Grand Final victories over them in 7 years I think it was.

'Bratfud' won none.

The thing with Vainokolo was that he was playing against players with far better tackling techniques that those RU.

Oh, and Bradford brought their demise on themselves with an unsustainable business model. Basically, early in the Super League era they went big on giving thousands of tickets away. It's a good marketing ploy to whip up support in the short term, but they continued it for season after season. It became expected that those wanting to watch them would get free/heavily discounted tickets, so people stopped going unless they hit in for free/peanuts.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #44 on: July 20, 2021, 10:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2021, 10:46:50 pm

Saints always had the hoodoo over them in the big finals, though.

3 Challenge Cup final and 2 Grand Final victories over them in 7 years I think it was.

'Bratfud' won none.

The thing with Vainokolo was that he was playing against players with far better tackling techniques that those RU.

Oh, and Bradford brought their demise on themselves with an unsustainable business model. Basically, early in the Super League era they went big on giving thousands of tickets away. It's a good marketing ploy to whip up support in the short term, but they continued it for season after season. It became expected that those wanting to watch them would get free/heavily discounted tickets, so people stopped going unless they hit in for free/peanuts.



Remember one from about 1996 when Robbie Paul was electric but Saints won a high scoring thriller. Was that one of them?
Offline rob1966

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #45 on: July 20, 2021, 11:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 20, 2021, 09:32:08 pm
It helped at the time Wigan went full time professional, when every other RL club couldn't afford to, & were still semi pro.

It was always amusing when BBC grandstand had RL on, you would see the players occupation in the player profile. ;D

RL is a great sport, but the RFL are dogturd at running the game, they give the Scottish Professional Football League a run for the money in incompetence.

Andy Gregory was still a scrap man when I first started watching Wigan ;D

Used to go the old Central Park, other than the Manly WCC game in 1987, which was about 37,000 in that night, there used to be about 12,000 in for a league game.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #46 on: July 20, 2021, 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2021, 10:46:50 pm

Saints always had the hoodoo over them in the big finals, though.

3 Challenge Cup final and 2 Grand Final victories over them in 7 years I think it was.

'Bratfud' won none.

The thing with Vainokolo was that he was playing against players with far better tackling techniques that those RU.

Oh, and Bradford brought their demise on themselves with an unsustainable business model. Basically, early in the Super League era they went big on giving thousands of tickets away. It's a good marketing ploy to whip up support in the short term, but they continued it for season after season. It became expected that those wanting to watch them would get free/heavily discounted tickets, so people stopped going unless they hit in for free/peanuts.

Bradford signing Iestyn Harris from Cardiff, arrogantly ignoring that Leeds had first rights over Harris, if he returned to league, was one costly error, Bradford lost the subsequent court case/tribunal & had to pay Leeds 7 figure compensation, that was one of the issues that lead to there problems the last 10 years.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #47 on: July 20, 2021, 11:09:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 20, 2021, 10:49:59 pm
Remember one from about 1996 when Robbie Paul was electric but Saints won a high scoring thriller. Was that one of them?

Yeah, that was the final, finished something like 40-32 to Saints, Bradford were leading at one point, then Saints banged a few tries the last 20 minutes or so.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #48 on: July 20, 2021, 11:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2021, 10:36:11 pm
Did you forget about the Saints side around 2006?

I'd put that at least on a par with any other RL side.

I'm a Saints fan but I still think those other two sides are above anything

Remember, Wigan, 7 Leagues on the trot at around the same time as 8 Challenge cups on the run (no one won anything else for 6 years)

Widnes were not as dominant but I think they changed the modern game (until they ran out of cash and Wigan bagged their best players)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #49 on: July 20, 2021, 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: red vinyl on July 20, 2021, 09:26:10 pm
I think Wigan had the bigger ground hence the top talent they acquired,that team but bums on seats so to speak and they capitalised on bigger crowds. That was the end of plucky little Widnes et al,only Saints managed to compete for a while afterwards.
Im not really following the super league now,so whos the top sides now lads?

In this country Catalan Dragons v Saints would be the top game (Sat 7th August 2.30)

In Australia Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm (Sat July 31st at 10.35am UK time)
Offline Samie

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #50 on: July 20, 2021, 11:58:50 pm »
Speaking of the Aussies I reckon their C  team aka lads with family ties in Greece and Italy would be a semi finalist if they played together.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #51 on: July 21, 2021, 12:06:56 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 20, 2021, 10:41:19 pm
Ray French was one of the great commentators. "Oh he's got away".

I'm sure Jonathan Davies has been co commentator on every Union or league game on the BBC for the last decade.

My favourite French commentary was

"Oh why oh why did he kick that ball"

[Try scored]

"Maybe that's why"

Nothing compares to this one from back in the slightly less elegant day ("you bottleless git")

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o58stoJJ5No

And just to contrast that older image of RL, just a link to what I think is the best pass I have ever seen in either code

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUjhDmIeTiY
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #52 on: July 21, 2021, 12:08:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 20, 2021, 11:58:50 pm
Speaking of the Aussies I reckon their C  team aka lads with family ties in Greece and Italy would be a semi finalist if they played together.

They have a Lebanon team who are decent
Offline scatman

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #53 on: July 21, 2021, 12:24:37 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 20, 2021, 11:57:49 pm
In this country Catalan Dragons v Saints would be the top game (Sat 7th August 2.30)

In Australia Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm (Sat July 31st at 10.35am UK time)

but isnt that game gonna be a dud due to State of Origin?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #54 on: July 21, 2021, 12:40:23 am »
Quote from: scatman on July 21, 2021, 12:24:37 am
but isnt that game gonna be a dud due to State of Origin?

SOO finished now so Panthers should be full strength. SOO has hauled Penrith back a bit and made the game more important
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #55 on: July 21, 2021, 08:50:22 am »
Ive had an on off relationship with Rugby League

Growing up in Tropical Essex not to many people into it

Now Ive always liked Rugby Union but in the mid 1980s to the early 1990s I really took to Rugby League

It was the great Challenge Cup Finals of those days plus the Kangaroo Tours when the Aussies came over that I really enjoyed

My school was called St Helens so naturally I chose St Helens & in the late 80s & early 90s was a member. I think it cost about £1 lol 😂

I enjoyed it on a par with Union & in fact probably a bit more

But two things really took we away from the game for sometime. Firstly Wigan dominating for almost 10 years. Winning everything it seemed for about 8 of those years.

It took my interest away I dislike seeing teams dominate a competition and it coincided with Rugby Union becoming professional & a better sport to watch with rule changes etc .

Plus with England getting to Rugby World Cup Final of 1991 & the amazing story of South Africas win in 1995 , international Rugby Union started to leave international Rugby League behind

So I became more of a Rugby Union follower as at times League can be a little repetitive 6 tackles then another and another. Union just had more different aspects to the game, scrum, line outs,  although I keep an eye on league

In Australia in 1995 I met Ellary Hanley & Peter Sterling and when in New Zealand in 1996 I went to see Great Britain v New Zealand in Auckland

I then watched Rugby League really on the periphery not a hard core fan although Id still want St Helens to win & dislike Wigan lol

Since then moving to Australia Ive at times struggle with it . Ive been to a couple of games I saw Parramatta Eels v North Queensland Cowboys plus Australia v Samoa at the last World Cup

This will sound bizarre but in the first few years living in Australia I went away from a bit in rebellion lol

I just got frustrated with it being popular & often the first sport to be reported on , on the news etc when in England its far from that .
I dont have a team here in Australia either and in recent years quite a few players here have been involved in scandals often sex scandals charged with serious offences & done stupid things during Covid

Its got quite a few knuckleheads in the sport here

Again State of Origin although a pinnacle game I dont have an allegiance, they hype it up as if its the biggest sporting event in the world plus Australians call Queensland the Maroons but say it Mar-roans 🤮😡

It does my head in the cant say a simple word properly .

Plus Rugby Union is struggling here its almost dying on its arse

They sound trivial but things just grated me , recently Ive softened and taking a bit more interest in it again especially as lads at work follow it


Mostly its internationally that lets Rugby League down its just not competitive enough & especially as its unfortunate Australian are 95% the best


Offline Brain Potter

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #56 on: July 21, 2021, 10:26:19 am »
Im a lapsed Rugby League fan. In the 1980s used to go to 50 plus games a season. Most games on a Sunday which didnt clash with football and I genuinely loved it.
My team Leigh won the championship in 1982 a great side coached by Alex Murphy who promptly pissed off to Wigan.
I bought a Liverpool season ticket in 1993 and my enthusiasm for Rugby League diminished. Im an old fart , cant stand clubs given new names Bradford are Bradford Northern not Bulls etc..,
I dont mind summer rugby and I still watch it occasionally on sky.
I dont think the games are as exciting as back in the 70s and 80s. Nowadays its just massive blokes running into each other and repeat. Fitness is off the charts , but not sure that makes it a better spectacle.
Used to love the lines of attack , the ball playing prop, contested scrums.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #57 on: July 21, 2021, 10:30:21 am »
My other claim to fame is having a piss next to Andrew Johns in the Palace in Coogee. :D

Those Ashes series Paul mention were good but always frustrating. Always seemed like wed win the first Test, have a heroic defeat in the second and then get battered in the third. Mel Meninga (smell my finger) and his crew.

Going to have a look at that Jonathan Davies try at Wembley again...

https://youtu.be/2QWTTp2kcFs
Offline Samie

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #58 on: July 21, 2021, 10:42:42 am »
The Ashes were revived last year when the Aussies were meant to come over here in October for a 3 Test series.  Covid stopped that but the plan is for the Aussies to come over next year and for us to tour down under in 2023...where we'll get battered but maybe win in Sydney.  8)
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #59 on: July 21, 2021, 11:04:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 21, 2021, 10:30:21 am
My other claim to fame is having a piss next to Andrew Johns in the Palace in Coogee. :D


Palace ?? , Did you say Andrew the Royal penis is clean !! 😜
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #60 on: July 21, 2021, 11:28:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2021, 10:42:42 am
The Ashes were revived last year when the Aussies were meant to come over here in October for a 3 Test series.  Covid stopped that but the plan is for the Aussies to come over next year and for us to tour down under in 2023...where we'll get battered but maybe win in Sydney.  8)

I went to the 1978 test v Australia at Central Park a real blood and thunder old fashioned battle. Great stuff. John Bevan ex Wales ru, scored for GB , and both scrum halves got sent off for a real proper fist fight , Nash and Raudonikus. Great memories.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #61 on: July 21, 2021, 11:51:53 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on July 21, 2021, 11:04:38 am
Palace ?? , Did you say Andrew the Royal penis is clean !! 😜

None of that Paul. Merely a mutual nod of respect between two great sportsmen.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:40:24 am »
Just saw that result yesterday.

Catalans beat St Helens 31-30 with a golden point to finish top of the league.

They were losing 30-12 in the 75th minute. :o Anyone see it?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:44:28 am »
Awful injury for Catalans Samisoni Langi. Hopefully not as bad as feared but he was taken to hospital.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:08:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 20, 2021, 11:03:22 pm
Andy Gregory was still a scrap man when I first started watching Wigan ;D

Used to go the old Central Park, other than the Manly WCC game in 1987, which was about 37,000 in that night, there used to be about 12,000 in for a league game.

I went to school with Henderson Gill and played in the same XI as him. He once scored 70 goals in a season (in maybe 20 games). Seemed destined to play professional football.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 02:55:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:40:24 am
Just saw that result yesterday.

Catalans beat St Helens 31-30 with a golden point to finish top of the league.

They were losing 30-12 in the 75th minute. :o Anyone see it?

I did, & i'm fucking fuming, :no Saints took the foot off the pedal thinking the match was won, good lesson in never take results for granted, & play until the end
Offline liversaint

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 02:56:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:40:24 am
Just saw that result yesterday.

Catalans beat St Helens 31-30 with a golden point to finish top of the league.

They were losing 30-12 in the 75th minute. :o Anyone see it?

Yeah mate, pretty amazing last  4 minutes aided by dreadful game management from Saints.
Offline liversaint

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 20, 2021, 11:03:22 pm
Andy Gregory was still a scrap man when I first started watching Wigan ;D

Used to go the old Central Park, other than the Manly WCC game in 1987, which was about 37,000 in that night, there used to be about 12,000 in for a league game.

I went to that game as well, one of the most intense games Ive seen, before or since

Things not great for Andy Gregory recently, likes his ale to say the least.
Offline rob1966

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 05:44:39 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm
I went to that game as well, one of the most intense games Ive seen, before or since

Things not great for Andy Gregory recently, likes his ale to say the least.

Was a brilliant game. My stepdad had just got me into RL and him and his mates were going on and on about it being one of the best games they'd been to.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:08:02 am
I went to school with Henderson Gill and played in the same XI as him. He once scored 70 goals in a season (in maybe 20 games). Seemed destined to play professional football.

Read in an interview that he just couldn't commit to football, his heart was always set on playing league. Loved watching him play.
Offline Col

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 06:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on July 21, 2021, 10:26:19 am
Im a lapsed Rugby League fan. In the 1980s used to go to 50 plus games a season. Most games on a Sunday which didnt clash with football and I genuinely loved it.
My team Leigh won the championship in 1982 a great side coached by Alex Murphy who promptly pissed off to Wigan.
I bought a Liverpool season ticket in 1993 and my enthusiasm for Rugby League diminished. Im an old fart , cant stand clubs given new names Bradford are Bradford Northern not Bulls etc..,
I dont mind summer rugby and I still watch it occasionally on sky.
I dont think the games are as exciting as back in the 70s and 80s. Nowadays its just massive blokes running into each other and repeat. Fitness is off the charts , but not sure that makes it a better spectacle.
Used to love the lines of attack , the ball playing prop, contested scrums.

Spent many a day at Hilton Park back as a teenager. Played a cup final there for my primary school team too.

The 2004 season before the first SL year was great - Turley scoring for fun, Tommy Martyn playing his swan song, and a lad I played with growing up coming through into the first team. It's just a shame Timmy Street wasn't still playing ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:36:37 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:40:24 am
Just saw that result yesterday.

Catalans beat St Helens 31-30 with a golden point to finish top of the league.

They were losing 30-12 in the 75th minute. :o Anyone see it?

If you want short (5-6 minutes) highlights of games then use this link

https://www.youtube.com/user/SLHighlights/videos

Same for the NRL, very good website and they don't show the result/winner on screen either so you can watch as if real (and not every clip is a try which helps as well)

https://www.nrl.com/tv/matches/

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:38:55 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on July 21, 2021, 10:26:19 am
Im a lapsed Rugby League fan. In the 1980s used to go to 50 plus games a season. Most games on a Sunday which didnt clash with football and I genuinely loved it.
My team Leigh won the championship in 1982 a great side coached by Alex Murphy who promptly pissed off to Wigan.
I bought a Liverpool season ticket in 1993 and my enthusiasm for Rugby League diminished. Im an old fart , cant stand clubs given new names Bradford are Bradford Northern not Bulls etc..,
I dont mind summer rugby and I still watch it occasionally on sky.
I dont think the games are as exciting as back in the 70s and 80s. Nowadays its just massive blokes running into each other and repeat. Fitness is off the charts , but not sure that makes it a better spectacle.
Used to love the lines of attack , the ball playing prop, contested scrums.

This is the rugby league you like is it not

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2cmMUrwRKs

Classic
Offline red vinyl

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:15:00 am »
I played cricket with Andy Gregory and he once got Neil Fairbrother down one Thursday,he knew everyone in the Lancashire loop. So I hit 6 sixes from one over and went home.
I Could name the Widnes team with Greg in it to this day,many many good afternoons bunking in Naughton Park.
